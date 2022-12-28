Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Trayanum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were SleepingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Related
ocolly.com
Surprise of the game: Cowboys showed fight in second half of bowl game loss
For an OSU team that lost key pieces to the transfer portal and looked listless in the first half, its second half performance in a 24-17 loss to Wisconsin was commendable. Generally, fans can expect a dignified performance from OSU in bowl games, no matter who steps onto the field, due to head coach Mike Gundy’s track record.
ocolly.com
Gusters joins OSU
A former five-star recruit and LSU center joins the Cowgirls. On Thursday it was announced that Hannah Gusters, the No. 16-ranked recruit in 2020 and former LSU starter under coach Kim Mulkey, will join the Cowgirls. It's not clear when Gusters will be available to play for OSU, but this...
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
College football is ending 2022 with a bang. Who will play for the title?
ocolly.com
3 takeaways: Slow start and poor offense plague OSU
OSU (7-6) made a trip to Arizona to face off with Wisconsin (7-6) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Wisconsin won 24-17. Here are three takeaways from the game:. Sluggish offense, time of possession plague the Cowboys. OSU’s offense was never able to find its rhythm on Tuesday. The Cowboys rushed...
ocolly.com
Column: Healthy change is needed in every college football program, including OSU
PHOENIX — Kasey Dunn has said it before, he said it again, and he’s exactly right. Every week, it was something new with OSU this season. One week, the run game becomes nonexistent, and the next, it’s the passing game that falls behind. The only consistency the Cowboys found in its last six games was inconsistency. It happens for OSU, though. The more than 10 wins and New Year’s Six bowl seasons are the outliers. But for 7-6 and late season collapses — ending with a 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday — to not happen every year, is to change.
saturdaytradition.com
C.J. Stroud shows off artistic skills, draws 'Brutus' at Ohio State media days
C.J. Stroud has some solid skills off the field, too. During the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl media day on Thursday, ahead of the College Football Playoff Semifinal, Stroud provided a little fun moment, utilizing his artistic abilities. Ohio State’s junior quarterback made media days a bit more exciting than answering questions...
Look: Ohio State Star Writes Letter To Buckeye Nation
Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. came to Columbus in 2020 as one of the top recruits in the nation. Now in his third season with the Buckeyes, Johnson reflected on his time with the program in a heartfelt and eye-opening letter for The Players Tribune. In advance of OSU's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia this weekend, Johnson penned a tribute to Buckeye nation, detailing his path to Ohio State and how thankful he is that he's there.
Eleven Warriors
Teradja Mitchell “Locked In” with Ohio State for College Football Playoff Despite Entering Transfer Portal
Even though he entered the transfer portal earlier this month, Teradja Mitchell’s Ohio State career isn’t over yet. The fifth-year senior linebacker has remained with the Buckeyes throughout their preparation for the Peach Bowl, and he’ll be in uniform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with Ohio State on Saturday ready to take the field if called upon to play against Georgia.
thecomeback.com
Urban Meyer reveals most underrated college football player
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer has interesting insight into the 2022 Peach Bowl. Meyer, now with Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff crew after a disastrous 11-month stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, couldn’t resist referring to the Buckeyes as “we” while previewing their New Year’s Eve primetime matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs in interviews with On3 and other outlets.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State recruiting: A closer look at preferred walk-on running back commit, Willtrell Hartson
Ohio State’s running back position has been a wild ride in 2022 to say the least. A number of guys have taken snaps, and with the statuses of players such as Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson changing every other week due to various health reasons, it’s been hard to keep track of the situation in Tony Alford’s room. Not due to a shortage of talent, it’s been one thing after another this year, and the feelings of what’s unknown is really what’s caused uneasiness at times.
ocolly.com
Handing out superlatives from OSU's nonconference play
As the year comes to an end, so has nonconference play. Ahead of the Cowboys’ (8-4) matchup with No. 4 Kansas on New Year’s Eve, here’s some end-of-year superlatives through OSU’s first 12 games. Biggest weapon: Moussa Cisse. True in every sense. Cisse, a 7-foot-1 big...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Ohio State Football’s All-Time Team
In honor of the College Football Playoff, Sports Illustrated is naming the all-time team for three of the sport’s historic programs. Before Ohio State clashes with Georgia in Saturday’s semifinal, SI chooses the best from among the Buckeyes greats who have defined gridiron excellence during their years in Columbus.
wdhn.com
C.J. Stroud’s Story Is One of Family, Football and Forgiveness
The Ohio State QB’s life changed at 13 when his father was incarcerated, giving him a very different path than most top QB prospects. Coleridge Bernard Stroud IV stepped onto the podium, squinted into the camera lights and nestled into his seat behind an array of reporters. Two days...
Key Ohio State Player Appears To Be Under The Weather This Week
Ohio State is three days away from facing No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. As the Buckeyes continue preparing for the Bulldogs, they're keeping an eye on running back Miyan Williams, the team's leading rusher. A short time ago, Ohio State beat writer...
Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
Ohio State Player Claims He's Been Contacted By Other Schools
With the Peach Bowl just two days away, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made a surprising comment to the media. Egbuka told reporters at Ohio State's media day that he has been contacted by other schools to transfer. However, he won't enter the transfer portal because he's "content" at Ohio State.
Football World Reacts To What Urban Meyer Said About Ohio State
On Saturday night, Ohio State and Georgia will square off in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. Former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer shared his thoughts on this matchup. Meyer believes Ohio State will need to have success in the passing game in order to keep up with Georgia....
OSU point guard Greene out for the season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State point guard and Pickerington native Madison Greene is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Greene missed all of last season after having surgery before the season began. She returned this year and started working her way back into the starting lineup. On Dec. 20, […]
thecomeback.com
Ohio State star has strong message about Georgia
After a blowout loss to the archrival Michigan Wolverines in their last game, the Ohio State Buckeyes face a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes are decidedly the underdog in the game, with Georgia currently sitting as a 6.5-point favorite in most sports books. But one Ohio State star doesn’t seem to think that should be the case.
CBS Sports
College football predictions, odds: Expert picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU bowl games
The College Football Playoff is upon us. After months of speculation about who would end up in college football's final four -- and another month of trying to figure out what will happen once the actual teams were announced -- we've reached the point where the only thing left to do is have the teams take the field and end the debate themselves.
Comments / 0