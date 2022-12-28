Read full article on original website
msn.com
Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.36% to 33,145.35 while the NASDAQ fell 0.13% to 10,462.81. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 3,834.09. Check This Out: Most Affordable Stocks In The Consumer...
msn.com
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
AOL Corp
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street; Southwest losses mount
FILE - An NYSE sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on Nov. 28, 2022. Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, as investors count down to the end of the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
NASDAQ
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares flat in choppy trade as liquidity dries up
BENGALURU, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares swung between small gains and losses on Wednesday in the absence of major triggers, with liquidity drying up ahead of the year-end and weaker global cues. The Nifty 50 index was mostly unchanged at 18,125.40, as of 11:46 a.m. IST, and the S&P...
Stocks Close Lower on Wall Street, Adding to Recent Losses
The New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in New York. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a point on Wednesday. Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street as worries grow that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to bring on a recession if that’s what it takes to get inflation under control. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
Asian shares extend losses after Wall Street decline
Shares slipped in Asia on Thursday after benchmarks fell more than 1% on Wall Street in the middle of a mostly quiet and holiday-shortened week.U.S. futures were mixed and oil prices declined. Investors are watching to see how China's relaxation of its stringent COVID-19 policies, and the outbreaks of infections that have followed, will affect business activity and travel. One concern is that the massive outbreaks could generate new, potentially vaccine resistant variants of the virus, “leading to knock-on virus surges across the globe, China’s reopening could still mark a positive step over the long run in light of...
Wall Street opening lower; S&P off 0.2% after holiday break
BANGKOK — (AP) — Wall Street is reopening Tuesday with stocks slightly lower following a holiday break. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is flat just after the open, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%. Investors in Europe and Asia bid up stocks following news air passengers arriving in China from abroad will no longer have to observe a quarantine, the latest step toward dropping once-strict virus-control measures in the world's No. 2 economy. Oil prices are rising. Southwest Airlines is down the most in almost three months after a wave of flight cancellations attracted scrutiny by regulators.
Stock Market Today: Tesla Keeps S&P 500, Nasdaq in the Red
Tesla suspended production at its Shanghai factory earlier than anticipated amid reports of spiking COVID cases among workers.
NASDAQ
FOREX-Dollar flat as investors digest China's loosening of COVID rules
WASHINGTON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The dollar was flat on Tuesday after China said it would scrap its COVID-19 quarantine rule for inbound travelers - a major step in reopening its borders, even as COVID cases spike. China will stop requiring arriving travelers to go into quarantine starting Jan. 8,...
Stock Market Live: Stocks Extend Slide As Tesla, Apple Fail To Power Santa Claus Rally
U.S. stocks closed sharply lower Wednesday, while Treasury bond yields bumped higher in thin holiday trading as investors looked to close out the final few trading days of the year buoyed by China's Covid reopening. Stocks pared earlier gains following a weaker-than-expected reading for pending home sales, which slumped to...
msn.com
Nasdaq slips to two-month lows as tech wreck continues
Investing.com --The Nasdaq slipped to more than two-month lows Wednesday, as investors continued to ditch tech stocks with just days to go until the trading year comes to a close. The Nasdaq fell 1.1% to its lowest level since Oct. 13. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip as COVID surge in China makes investors uneasy
SINGAPORE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Asian equities weakened slightly on Thursday as soaring COVID cases in China unsettled investors and cast doubt over chances of a swift recovery for the world's second biggest economy after the relaxation of stringent COVID curbs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS...
Zacks.com
3 Under-$10 Technology Stocks Wall Street Analysts Recommend
Technology stocks have delivered an uncharacteristically sluggish performance in 2022. A tech-focused exchange-traded fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) declined 28.4% and lagged the S&P 500 by 7.8% this year through Dec 22. Wall Street analysts expect the plunge in technology stocks this year to give way to a...
CNBC
Amazon lost half its value this year as tech stocks got crushed and recession fears grew
Amazon shares are about to wrap up their worst year since 2000 and second worst on record. The stock has plunged 51% this year, wiping out hundreds of billions of dollars in market cap. Among the most valuable tech companies, Amazon still performed better than Meta and Tesla. related investing...
AOL Corp
Oil trims losses as softer dollar offsets Chinese demand fears
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices pared losses after falling by over $2 earlier in the session, as a weaker dollar partially offset demand fears resulting from surging COVID-19 cases in China. Brent futures for February were down $1.08, or 1.3%, at $82.18 a barrel by 1439 GMT. The more active March...
kalkinemedia.com
Australian shares drop on strong dollar, China COVID woes; energy drops
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares extended losses on Thursday, weighed by gold and oil stocks, as a stronger greenback and COVID-19-led demand concerns from top consumer China dented investors' sentiment. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 7,051.3 by 2305 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Wednesday. Energy stocks...
US News and World Report
Stocks Rally on Wall Street; Job Market Remains Strong
Stocks rallied on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday as investors reviewed the latest government update showing that the labor market remains strong. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% as of 3:02 p.m. Eastern. More than 95% of stocks within the benchmark index gained ground. It's the latest oscillation in what has been a volatile, holiday-shortened week for stocks.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Netflix, Cal-Maine Foods, Southwest and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The airline stock rose 3.7%, paring back losses from the previous session when it dropped more than 5%. Severe disruptions at Southwest Airlines have drawn outsized criticism from frustrated travelers, who have dealt with thousands of canceled flights from airlines this week because of winter weather. Southwest Airlines canceled another 60% of its flights on Wednesday. According to The Dallas Morning News, it's expected to restore its full schedule on Friday.
