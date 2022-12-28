ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

AccuWeather

Major storm to dump heavy snow, rain on western US this weekend

A strengthening and growing storm over the Pacific will overspread much of the West Coast before turning inland this weekend with adverse conditions ranging from heavy rain to feet of snow over the mountains, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The same storm will set the stage for severe weather and blizzard conditions in the nation’s midsection next week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jus4Net

Massive Winter Storm Coming Through The US Midwest

Currently, there is a massive winter storm cutting through the United States of America is bringing severe weather to the country with dangerous blizzard conditions affecting the Great Plains region of the U.S. The icy weather is also affecting the upper Midwest and there are expected to be some severe storms along the Gulf Coast. There are more than ten million people living in seventeen states that are currently experiencing winter weather alerts as the massive storm continues to head from west to east. The storm is expected to strengthen into Thursday as it travels bringing strong winds, snow, and freezing rain. The southern end of the storm is expected to bring some late-season tornadoes to certain regions of the country along with some strong thunderstorms.
GreenMatters

Hoards of Iguanas Will Be Tumbling From Southern Florida Trees Christmas Weekend — Here’s Why

'Tis the season to be jolly — unless you're a tree-dwelling iguana, of course. While Florida won't be receiving the large amounts of snow slamming Chicago, or aftershocks as a result of Humboldt County's earthquake, residents of the Sunshine State can expect to see it rain iguanas this weekend. Yes, you heard that correctly, it's a phenomenon that happens every year, but it never fails to surprise both locals and visitors alike. But why do iguanas even fall from trees?
FLORIDA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

The Salton Sea is on track to become ‘Lithium Valley’

California moved one step closer to becoming a global supplier of lithium after a state commission voted to approve recommendations that would aid in accelerating lithium mining on the Salton Sea. The recommendations, released in a report Thursday, marked a milestone in the state’s efforts to tap the mineral- rich brines of the landlocked Southern California lake, which is believed to have the highest concentration of lithium in the world....
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Weekend storm expected to bring as much as 5 feet of snow to Sierra and 1 inch of rain to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - On the heels of two recent, wet storms that left several feet of snow in the Sierra and near-record rain in the valley, we're in for another powerful storm later this week. The next storm is expected to arrive Thursday evening and will linger through Monday. Based on the preliminary forecast, the storm is expected to bring several feet of snow and multiple inches of rainfall.TimingThe storm will move into the region around 5 p.m. Thursday. Friday morning will be clear, and then another system will move in Friday night, lingering throughout Saturday and into Sunday. There will then...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WISCONSIN STATE

