Mountain Xpress

Buncombe prepares for trash collection fee increase

Buncombe County residents are paying more to buy just about everything than they were a year ago — according to the latest available figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual inflation rate for the region including Buncombe was 8.1% as of October. Come 2023, they’ll be paying more to get rid of that stuff as well.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Year in Review: ‘Rigged from the Beginning’

Editor’s Note: As 2022 comes to a close, Asheville Watchdog staffers take you back and inside their most memorable stories and news events of the year. The document behind this story in March, that the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office had “great concerns” that the Mission-HCA deal was “rigged from the beginning,” was buried in an avalanche of more than 17,000 files Asheville Watchdog obtained under a public records request.
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Help Wanted: Will Pay $30,000 Bonus

The job market in Asheville is sounding like a competition for prized athletes with signing bonuses of up to $30,000. Labor shortages nationwide are creating competition among employers and driving vacancies across many industries. Employers from the Grove Park Inn and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to family-owned plumbing and landscaping businesses are trying to lure new employees with signing bonuses.
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Year in Review: A Look Back at Equity Erased

Editor’s Note: As 2022 comes to a close, Asheville Watchdog staffers take you back and inside their most memorable stories and news events of the year. Local and state law enforcement officers entered the Biltmore Park home of Lisa K. Roberts in the early morning hours of Feb. 2, 2022, with warrants to search her home, seize her records, and arrest her on nine felony counts of notarizing an action by fraud or forgery.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

City of Asheville provides update on water outages

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Water resources crews have repaired and continue to work on water line breaks following water outages in Buncombe County. Officials said crews have been working around the clock since Saturday to identify and repair broken lines in the public infrastructure. The Asheville Airport said portable toilets are to be delivered Tuesday […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

City of Asheville works to restore water to residents

With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Code Purple in Effect in Buncombe County Through Wednesday, Dec. 28th

The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials from the city of Asheville have called the outage that has left more than 38,000 customers without water an unprecedented event. Raw water coming into the settling basins at the Mills River intake froze, taking the facility offline on Dec. 24. The city's water...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJHL

Imposters posing as Jonesborough water crews amid ongoing emergency

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee residents still without water can pick up gallons at distribution sites Tuesday night. According to a release from the county, the Jonesborough Utility Department has had crews working around the clock to repair leaks throughout the county. On Tuesday, residents can pick up bottled water at Lamar and […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
FOX Carolina

Asheville officials give update after water disrupted for 38K people

The coroner is investigating the death of a 7-week-old baby boy in Oconee County. Bulldozer helps put out woods fire in Anderson. (Anderson FD) A local man asked officials about the level of communicate as an outage has impacted water for more than 38,000 people in the Asheville area. Search...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The City of Asheville is recommending customer boil their water after extremely cold temperatures causing multiple issues with the system. Officials say water line breaks have caused a loss of pressure. There is no confirmation of the water being contaminated, but the potential for it. A notice of potential low pressure or no water has also been issued for about 38,000 customers. The city is asking residents to conserve water until the system is fully operational.
