Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Futurism
SBF and Caroline Ellison Allegedly Had a Secret Groupchat Called “Wirefraud”
Just in case we needed any more reason to believe that bankrupt crypto exchange FTX and also-bankrupt FTX-tied hedge fund Alameda Research — which together left a mult-billion dollar hole in investors' bank accounts — were in fact run by a gaggle of egomaniacal children: a report from The Australian Financial Review alleges that disgraced ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and ex-Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison were both in a secret groupchat dubbed "Wirefraud."
Facebook parent Meta will pay $725M to settle user data case
Facebook’s corporate parent has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s victorious presidential campaign in 2016.Terms of the settlement reached by Meta Platforms, the holding company for Facebook and Instagram, were disclosed in court documents filed late Thursday. It will still need to be approved by a judge in a San Francisco federal court hearing set for March.The case sprang from 2018 revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a firm with ties to Trump...
Inside the relationship between Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX and Solana, the blockchain he championed whose token is down 96% from its highs
Sam Bankman-Fried was a big supporter of Solana, the layer-1 blockchain that bills itself as a faster alternative to Ethereum's network. He backed projects on its ecosystem, and his firms amassed huge sums of the blockchain's native token, also called Solana (SOL). The altcoin has crashed 96% from its record...
Facebook Settles $725M Class Action Lawsuit Over Data Sharing
Facebook has agreed to a settlement of $725 million to resolve a class action lawsuit that alleged the company gave third parties access to user data without their consent. This lawsuit was prompted in 2018 after it was revealed that 87 million users had their information improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst
A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
techaiapp.com
FIN7 threat actor updated its ransomware activity
Researchers from PRODAFT reveal that the infamous FIN7 threat actor updated its ransomware activities and provide a unique view into the structure of the group. Learn how to protect against it. FIN7 is a threat actor that mostly focuses on stealing financial information, but it also sells sensitive information stolen...
teslarati.com
New and used Tesla prices plunge, bringing unique opportunity to buyers
New and used Tesla prices have plunged recently, giving buyers a unique opportunity. Tesla has been criticized by car buyers, government representatives, and investors alike for having prices too high for average Americans to afford, especially for a brand that prides itself on leading the EV revolution. But now, that problem may finally be being addressed as the company has issued discounts for new vehicles, and its used offerings have plunged in price.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Massive Rally for Bitcoin (BTC) in 2023 – Here Are His Targets
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting an end to the Bitcoin (BTC) bear market with a massive rally. Pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells their 330,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is likely to surge by more than 176% next year from its value of $16,623 at time of writing.
ambcrypto.com
XRP short traders could be on seventh heaven and this is why
The President of Palau confirmed its partnership with Ripple to launch a stablecoin. XRP’s day traders were spotted scrambling to make profit. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, the president of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr, confirmed the country’s plans to collaborate with Ripple toward launching a national stablecoin.
tiremeetsroad.com
Chevrolet dealership employing SoCal Karen critical of EBT user’s grocery receipt received over $3.1 Million in PPP loans
She criticized an EBT shopper for buying $600 worth of decadent foods when she herself was likely on the receiving end of thousands of tax payers money. A Southern California woman named Dawn McKenzie, who went by @DawnEMcKenzie on Twitter, infamously posted photos of a Costco receipt of an EBT recipient she found in a random shopping cart.
FTX customers sent money to a fake electronics retailer with a website full of misspelled words that was key to funding SBF's Alameda, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX had customers wire money to North Dimension, a mysterious company with a fake electronics retail website, NBC News reported. Money sent to North Dimension would end up funding Alameda Research's trading activity, the SEC alleged. The North Dimension website has been deactivated, but had misspelled words and...
CoinTelegraph
FTX founder reportedly cashes out $684K after being released on bail
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly cashing out large amounts of cryptocurrency soon after being released on bail, on-chain data suggests. SBF has cashed out $684,000 in crypto to an exchange in Seychelles while being under house arrest, according to the on-chain investigation by DeFi educator BowTiedIguana. Decentralized finance (DeFi)...
astaga.com
Arthur Hayes Calls Solana A ‘Shitcoin’; Here’s Why
Solana Information: The worldwide crypto trade collapse continues because the cumulative market cap drops beneath the essential $800 billion mark. The most important crypto like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) costs have dropped by a whopping 65% and 68% over the yr to this point (YTD), respectively. Nevertheless, the yr 2022 has confirmed to be worst for the Solana (SOL).
techaiapp.com
Data breaches could be even more expensive in 2023
Data breaches could be even more expensive next year, a new report from Acronis has claimed. Based on data collected from more than 750,000 unique endpoints, distributed around the world, the company’s report claims the average cost of a data breach is expected to hit $5 million by next year.
theblock.co
Daily crypto trading falls below $10 billion for the first time since 2020
Daily spot trading volume fell below $10 billion on Dec. 25. Trading volumes haven’t been that low since Dec. 17, 2020, when bitcoin’s price first broke past $20,000. Daily spot market trading volume for crypto exchanges fell below $10 billion for the first time since December of 2020, according to The Block's Data Dashboard.
CoinTelegraph
Former Chinese central banker says digital yuan ‘usage has been low’
A former official of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the country’s central bank, has expressed disappointment that China’s digital yuan is seeing little use. Xie Ping, a former PBOC research director and current finance professor at Tsinghua University, made critical public comments about China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) at a recent university conference, according to a Dec. 28 Caixin report.
techaiapp.com
9 wild tech predictions for 2023
The longer you work in the tech space, the more you get a feel for the way things might go. It’s like you always have your head on the rails, listening for the on-coming train. No one can see it and, even if they too put their heads on the cold, hard metal, they can’t even detect a tremor. But 36 years of listening has fine-tuned your senses and now you can hear and feel things others can’t. So, you stand up, squinting into the distance, and tell a tale of possible tech futures.
aiexpress.io
Anathem Ventures Rebrands as Aloft VC
San Francisco, CA-based enterprise capital agency Anathem Ventures has rebranded as Aloft VC. Launched by Crystal McKellar as a solo fund in 2019, the agency invests in early-stage know-how firms that remedy an pressing drawback in healthcare and nationwide safety. Commenting on the rebrand, Mentioned McKellar stated: “I’m extremely optimistic...
