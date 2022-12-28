Read full article on original website
How NORAD tracks Santa Christmas Eve night
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — During the most wonderful time of the year, Santa is always on the move, especially Christmas Eve night. North American Aerospace Defense Command, known as NORAD, keeps track of all the magic!. "We are pretty excited this is the best night of the year. The folks...
After Christmas, A Night of Holiday Lights Means Family Fun and a Pleasant Pocketbook Present
Now that Santa is back at the North Pole, there's still time to view holiday lights -- and maybe at a bargain. In some locations, the holiday fun extends beyond the New Year at reduced prices.
Plains JMG students organize candy cane exchange
In the dark of night last Wednesday evening residents along the streets of Plains could see Santa perched atop a Plains fire truck. Following close behind were the Plains JMG school class exchanging candy canes for food to be donated to the Plains Community Food Bank. The evening activities were organized by Kati Mitchell, a teacher from the Plains Job’s for Montana’s Graduates (JMG) class. Chief Anthony Young and the Plains Fire Department supplied the perch for Santa in the form of a large red fire truck. Santa and the JMG senior class started their trek through town at the high...
Plains students bring Christmas cheer to long-term care center
Plains Elementary second-graders from Mrs. Gumm and Mrs. Winebrenner’s class spent their time last week bringing Christmas cheer to the Clark Fork Valley Long-Term Care facility. Each student made brightly colored wall decorations that were presented to the patients at the center. Each decoration was personalized for all the residents with messages of hope. Gumm presented the decorations last Thursday to Long Term Care Manager Nikki Stevens, who quickly passed them out for the residents to enjoy. ...
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Mineral County, MT
ABOUT
We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.https://vp-mi.com/
