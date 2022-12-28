ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Charleston, NV

8newsnow.com

US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Roads to Mt. Charleston closed due to overcrowding, RTC says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Roads going to Mount Charleston were closed Monday morning due to overcrowding, according to RTC Southern Nevada. Locals and visitors appeared to flock to the peaks the day after Christmas, leading officials to close state Route 157 and 156, which are Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon roads. No parking is allowed, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

What should you do if your flight is canceled? FOX5 breaks down your options

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you’re one of millions with a cancelled flight, you don’t have to feel stuck at the airport. If your flight is cancelled due to unexpected weather delays and you wish to simply call off your entire trip, you will still be entitled to a refund, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Woman found dead in car parked at Albertsons

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews were dispatched to the parking lot of Albertsons for what was reported to be a dead person inside of a vehicle on Friday afternoon Dec. 23. Pahrump residents Pat and Curtis Watson made the grim discovery while going shopping at Albertsons at approximately...
PAHRUMP, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Family spends Christmas at Las Vegas airport, still trying to get home

Las Vegas quashes nearly 35K traffic warrants in compliance with new law. Las Vegas police look for suspect in fatal hit-and-run in southeast valley. Driver arrested after fleeing suspected DUI crash that left 2 dead in downtown Las Vegas. Two people were killed in a hit-and-run on Fremont Street in...
LAS VEGAS, NV

