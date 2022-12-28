Read full article on original website
Trash piles as visitors travel to Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon areas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The winter weather in the Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon areas means plenty of visitors, congested roads and a lot of trash left behind by visitors. Plastic bags, food containers, and even broken sleds are many of the things left behind on Lee Canyon. Despite popular belief, the trash doesn’t go […]
8newsnow.com
US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
Roads to Mt. Charleston closed due to overcrowding, RTC says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Roads going to Mount Charleston were closed Monday morning due to overcrowding, according to RTC Southern Nevada. Locals and visitors appeared to flock to the peaks the day after Christmas, leading officials to close state Route 157 and 156, which are Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon roads. No parking is allowed, […]
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – A car safety feature that many have apparently never heard of
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – As we wind down another year of “What’s Driving You Crazy?” I want to show one of my all-time favorites from a couple of years ago: a State Policeman from Indiana with a really cool safety tip about your car that a lot of people have apparently never heard of.
How much it costs to stay in Las Vegas to celebrate New Year’s Eve
Hundreds of thousands of people are visiting Las Vegas for the New Year's celebration and all of them need a place to stay. Here's a look at what people are paying to celebrate the new year along the Las Vegas Strip and in downtown Las Vegas at the Fremont Street Experience.
Fox5 KVVU
What should you do if your flight is canceled? FOX5 breaks down your options
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you’re one of millions with a cancelled flight, you don’t have to feel stuck at the airport. If your flight is cancelled due to unexpected weather delays and you wish to simply call off your entire trip, you will still be entitled to a refund, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Post-holiday traffic leaves drivers stuck for hours outside Las Vegas
After Sunday, hundreds got on the road in hopes to get home quickly after the holiday weekend but ended up stuck for hours between Jean and the Nevada-California state line.
news3lv.com
Post holiday traffic begins as I-15 between California State Line, Jean backed up miles
Las Vegas (KSNV) — And the post-holiday traffic nightmare begins. Travelers returning home can expect hours of delay on the I-15 between California State Line and Jean on Monday. According to the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC), I-15 South to California is backed up 12 miles as of 12:23 p.m.
pvtimes.com
Woman found dead in car parked at Albertsons
Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews were dispatched to the parking lot of Albertsons for what was reported to be a dead person inside of a vehicle on Friday afternoon Dec. 23. Pahrump residents Pat and Curtis Watson made the grim discovery while going shopping at Albertsons at approximately...
Fox5 KVVU
Deadly hit-and-run near Boulder Highway, Russell Road leaves residents calling for safety improvements
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Zion Wandick has been living near Boulder Hwy and Russell for 17 years. “At night you can get hit and someone will just drive away because they don’t really care,” said Wandick. He said you have to keep your head on a swivel...
‘I’m so eager to be home,’ stranded Henderson couple tries to find way home amid major flight cancellations
A Henderson couple who traveled 2,000 miles away for the holidays is like many Southwest Airlines travelers this time of year attempting to get home amid flight cancellations.
KTNV
NWS Las Vegas: Southwest winds could reach 40 mph, gusts up to 65 mph
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a wind advisory until 10 p.m. Tuesday night. The weather service said there will be southwest winds that can reach up to 30 to 40 mph. Gusts can reach speeds of 55 to 65 mph. The areas...
8newsnow.com
Road closures, lane restrictions in northwest Las Vegas valley to last until end of January
There will be lane restrictions and road closures at a northwest Las Vegas valley intersection due to construction related to the Las Vegas Valley Water District Centennial Reservoir. Road closures, lane restrictions in northwest Las …. There will be lane restrictions and road closures at a northwest Las Vegas valley...
Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights to Las Vegas
Las Vegas thrives on tourism, and there is no better way to end the year than to participate in America's party. However, now that so many people aren't coming into town, they aren't sure how to get their money back.
Fox5 KVVU
Family displaced, dog missing after North Las Vegas house fire
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Seven people have been displaced and a dog is a missing after a house fire in North Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out shortly after 3:30 p.m. near Tabor and Adams Avenues. Fire officials say the cause is still under investigation, but family...
'Really Strange': People Spot Mysterious Lights Hovering Above Las Vegas
"I’ve never seen anything like this.”
7 injured after helicopter hard landing at Boulder City Airport
A tour helicopter had to perform a hard landing at the Boulder City Airport leaving six people injured.
Fox5 KVVU
Independent airline adding flights to help stranded passengers in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As major airlines scramble to rebook holiday travelers, some smaller companies are stepping up to help out thousands of stranded passengers in Las Vegas and across the country. “Our hearts go out to the people who are stuck right now. I think that no matter...
Fox5 KVVU
Family spends Christmas at Las Vegas airport, still trying to get home
Las Vegas quashes nearly 35K traffic warrants in compliance with new law. Las Vegas police look for suspect in fatal hit-and-run in southeast valley. Driver arrested after fleeing suspected DUI crash that left 2 dead in downtown Las Vegas. Two people were killed in a hit-and-run on Fremont Street in...
Woman killed in crash along Las Vegas Boulevard, police say
North Las Vegas police have closed off an intersection along Las Vegas Boulevard following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.
