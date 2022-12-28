ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan addressed the rumors circulating online that he has “strongly considered” resigning from his job, noting that he remains committed to coaching the team. McMillan did not directly deny the rumors, but he emphasized that he has never spoken to Shams Charania of The Athletic before. The Hawks tactician added […] The post Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SB Nation

Buddy Hield set an NBA three-point record that may never be broken

Buddy Hield has been an elite three-point shooter dating back to his college days at Oklahoma. Hield went from a good player to a college superstar as a senior with the Sooners, morphing into the best player in the country on the strength of his high-volume and highly accurate three-point shooting. Drafted No. 6 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016, Hield has been something of a journeyman ever since: he was traded to Sacramento for DeMarcus Cousins, traded to Indiana for Domantas Sabonis, and has found himself in trade rumors from basically the moment he became a Pacer.
ClutchPoints

Raiders WR Davante Adams joins Jerry Rice in exclusive company with epic game vs. 49ers

Davante Adams was a standout performer in the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 17 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. With the Raiders’ call to bench Derek Carr, Adams spent plenty of time in practice this past week working to build chemistry with Jarrett Stidham. Their work paid off against the current NFC West leaders, as the veteran wide receiver orchestrated one of the best performances of his season.
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic’s 5-game streak with Mavs has never been done before, not even by LeBron James or Michael Jordan

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.
ClutchPoints

The wild Luka Doncic logoman gambit that earned owner over $1 million

There’s no doubt that when it comes to Luka Doncic, Logoman cards, and the hobby itself, things can get a little crazy. While there have been a lot of mind-blowing developments over the past year in the market, this recent one involving the Dallas Mavericks’ All-Star and his insane Panini Logoman rookie patch auto dares to take the cake home.
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic’s MVP campaign is turning his NBA rookie cards to gold

Luka Doncic has been on a tear lately, and his NBA rookie cards are clearly taking advantage of his impressive run. With a stretch of games that’s pointing at a possible MVP award, sky isn’t the limit anymore for the Dallas Mavericks’ All-Star guard. If he keeps this up, fans will have to explore the market hard for his cards as Doncic isn’t taking any prisoners this season. We take a look at how his recent games have been, why it’s leading to the MVP, and how his NBA cards have benefitted in the process.
ClutchPoints

Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players

The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
ClutchPoints

3 wings the Nuggets must pursue before NBA trade deadline

Denver Nuggets fans are ecstatic right now, as their squad has not only welcomed back both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. at 100% for the first time in two years, and it currently owns the best record in the West at 23-12. Murray and Porter Jr. are still finding their groove, and the hope […] The post 3 wings the Nuggets must pursue before NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. fires back at fan accusing him of giving death stare at Stephen Silas

Don’t put words into Jabari Smith Jr.’s mouth. That is the message of the Houston Rockets rookie after a fan accused him of giving head coach Stephen Silas a death stare. During the Rockets’ game against the New York Knicks on Saturday, Smith was seen intently listening at Silas when the head coach was talking during a timeout. A Twitter user interpreted it as a death stare and assumed that the youngster is tired and “disgusted” of his head coach.
New York Post

Jets’ Mike White not blaming injury for poor play: ‘Did not live up to’ standard

SEATTLE — Mike White had no interest in talking about the physical pain he must have felt on Sunday as he played through a rib injury. This Jets calamity was his to shoulder. “Listen, I was cleared to play by the doctors,” White said following Sunday’s 23-6 defeat to the Seahawks that eliminated the Jets from playoff contention. “The guys in that locker room deserve a certain standard and I knew what I was signing up for. I was cleared by the doctors. I practiced all week. Basically what I’m saying is there’s a standard that those guys deserve and I...
ClutchPoints

