To be the best, they say, you have to beat the best. Losing can be a measuring stick to see where you are at and where you need to go. For the Plains boys and girls basketball teams, the harsh reality of the moment last Tuesday night was that Bigfork is has two of the best teams in both boys and girls Western 7B basketball. The home standing Valkyries roughed up the young Plains Horsemen, who came in with a 3-2 record on the year, by a final score of 77-15. The girls, meanwhile, ran into a buzz saw defense that swarmed all over...

BIGFORK, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO