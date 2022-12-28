Read full article on original website
St. Regis Senior Center offers up Christmas feast
On the evening of Dec. 22, the St. Regis Senior Citizen Center hosted Christmas dinner for many residents in Mineral County. Dave Hannah, president of the center, along with his board of directors and several more volunteers pulled it off as if they’d done this several times. “It was an idea that came to me, through the Good Lord. I brought it to the board and they all said, ‘You bet!’ and that was maybe two weeks ago,” he explains. And since this came from the same source of the Feeding of the 5,000 (Matthew 14:13-21), Hannah knew it would...
Superior students help spread Christmas joy
The Christmas Basket program has been organized as a group effort by several different organizations over the years. The Superior LIONS Club has done much of the heavy lifting to spread good cheer to families in Mineral County who might need a helping hand. Women in Timber was a steady partner until so many of the members aged out making the organization phase out many community activities they were involved in. “The LIONS got together and liked the program enough that they all decided they wanted to save it. So that’s what’s happened the last couple of years as WIT...
Plains students bring Christmas cheer to long-term care center
Plains Elementary second-graders from Mrs. Gumm and Mrs. Winebrenner’s class spent their time last week bringing Christmas cheer to the Clark Fork Valley Long-Term Care facility. Each student made brightly colored wall decorations that were presented to the patients at the center. Each decoration was personalized for all the residents with messages of hope. Gumm presented the decorations last Thursday to Long Term Care Manager Nikki Stevens, who quickly passed them out for the residents to enjoy. ...
Superior massage therapist 'listens' to the body
In 2003 when Jessie Vaillancourt graduated from college in Vermont, she moved to Alberton. She became the effervescent, fun-loving face of Alberton Feed in 2010 until it closed just before the pandemic in 2019. But before the closure, she realized that her tiny body couldn't unload semis of hay and feed bags forever so she became a student at Massage Training Institute of Montana, in Kalispell. “It was rigorous,” she beams. “I would recommend this school to anyone interested and I'll lend you my books!” Traveling every other weekend for class on Saturday and Sunday did introduce her to some beautiful...
FWP biologist: Feeding wildlife does more harm than good
With their big brown eyes with frosted eyelashes, snow on their face, steam vapor floating from their nostrils and snow up to their bellies, you want so desperately to help them. Their winter coats are thick and beautiful and they are closer to you than ever before. They must be hungry and they are asking for a carrot. Or an apple. Maybe some noodles from your turkey soup or stuffing. Everybody loves stuffing! Besides attracting mountain lions, why are we not to feed ungulates in the winter? “Simply put, it is illegal to intentionally feed big game in the state...
Clifford Roy Warnken
Clifford Roy Warnken, 87, died peacefully September 3, 2022 surrounded by his family. Clifford, or Scrooge to many of his family and friends, was born November 7, 1934 in Superior, MT to Theodore and Loretta Warnken, both from Superior. Clifford was 5th of 10 children. Clifford graduated from Superior High School in 1954 and then spent several years in the United States Army. When he returned from his time in the military Clifford worked with one of his brothers on the Warnken Ranch raising cattle and farming. Clifford married Ruth E. Heimbigner Keck on July 21, 1962. Clifford not only...
Fourth-grader's artwork goes on world tour
Plains fourth-grader Chloe Monselet is attracting worldwide attention with her artwork. Her artwork is one-of-a-kind, starting out as a twin bed sheet. The idea of sending it worldwide was first suggested by her uncle Dave Williams. That is when teachers Cindy Gumm and Dana Diehl got involved. Gumm was the first person chosen to represent the Plains area that would start its worldwide journey. Gumm presented the painting to the fourth-grade class, and this was the start of its next step. The intent of the artworks worldwide tour is to search for the next person that will take it into another classroom...
Alberton parent-teacher group hosts gingerbread day
On Sunday afternoon, the Alberton School Gymnasium transformed into a gingerbread house manufacturing plant as parents, guardians and kids came in to build and have fun. Graham crackers were used instead of gingerbread so boxes were spaced out on the lunchroom tables with an aluminum foil mat in place for the building site. A plastic bag of vanilla frosting was set in each construction zone to be used as adhesive sealant and the trim and accessories (candy) were lined up in bowls on the stage for the builders to help themselves to for the finish work. The Alberton Schools Parent...
'West Enders' create networking number
Residents who live along I-90 between mile marker 22 and Saltese are in the west end of Mineral County. Affectionately known as ‘West Enders’ with three restaurants, one gas station, three bar/casinos, one motel and a gift shop being the largest employers. They are the welcoming committee of east bound travelers on I-90 and "Thanks for Coming to Montana" folks destined for Coeur d’Alene, Spokane, Seattle and I-5. Some live off the grid, and like it that way and others are active in community social events. Many are snowmobilers and ATV enthusiasts and horseback riding and mountain biking are also...
Santa strolls along Railroad Street
Santa took time out of his busy schedule at the North Pole to bring joy to the children in Plains during his visit earlier this month. Mountain West Clothing/The Bean Bag, 406 Outlet, Garden Gift and Floral, and Mangy Moose each found a cozy corner for Santa to meet the children and also supplied gifts for him to hand out to the children. Santa, sometimes called Steve Spurr during the off season, is president of the local Lion’s Club and has volunteered for this coveted position for about the last 10 years. His little elf helper, Kendall Spurr, has been by Santa’s...
