Maryland State

Comments / 4

Frank Constantino
1d ago

should be easy tell federal government before sending money overseas take care of the people at home first. That's America first but it's deemed racist and horrible because elite white liberal can't embezzle it as easy.

thisisntnews
1d ago

My tax money going to a business to feed someone is socialism. There’s no reason non profits shouldn’t be taxed either. Make poverty as difficult as possibly otherwise people sit in poverty.

mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Additional $10 Million For Neighborhood Safety Grants as Part of “Refund the Police” Initiative

Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced nearly $10 million in grant awards through the Community Safety Works program to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofit organizations across Maryland, expanding on the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative. Administered by the Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
The Center Square

State grant to benefit Maryland's homeless women, children fleeing violence

(The Center Square) – A nonprofit organization serving two of Maryland’s most populated counties has been named a recipient of a $1.9 million state grant. The Maryland Board of Public Works at its recent meeting approved the allocation of the grant funds to the Young Women’s Christian Association, or YWCA, of Annapolis and Arundel County through an established state-funded Shelter and Transitional Housing Facilities Grant program. The state’s allocation will...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wypr.org

A New Deal summit for Black men?

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Longtime Maryland Politician Diagnosed With Cancer; Plans To Continue Working

Cancer won't keep a Maryland congressman down as he plans to continue working after being diagnosed with a treatable form of Lymphoma. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District from the border of northern Washington, DC to the Pennsylvania suburbs in the north, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that after several days of testing, he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
MARYLAND STATE
The Center Square

New Maryland program to help residents with water bill debt

(The Center Square) – The state of Maryland is investing $20 million in taxpayer fudning into the Water Assistance Relief Program to support those residents with water bill debt that is directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Larry Hogan said. Funding, according to the release, comes from federal Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Funds. “We continue to provide ways – especially during the winter months – to help residents who...
MARYLAND STATE
erienewsnow.com

Martin O'Malley Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Martin O'Malley, former governor of Maryland. Mother: Barbara (Suelzer) O'Malley, receptionist for Senator Barbara Mikulski (D-Maryland) Marriage: Catherine "Katie" Curran O'Malley (1990-present) Children: Grace, Tara, William and Jack. Education: Catholic University of America, B.A., 1985; University of Maryland School of Law, J.D.,...
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Coat And Sock Drive To Help Families In Maryland & West Virginia

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive will accept donations from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9, 2023. The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive was organized by Liz Wilson and Christina Bonner to help keep homeless people and those without heat warm during the winter season. Wilson...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Frustrated parents deal with Maryland 529 'calculation error'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For almost a year now, the state's college savings plan has been blocking parents from withdrawing funds. Specifically, Maryland 529 has frozen the interest on about 30,000 accounts due to what they're calling a calculation error. It remains unclear what caused the calculation error or when...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Maryland Minimum Wage Increases Starting January 1

Maryland’s general assembly previously voted to override Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of the Maryland minimum wage increase. The Maryland minimum wage, starting in 2023, will be $13.25 for larger businesses and $12.80 for small businesses. Montgomery County’s minimum wage increased earlier this year, on July 1, to $15.65 for all large employers.
MARYLAND STATE
Courthouse News Service

DC license renewal law paused

WASHINGTON — The federal court in Washington enjoined the District of Columbia from enforcing its Clean Hands Law, which disqualifies applicants from getting or renewing a driver’s license if they owe more than $100 in parking, traffic or other fines and fees. The law imposes “challenges in the lives of predominantly marginalized D.C. residents.”
WASHINGTON, DC
WHYY

$3.5 million federal grant to help fill Delaware’s ‘huge need’ for mental health care providers

Jewish Family Services of Delaware just got the second largest federal grant ever. The $3.5 million funding will help support the group’s newest mental health program. JFS has been serving the community for over 120 years, offering counseling and support services based on Jewish values to strengthen individuals, families, and the community. Some of these services include mental health care, cancer care, older adult services, dementia care, support services, and refugee services.
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

