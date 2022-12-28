Read full article on original website
Frank Constantino
1d ago
should be easy tell federal government before sending money overseas take care of the people at home first. That's America first but it's deemed racist and horrible because elite white liberal can't embezzle it as easy.
thisisntnews
1d ago
My tax money going to a business to feed someone is socialism. There’s no reason non profits shouldn’t be taxed either. Make poverty as difficult as possibly otherwise people sit in poverty.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Additional $10 Million For Neighborhood Safety Grants as Part of “Refund the Police” Initiative
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced nearly $10 million in grant awards through the Community Safety Works program to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofit organizations across Maryland, expanding on the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative. Administered by the Maryland...
WMDT.com
Maryland legal aid employees at the forefront, after recent bargain agreement
MARYLAND – A new collective bargaining agreement will provide state employees with better resources as a vote passed the measure at a rate of 92%. With this vote passing, Maryland workers are now at the forefront. Getting better resources including better pay and health plans. “How best we could...
State grant to benefit Maryland's homeless women, children fleeing violence
(The Center Square) – A nonprofit organization serving two of Maryland’s most populated counties has been named a recipient of a $1.9 million state grant. The Maryland Board of Public Works at its recent meeting approved the allocation of the grant funds to the Young Women’s Christian Association, or YWCA, of Annapolis and Arundel County through an established state-funded Shelter and Transitional Housing Facilities Grant program. The state’s allocation will...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces $20M in water assistance relief program
Marylanders who still have water bill debt related to COVID-19 can get help making those payments. Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced a $20 million water assistance relief program. Water systems must agree to allocate payments as bill credits within a certain number of days after getting the payment. The...
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
wypr.org
A New Deal summit for Black men?
(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
Longtime Maryland Politician Diagnosed With Cancer; Plans To Continue Working
Cancer won't keep a Maryland congressman down as he plans to continue working after being diagnosed with a treatable form of Lymphoma. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District from the border of northern Washington, DC to the Pennsylvania suburbs in the north, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that after several days of testing, he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
wypr.org
Maryland’s minimum wage is going up in 2023, but fewer people than ever actually earn so little now
Maryland workers who earn minimum wage should see a bump in their next paycheck after the New Year. The state minimum wage is increasing from $12.50 to $13.25 for any business with at least 15 employees. Minimum wage paid by businesses with fewer employees will increase too, from $12.20 to...
New Maryland program to help residents with water bill debt
(The Center Square) – The state of Maryland is investing $20 million in taxpayer fudning into the Water Assistance Relief Program to support those residents with water bill debt that is directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Larry Hogan said. Funding, according to the release, comes from federal Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Funds. “We continue to provide ways – especially during the winter months – to help residents who...
Wbaltv.com
Antiviolence nonprofit in Maryland creates flag to honor families of victims, survivors
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A Maryland nonprofit working to promote safety created a new flag to remember victims and survivors of violence. Lois Blevins, founder of the National Center for Citizen Safety, designed and created the peace, unity and remembrance flag with her daughter, Rachel, for families of victims and survivors of violence.
erienewsnow.com
Martin O'Malley Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Martin O'Malley, former governor of Maryland. Mother: Barbara (Suelzer) O'Malley, receptionist for Senator Barbara Mikulski (D-Maryland) Marriage: Catherine "Katie" Curran O'Malley (1990-present) Children: Grace, Tara, William and Jack. Education: Catholic University of America, B.A., 1985; University of Maryland School of Law, J.D.,...
Baltimore City teachers’ salaries fall to lowest in state
From 2010 to 2020, every Maryland school district except Baltimore City reported increases in salaries for teachers with a master’s degree. The post Baltimore City teachers’ salaries fall to lowest in state appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland home values rose by about 20 percent over past 3 years
Maryland homeowners saw property values rise by an average of 20 percent over the past three years, according to the state's latest round of property reassessments.
New Laws, Minimum Wage Increase Take Effect Jan. 1
Two new laws and a minimum wage increase are set to take effect in Maryland on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Most of Maryland’s new laws went into effect in July; several new traffic laws took effect on October 1. The following new laws will become effective in the new...
wfmd.com
Coat And Sock Drive To Help Families In Maryland & West Virginia
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive will accept donations from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9, 2023. The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive was organized by Liz Wilson and Christina Bonner to help keep homeless people and those without heat warm during the winter season. Wilson...
foxbaltimore.com
Frustrated parents deal with Maryland 529 'calculation error'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For almost a year now, the state's college savings plan has been blocking parents from withdrawing funds. Specifically, Maryland 529 has frozen the interest on about 30,000 accounts due to what they're calling a calculation error. It remains unclear what caused the calculation error or when...
mocoshow.com
Maryland Minimum Wage Increases Starting January 1
Maryland’s general assembly previously voted to override Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of the Maryland minimum wage increase. The Maryland minimum wage, starting in 2023, will be $13.25 for larger businesses and $12.80 for small businesses. Montgomery County’s minimum wage increased earlier this year, on July 1, to $15.65 for all large employers.
Courthouse News Service
DC license renewal law paused
WASHINGTON — The federal court in Washington enjoined the District of Columbia from enforcing its Clean Hands Law, which disqualifies applicants from getting or renewing a driver’s license if they owe more than $100 in parking, traffic or other fines and fees. The law imposes “challenges in the lives of predominantly marginalized D.C. residents.”
Maryland Food Bank pandemic grant set to end this week
On December 31, the Maryland Food Bank is ending its grant program that provided at least $40 million worth of food to Marylanders.
$3.5 million federal grant to help fill Delaware’s ‘huge need’ for mental health care providers
Jewish Family Services of Delaware just got the second largest federal grant ever. The $3.5 million funding will help support the group’s newest mental health program. JFS has been serving the community for over 120 years, offering counseling and support services based on Jewish values to strengthen individuals, families, and the community. Some of these services include mental health care, cancer care, older adult services, dementia care, support services, and refugee services.
