PlayStation appears to be teasing a wireless version of the PlayStation VR2. PSVR2 is one of the biggest hardware launches coming in 2023 and it seems like it's going to be a pretty big leap for the medium. When the first PSVR headset came out, it felt like Sony wasn't fully committed. The headset was kind of bulky, it didn't have great resolution, it reused controllers from the PS3, the camera to track the headset wasn't very premium, so it felt like Sony was trying to test the waters without sinking costs. However, it proved successful enough for Sony to go all in on PSVR2 with high-resolution OLED screens, eye tracking, fancy new controllers that are pretty intuitive for VR, and much more. It's the real deal and it will cost a lot, but it is held back by one thing: pesky wires.

20 HOURS AGO