Bigfork topples Plains teams on hard court
To be the best, they say, you have to beat the best. Losing can be a measuring stick to see where you are at and where you need to go. For the Plains boys and girls basketball teams, the harsh reality of the moment last Tuesday night was that Bigfork is has two of the best teams in both boys and girls Western 7B basketball. The home standing Valkyries roughed up the young Plains Horsemen, who came in with a 3-2 record on the year, by a final score of 77-15. The girls, meanwhile, ran into a buzz saw defense that swarmed all over...
Plains art students bring holiday cheer to area businesses
Art teacher Kristen Cole’s students spent last Thursday bringing holiday cheer to businesses around Plains. They used their art skills to paint holiday-themed pictures on the windows of 17 businesses. The Post Office was among those having 11 windows painted. This was the second year in a row to have the students paint their windows. Artist and 10th-grader RuBea Privett was hard at work painting the character, Cindy Lou Who, which came to life under her brush strokes. Privett said she enjoyed spending time creating her art. Ninth-graders Madi Peele and Maddie Carter were adding more holiday cheer to the windows,...
Plains school Christmas bazaar draws 42 vendors
The first annual Plains school bazaar took place in the new gymnasium Saturday and was well supported by the community. Envisioned by Debbie Brown, a member of the school faculty, it was to be a showcase for students to show off their many talents. It quickly grew to include local vendors and those outside the area. A large range of items were offered, from Christmas trees to baked goods, metal signs and holiday decorations. Several of the student vendors were selling items to raise money for various causes, including sixth-grader Brianna Kulawinski. She had been working hard all the previous...
Winter storm starts with snow, ends with record lows
Winter Storm Elliott brought on onslaught of snow followed by near record cold temperatures during the days leading up to Christmas. Snow started to accumulate late Monday night on the 19th and continued steadily all-day Tuesday. Weather observers around the county reported close to 18 inches in DeBorgia, over 12 inches in St. Regis and Thompson Falls, and around 10 inches in the Lozeau area. A semi accident just east of Riverbend had traffic backed up for several hours Tuesday afternoon into the evening. After digging out Mineral County residents then braced for extreme cold temperatures as an Arctic cold front...
Plains churches celebrate with Christmas choir
The second annual Community Christmas Choir Concert and sing-along took place Saturday evening at the Plains Bible Chapel. Members from several different churches sang traditional Christmas songs, and at times asked the audience to sing along with the choir. Choir director Jeanine Croft was instrumental in recruiting singers from the various churches to participate. Croft said that she has been working hard to get the word out to the community. Three more youth singers were added to the choir this year. Choir members committed to several practices in preparation for the Saturday evening performance. Pastor Rich Culbertson opened the concert with a...
Tree of Life reception recognizes those who died
Clark Fork Valley Hospital invited residents last week to take part in the Hospice Tree of Life reception. Hospice is a national organization devoted to the medical care for people with an anticipated life expectancy of six months or less and is funded through donors and sponsors. The Plains chapter is sponsored by the Clark Fork Valley Hospital. The Hospice Tree of Life ceremony usually happens this time of the year and gives those who have lost loved one’s a time to reflect on their passing as well as share their stories with those similarly affected. The attendees were welcomed by...
Volunteers assist Santa during Plains visit
On a cold early December morning last Saturday, Santa and Mrs. Claus set up shop in the old log cabin on Railroad Street in Plains. Along with Santa, the pesky Grinch showed up to tease the children who came to give Santa their Christmas wish lists. Each year volunteers help build and sew the gifts the children receive from Santa. After spending time on Santa’s knee, the children get to choose from handmade dolls to little wooden trucks or tractors. The dolls that were given to the children by Santa were made by The Plains Women’s Club — some members cutting, some...
Lake Co. seeks to end law enforcement agreement on Flathead Reservation
Public Law 280, a unique agreement that has shaped law enforcement in Lake County and on the Flathead Reservation for nearly 60 years, has reached “a breaking point,” according to county officials. The agreement’s future may be dictated by a tangled web of legal and legislative actions, brought into sharper focus Monday when the Lake County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution of intent to withdraw from the agreement. A public hearing will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 3 in the courthouse’s Large Conference Room, and if the resolution is approved, it gives the county authority to withdraw from the agreement in...
Turner Mountain plans Dec. 23 opening
Turner Mountain Ski Area is set to open next week. While officials say the tentative opening date of Friday, Dec. 23 is weather dependent, conditions are certainly favorable. The ski season has begun with a number of large snowstorms bearing down on northwest Montana, and numerous forecasters have predicted a triple-dip La Nina phase in the Pacific Ocean. Usually a La Nina system means more precipitation for this part of the country, “which is wonderful if you’re a skier,” according to Bruce Zwang of Turner Mountain. Of course the mountain will continue to monitor conditions with an eye set on providing riders with a...
Grassroots effort underway to replace Dayton Elementary School
With the goal of raising $20 million in five years, a grassroots organization is working to replace Lake County’s aging Dayton Elementary School with a state-of-the-art academic building that will double as a community center. For more than 110 years, Dayton Elementary School has served as a pillar of the upper west shore communities from Big Arm to Lakeside. But a growing population, including many young families, exposed enough of the school’s shortcomings to prompt parents, school board members and community leaders to found a nonprofit aimed at erecting a successor, according to Kaci Kelly Santos, who serves as executive director...
