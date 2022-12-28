Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Related
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe prepares for trash collection fee increase
Buncombe County residents are paying more to buy just about everything than they were a year ago — according to the latest available figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual inflation rate for the region including Buncombe was 8.1% as of October. Come 2023, they’ll be paying more to get rid of that stuff as well.
avlwatchdog.org
Year in Review: ‘Rigged from the Beginning’
Editor’s Note: As 2022 comes to a close, Asheville Watchdog staffers take you back and inside their most memorable stories and news events of the year. The document behind this story in March, that the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office had “great concerns” that the Mission-HCA deal was “rigged from the beginning,” was buried in an avalanche of more than 17,000 files Asheville Watchdog obtained under a public records request.
avlwatchdog.org
Help Wanted: Will Pay $30,000 Bonus
The job market in Asheville is sounding like a competition for prized athletes with signing bonuses of up to $30,000. Labor shortages nationwide are creating competition among employers and driving vacancies across many industries. Employers from the Grove Park Inn and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to family-owned plumbing and landscaping businesses are trying to lure new employees with signing bonuses.
avlwatchdog.org
Year in Review: A Look Back at Equity Erased
Editor’s Note: As 2022 comes to a close, Asheville Watchdog staffers take you back and inside their most memorable stories and news events of the year. Local and state law enforcement officers entered the Biltmore Park home of Lisa K. Roberts in the early morning hours of Feb. 2, 2022, with warrants to search her home, seize her records, and arrest her on nine felony counts of notarizing an action by fraud or forgery.
Boil water advisory remains in Asheville as water service restoration continues
UPDATE: (12/29)- The City of Asheville staff was able to make continued progress today in its efforts to restore full water service to all customers. Water crews will remain in the field overnight as we continue necessary repairs and monitor the system as it recharges. Service restoration todayThe majority of Mills River and Arden were […]
City of Asheville provides update on water outages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Water resources crews have repaired and continue to work on water line breaks following water outages in Buncombe County. Officials said crews have been working around the clock since Saturday to identify and repair broken lines in the public infrastructure. The Asheville Airport said portable toilets are to be delivered Tuesday […]
FOX Carolina
City of Asheville works to restore water to residents
With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
asheville.com
Code Purple in Effect in Buncombe County Through Wednesday, Dec. 28th
The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more...
WLOS.com
Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials from the city of Asheville have called the outage that has left more than 38,000 customers without water an unprecedented event. Raw water coming into the settling basins at the Mills River intake froze, taking the facility offline on Dec. 24. The city's water...
biltmorebeacon.com
Wanda Greene, Former Buncombe County Manager, Talks About Her Prison Odyssey
Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
WLOS.com
Water woes: Outages for many likely to continue for next 24-48 hours, city officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The City of Asheville's Water Director, David Melton, estimated that about 35,000 people were without water as of Tuesday, Dec. 27. He said he believes that is up from the day before. "It is a critical issue to restore water for the city and the...
Imposters posing as Jonesborough water crews amid ongoing emergency
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee residents still without water can pick up gallons at distribution sites Tuesday night. According to a release from the county, the Jonesborough Utility Department has had crews working around the clock to repair leaks throughout the county. On Tuesday, residents can pick up bottled water at Lamar and […]
FOX Carolina
Asheville officials say ‘unprecedented event’ left thousands without water
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville officials said a water production facility in the southern part of the city was back online on Wednesday. For days, more than 38,000 customers have experienced disruptions caused by water line breaks and an outage at the facility. Asheville City Water said concerns with...
WYFF4.com
After days without water, Greenville apartment residents have place to go
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some residents of an Upstate apartment complex will be relocated after a water pipe burst over the weekend, leaving them with water dripping from their ceilings and lights. They also didn't have running water. The pipe burst Saturday in one building at the Parker at Cone...
WLOS.com
Multiple departments respond to fire at Henderson County farm retail outlet
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigators in Edneyville are looking into a fire that happened Monday at the Twisted Apple, an organic farm retail outlet in Henderson County. According to Edneyville Fire & Rescue, a fire broke out in the back of the 10,000 square foot building just before...
FOX Carolina
Asheville officials give update after water disrupted for 38K people
The coroner is investigating the death of a 7-week-old baby boy in Oconee County. Bulldozer helps put out woods fire in Anderson. (Anderson FD) A local man asked officials about the level of communicate as an outage has impacted water for more than 38,000 people in the Asheville area. Search...
WYFF4.com
Equipment destroyed in fire at North Carolina apple orchard valued in millions
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — (Photos in video above by Cindy Morgan Jones) An apple orchard in Hendersonville will now spend its off-season rebuilding after millions of dollars of equipment was destroyed in a fire. Monday night, multiple departments responded to a fire at 'Twisted Apple Farm'. Owner Anthony Owens says...
Fire damages building at apple orchard in Western NC
Fire ripped through a building at an apple orchard in Western North Carolina, earlier this week. The Edneyville Fire Department responded to the Twisted Apple in Henderson County, just before 630 Monday night.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Ellaberry Llama Farm: Make Your Llama Dreams Come True in Hendersonville, NC
Ellaberry Llama Farm is a completely unique farm in Hendersonville, NC, about an hour north of Greenville, SC, that lets guests interact in ways they likely haven’t experienced with a llama before!. Media tickets were given for this experience. I love llamas and alpacas and big, fluffy animals. I...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The City of Asheville is recommending customer boil their water after extremely cold temperatures causing multiple issues with the system. Officials say water line breaks have caused a loss of pressure. There is no confirmation of the water being contaminated, but the potential for it. A notice of potential low pressure or no water has also been issued for about 38,000 customers. The city is asking residents to conserve water until the system is fully operational.
Comments / 0