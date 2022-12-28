ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania's population drops by 40,000 from 2021 to 2022

By CBS Pittsburgh
 1 day ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania lost more than 40,000 residents between July 2021 and July 2022.

The decline in population is according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

It was the fourth largest yearly loss out of all states.

Most states in the Northeast and Midwest saw population declines, while states in the Southeast and Southwest saw increases, mainly from migration.

As of July 1, Pennsylvana has more than 12.9 million residents, making it the fifth most populous state.

Barry
1d ago

my wife and I moved here a couple years ago and sorry we did. can't wait to finish home and move the hell out of here

