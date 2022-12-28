Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Did we hear correctly during the recent City Council meeting on Dec. 13 that the 185 Coxe Avenue mixed use development is now dead? Listening to the Stoneyard Apartments developer address the council regarding his project in the River Arts District, he indicated that the developers of that project, 185 Coxe, have now pulled the plug on the apartments after building the garage, due to extreme difficulties of the site. He further stated that they have placed the property back on the market. Is this true, as that is prime property?

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO