Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
country1037fm.com
Two New North Carolina Restaurants Among The Best In The Country
Good food! Who doesn’t love to eat and have a great meal especially somewhere brand new. Two new North Carolina restaurants are among the top best in the country. Esquire magazine did the footwork for us to discover the top 40 best new places to chow down from coast to coast. You would expect larger cities like New York or Los Angeles to get most of the accolades but hold on! A restaurant in Asheville and one in Charlotte got nods as well.
avlwatchdog.org
Year in Review: ‘Rigged from the Beginning’
Editor’s Note: As 2022 comes to a close, Asheville Watchdog staffers take you back and inside their most memorable stories and news events of the year. The document behind this story in March, that the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office had “great concerns” that the Mission-HCA deal was “rigged from the beginning,” was buried in an avalanche of more than 17,000 files Asheville Watchdog obtained under a public records request.
avlwatchdog.org
Help Wanted: Will Pay $30,000 Bonus
The job market in Asheville is sounding like a competition for prized athletes with signing bonuses of up to $30,000. Labor shortages nationwide are creating competition among employers and driving vacancies across many industries. Employers from the Grove Park Inn and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to family-owned plumbing and landscaping businesses are trying to lure new employees with signing bonuses.
biltmorebeacon.com
Wanda Greene, Former Buncombe County Manager, Talks About Her Prison Odyssey
Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
2 North Carolina Eateries Among America's 40 Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Esquire compiled a list of the 40 best new dining spots around the country, including two in North Carolina.
wspa.com
City of Asheville give water outage update in press conference
City of Asheville gives water outage update in press conference. City of Asheville give water outage update in press …. City of Asheville gives water outage update in press conference. Ozempic Medicine for Weight Loss. Thursday Forecast: Dec. 29. Wednesday’s high school basketball. Hillcrest, Landrum among winners in boys...
Asheville resumes production at water treatment plant
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina mountain city where thousands were facing water outages will resume production Wednesday at a water treatment facility at the heart of the problem, officials said. David Melton, Asheville’s director of water resources, said the production facility in the southern part of the county...
Water Outages in Asheville, N.C.: Water Outage Map, Causes, and More
Residents of Asheville, N.C. are in a bind right now, as water supplies are few and far between. Entire communities and businesses across the southern mountain town are without H2O, as some sort of interference has reportedly affected the city's distribution system. Those who do have water are being asked to boil water before drinking it, even though contamination has not yet been confirmed.
avlwatchdog.org
Massive apartment proposal at 185 Coxe Avenue up for sale?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Did we hear correctly during the recent City Council meeting on Dec. 13 that the 185 Coxe Avenue mixed use development is now dead? Listening to the Stoneyard Apartments developer address the council regarding his project in the River Arts District, he indicated that the developers of that project, 185 Coxe, have now pulled the plug on the apartments after building the garage, due to extreme difficulties of the site. He further stated that they have placed the property back on the market. Is this true, as that is prime property?
Extras Needed For Hallmark Movie Filming in North Carolina
Hallmark fans, rejoice! The network is searching for extras to appear in its latest holiday film, A Biltmore Christmas, which will begin production in January. The Yuletide romance will shoot on-location at the iconic Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, and the film is looking for background performers in the area. If you've ever dreamed of being in a Hallmark Christmas movie, now's your chance.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town One of the Best Places for a Winter Vacation Home
Are you contemplating getting an additional property? Everyone enjoys their vacation homes when they need a break from their day-to-day. From beach houses to the ultimate dream winter wonderland, vacation homes are getting more and more popular. Finding a hotel or Airbnb rental in places you tend to visit often can be a hassle. So, why not just get a vacation home in some of your favorite vacation destinations?
WLOS.com
Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials from the city of Asheville have called the outage that has left more than 38,000 customers without water an unprecedented event. Raw water coming into the settling basins at the Mills River intake froze, taking the facility offline on Dec. 24. The city's water...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The City of Asheville is recommending customer boil their water after extremely cold temperatures causing multiple issues with the system. Officials say water line breaks have caused a loss of pressure. There is no confirmation of the water being contaminated, but the potential for it. A notice of potential low pressure or no water has also been issued for about 38,000 customers. The city is asking residents to conserve water until the system is fully operational.
ourstate.com
Sparks of Inspiration at the Omni Grove Park Inn
When I stare into a fireplace, I’m powerfully moved to say something profound. The gentle rhapsody of the flames — the flickering orange glow, the crackling wood, the rising sparks — seems to provide the perfect backdrop for a statement that expresses a central truth about the human condition. Perhaps I could say, “Every book is a quotation.” As my companions look up in approval, I could go on: “Every house is a quotation out of all forests, and mines, and stone quarries.” Nodding my head sagaciously, I could continue: “And every man is a quotation from all his ancestors.”
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Ellaberry Llama Farm: Make Your Llama Dreams Come True in Hendersonville, NC
Ellaberry Llama Farm is a completely unique farm in Hendersonville, NC, about an hour north of Greenville, SC, that lets guests interact in ways they likely haven’t experienced with a llama before!. Media tickets were given for this experience. I love llamas and alpacas and big, fluffy animals. I...
This Is The Biggest House In North Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in North Carolina.
City of Asheville provides update on water outages
UPDATE: (12/27)- The city of Asheville said that the production facility in the southern distribution area will tentatively be producing water at a reduced capacity on Wednesday. According to officials, If water department staff discover leaks on private property, the water will need to be turned off to conserve water and limit property damage. Staff […]
WYFF4.com
Equipment destroyed in fire at North Carolina apple orchard valued in millions
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — (Photos in video above by Cindy Morgan Jones) An apple orchard in Hendersonville will now spend its off-season rebuilding after millions of dollars of equipment was destroyed in a fire. Monday night, multiple departments responded to a fire at 'Twisted Apple Farm'. Owner Anthony Owens says...
FOX Carolina
Major Water Outages in Asheville
Businesses forced to close due to widespread water outage in Asheville. Thousands of people in the mountains are living without water, from the Asheville Airport to stores and neighborhoods in South Asheville and South Buncombe County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The winter weather causing flight delays cancellations and people...
FOX Carolina
Asheville officials say ‘unprecedented event’ left thousands without water
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville officials said a water production facility in the southern part of the city was back online on Wednesday. For days, more than 38,000 customers have experienced disruptions caused by water line breaks and an outage at the facility. Asheville City Water said concerns with...
