Read full article on original website
Related
Olivia Culpo Gets Festive With Revolve in Black Cutout Minidress & Thigh-High Peep-Toe Boots
Olivia Culpo celebrated the holidays with Revolve last night. The influencer attended the Revolve x AT&T Winterland event in Los Angeles on Thursday. Revolve launched a winter wonderland pop-up shop with 1,000 guests and many stars including Tia Mowry, Winnie Harlow, Natalia Bryant and Shanina Shaik. The public can visit the winter-inspired shop this weekend. Culpo attended the event in a monochrome black outfit. She wore a minidress from Revolve. Her Camila Coelho dress featured a cutout design at the neckline and bodice with a thin strap tied through. The dress also featured mesh long sleeves. Culpo added a black top handle bag...
Michael Jackson’s Kids Paris, Prince, & Blanket Enjoy Skiing Trip In Rare Photos Together
Just one day after Christmas, Michael Jackson‘s three children opted to snowboard together in Lake Tahoe, California to celebrate the holiday season (see PHOTOS HERE). The “Billie Jean” singer’s eldest son, Prince Jackson, 25, was spotted in full winter gear along with his sister, Paris Jackson, 24, and baby brother Blanket Jackson (b. Prince Michael Jackson II), 20. The blonde beauty wore a brown puffer coat, brown vest, and burgundy pants, along with matching burgundy gloves.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Elevates Little Black Dress With Go-Go Boots at Maison Valentino Exhibit
Georgina Rodríguez hopped on Instagram to take us behind the scenes of her recent visit to the Maison Valentino exhibit at the Qatar Art Museum. She did so in style. The exhibition: ‘Forever Valentino’ is an homage to founder Valentino Garavani and is located at Doha’s M7 hub. The collection of historic pieces spans from the present day all the way to 1959. Rodríguez wore a black bodycon minidress for the visit. The ensemble featured a turtleneck and long sleeves. The model styled her hair in a low bun and selected a gold watch and Hermès Kelly bag for accessories. View...
Tia Mowry Channels Bratz Doll in Pink Minidress & 6-Inch Versace Heels
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tia Mowry showed us what it feels like to be a doll in high-rise platform sandals. In a video shared to her Instagram account last weekend, the actress reminisced about her character Sasha, who she voiced in the animated series Bratz (2005–2006). “Literally. Remember Sasha from Bratz!? This is her now…feel old yet?? 🤣 I’m so proud to have played the Black Bratz doll. She has a passion for fashion, and so do I,” Mowry captioned. Channeling the likes of the...
Vivienne Westwood dead at 81: Here are 10 of her most iconic outfits
British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood died on Thursday, 29 December at 81 years old. In a statement posted to Twitter, Westwood's fashion house announced she died "peacefully" and was "surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London." Largely responsible for bringing modern punk and new-wave fashion into the mainstream world, Westwood's impact on fashion will live on forever through her designs. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter As tributes to Westwood and condolences to her family poured in on social media, many remembered some of her incredible designs and iconic outfits. Fans shared their favorite designs on social media. ...
netflixjunkie.com
Kim Kardashian Leaves Ex-Kanye West Out of Family Holiday Portrait, Glams in Glittery Silver Dress
It seems like those tiresome ding-dong days are finally meeting an end for the A-list ex-couple, KimYe. The entire world is aware of their ‘straight from the shoulder’ divorce, which was going on since 2021. Ever since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, Kanye West had seemingly made it a hippodrome show for them.
Coco Austin Defends Daughter's Holiday Twerking Video on Instagram
Coco Austin got ahead of the game when she posted a new video that she knew would bring out the haters. The television personality is married to Ice-T, and the two share a 7-year-old daughter named Chanel. In the spirit of the holidays, Austin and her family and friends put...
Kate Moss Goes Back to Her ’90s Roots With Pink Hair & 7-Inch Block Heels for Marc Jacobs’ Resort 2023 Campaign
Kate Moss reunited with longtime pal Marc Jacobs for his latest endeavor: his resort 2023 campaign The supermodel posed for Juergen Teller for the occasion in a series of images that have now gone viral, where Moss sports vibrant pink hair. For Teller’s lens, she poses in grunge-chic outfits covered in Jacobs’ whimsical retro monogrammed logos, including a bleached denim maxi skirt, denim jacket-and-jeans set, and a printed T-shirt layered over a leather top. All are paired with sheer black tights, as well as a variety of Jacobs’ hit leather handbags; a blush pink J Marc flap shoulder bag, as well as...
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Gets Sustainably Chic in Blazer Dress & Boots for Meno Mieux Collab Announcement
Phoebe Gates partnered with Meno Mieux to create a sustainably friendly collection with some of her favorite pieces. The Phoebe Gates X Meno Mieux capsule features everything from vegan leather handbags to statement-making jewelry crafted of recycled brass. All proceeds collected from the green wardrobe sale will go to Upstream – an organization that reduces unplanned pregnancy by expanding equitable access to the full range of contraceptive options. To announce her new project, Gates styled some of the curated items in a look shared to her Instagram account yesterday. The social media star was clad in an oversized black blazer made of...
Christine Quinn Serves Drama in Mugler Corset Gown & 6-Inch Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022
Christine Quinn brought dynamic glamour to the red carpet for the 2022 British Fashion Awards today. Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the “Selling Sunset” star posed on the red carpet in a dramatic Mugler gown. Her black satin number included a cinched corset-paneled waistline, complete with a pointed bustier. Adding even further exaggeration were rounded panniers, giving Quinn’s attire a slickly modern take on 18th-century dress. Her ensemble was complete with a thigh-high slit, draped train and thin sheer cape, as well as matching elbow-length gloves. A thick black choker, emerald and diamond stud earrings and a snake-shaped...
Tia Mowry Debuts Braided Bob Haircut in Leather Blazer & Strappy Sandals
Tia Mowry showed off her new hairdo in a video posted to her Instagram today. The “Sister, Sister” actress shared the process, from washing and braiding to cutting her hair, before styling an outfit inspired by her new look. The former Disney Channel star styled a tailored black leather blazer which she layered overtop a sleeveless tank top tucked into high-waisted black trousers. Mowry’s slacks featured slits at the bottom hem that made for an interesting silhouette that spotlighted her shoes. The 44-year-old fashionista layered on sparkling gold chain necklaces fitted with flat pendants and added large gold hoops to match. ...
Hypebae
Take an Exclusive First Look at HEAT's New Mugler Mystery Box
Luxury mystery box platform HEAT has announced its first-ever womenswear partnership with a brand that’s made for party season: Mugler. The new release marks the first time that HEAT has featured an official women’s partner for its cult-loved boxes, since its inception in 2019. The first menswear partnership came about in 2020, through a collaborative drop with designer Haider Ackermann.
Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris
Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
SEE INSIDE: Nicki Minaj Purchases $19.5M Hidden Hills Estate After Years of Renting
Queens megastar Nicki Minaj is a fave among realtors who market palatial homes in the Los Angeles area, mostly because she’s known in those circles to constantly rent mansions for short periods of time. So it may be hard for them to swallow the news that the Chun-Li rapper is officially a certified homeowner.
Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
Kristin Cavallari Pops in Pastel Leather Dress & PVC Mules for ‘Good Morning America’
Kristin Cavallari brought her breezy style across the country to New York City this week. While appearing on “Good Morning America,” Cavallari wore a light blue leather midi dress. Her ensemble featured a sleeveless silhouette with a curved neckline and front slit, creating a sleek ensemble. Paired with the “Hills” star’s dress were layered gold necklaces, rings and hoop earrings, as well as a thin slider bracelet — naturally, all from her own label, Uncommon James. Cavallari appeared on the program to discuss her newest Uncommon James collections in time for the holiday shopping season. You can watch her full appearance below...
Iu2019m a real-life Rapunzel u2014 my long locks inspire indecent proposals on the street
A real-life Rapunzel has revealed how men lust over her long and luscious locks — with some even proposing to the blond bombshell because they’re so mesmerized by her mane. Olga Naumova, who hails from Moscow, Russia, said she had thin hair as a child, and her parents covered it with a babushka headscarf until her locks began to grow more densely. The model — whose mane measures 5 feet, 2 inches long — says her hair has now become her defining feature, and she’s overwhelmed with attention. “I didn’t realize how long my hair was until people started complimenting me,” Naumova...
Khloe Kardashian Takes Art Basel in Slouchy Cargo Pants and Hidden Footwear
Khloe Kardashian brought her style a-game while making the trek to Art Basel yesterday in Miami alongside her sister Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams. Just like Khloe and her famous friends and family members, many celebrities make the pilgrimage to the annual for-profit, privately owned and operated international art fair to catch a glimpse of some of the world’s most incredible pieces. Making a casual but stylish statement, the Good American owner wore what appeared to be a sleek black bodysuit which she paired with high waisted black distressed cargo pants with a slouchy fit. The trousers were boxy and long down to...
Winnie Harlow Looks Fierce in Shredded Corset Dress, Dramatic Coat & Strappy Sandals at Lakers Game With Coi Leray
Winnie Harlow made a fashionably fierce appearance at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Washington Wizards basketball game on Dec. 18. The Canadian supermodel sat courtside with rapper Coi Leray at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Harlow arrived to the stadium in a brown floor-length fuzzy coat. The runway sensation complemented the dramatic outerwear with a shredded corset dress. The sultry, yet avant-garde piece included crisscrossed bodice that ran up to her throat, forming an X at her back. The garment also featured a bondage-style belt design and a thigh-high slit with a shredded, asymmetrical hem. To further elevate the moment,...
Zendaya Gets Sharp in Padlocked Skirt & Louboutin Pumps for ‘Euphoria’ Reunion With Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer & Sydney Sweeney
Zendaya brought her own sleek take to timeless fashion this weekend while promoting HBO’s “Euphoria” at its FYC event in Los Angeles. The “Euphoria” star reunited with castmates Hunter Schaefer, Stacey Wilson Hunt, Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow at Paramount Theatre on the Sunday occasion, wearing a fall 2021 Schiaparelli ensemble styled by Law Roach. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, her outfit featured a black and white gingham-printed midi skirt, cinched on its right waistline with a molded gold padlock. The piece was paired with a black short-sleeved polo, tucked into the skirt and gleaming from pearly upper buttons. Small diamond stud earrings...
Comments / 0