Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
These VR Gloves Track Your Fingers & Deliver Haptics Shocks
AI SILK is a Japanese wearable-tech startup that’s set to unveil a new haptic glove at CES 2023 next month which approaches both haptic feedback and finger-tracking in a different way altogether. AI SILK is a Tohoku University spinoff that develops wearable products using their patented technology to produce...
Song in the Smoke PSVR 2 Remaster is Slated to Rival PC VR Quality
Critically acclaimed VR survival game Song in the Smoke (2021) is getting a full overhaul when it launches on PSVR 2, something developer 17-BIT says will rival the visual quality of the game’s PC VR version. Song in the Smoke launched on Quest, PC VR and PSVR last October—just...
9 wild tech predictions for 2023
The longer you work in the tech space, the more you get a feel for the way things might go. It’s like you always have your head on the rails, listening for the on-coming train. No one can see it and, even if they too put their heads on the cold, hard metal, they can’t even detect a tremor. But 36 years of listening has fine-tuned your senses and now you can hear and feel things others can’t. So, you stand up, squinting into the distance, and tell a tale of possible tech futures.
Stan Lee Documentary Announced, Coming to Disney+ Hotstar in 2023
Stan Lee, a documentary on the eponymous comic book legend, is set to arrive on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar next year, Marvel Studios has announced. The company revealed the news on Wednesday on what would have been Lee’s 100th birthday. Marvel Studios shared the update on its official Twitter...
Elden Ring Mod Lets You Fight Pokemon in the Lands Between
Elden Ring players can now be the Pokemon Master of The Lands Between. A modder recently released a mod for Elden Ring that replaces the game’s bosses and enemies with Pokemon similar to their function and form. The Pokemon used in this mod came from the recently released Pokemon...
PlayStation Plus January 2023 Free Games: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2
PlayStation Plus’ monthly free games for January 2023 — the new year — have been announced. The three titles will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting next week. From January 3 onwards, PS Plus subscribers gain access to the galaxy-spanning adventure Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the post-apocalyptic RPG Fallout 76, and the pixelated space-set indie title Axiom Verge 2. These titles can be added to your PS4 and PS5 games library until February 6, 2023, after which you’ll need to hold onto your subscriptions to keep playing.
Quest New Year’s Game Sale Keeps the Discounts Rolling on Top VR Titles – Road to VR
Missed the Quest Winter Sale? Meta is offering up another opportunity to nab more paid Quest games on the cheap, including game bundles and a ton of top VR games. The Quest ‘Celebrate 2023 Sale’ is going from now until January 2nd at 11:59 PM PT (local time here), offering up to 40% off individual games.
Declining VR headset sales could spell bad news for the metaverse
In a nutshell: With Facebook changing its corporate name to Meta and so much focus being placed on the future of virtual reality, one might imagine that more people bought VR headsets this year. The worrying reality for the social media giant is that the opposite happened: shipments slumped more than 12% year-over-year in 2022.
Redefining Immersive Virtual Experiences With Embodied Audio
EDGE Sound Research is pioneering “embodied audio,” a new technology that changes the way we experience virtual reality. When we think of “virtual reality,” the focus only seems to be on engaging our sense of sight. EDGE Sound Research’s embodied audio will revolutionize how we experience audio in VR worlds through its use of audible and tactile frequencies.
New Stalker 2 gameplay trailer looks amazing
Highly anticipated: A new gameplay trailer for the highly anticipated Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has dropped, and it looks very impressive. The game has faced several delays, most of which came as a direct result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, where developer GSC Game World is based, but it’s still set to land next year.
Home Assstant Will Soon Function Without Alexa, Siri, or Google
Home Assistant, an open-source platform that is used as a central controller for smart home devices, will be getting its own voice assistant soon. It will be able to do basic tasks that smart home control can provide. Home Assistant Functioning on Its Own. Home Assistant founder Paulus Schousten posted...
