ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.36% to 33,145.35 while the NASDAQ fell 0.13% to 10,462.81. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 3,834.09. Check This Out: Most Affordable Stocks In The Consumer...
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
AOL Corp

Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street; Southwest losses mount

FILE - An NYSE sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on Nov. 28, 2022. Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, as investors count down to the end of the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
NASDAQ

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares flat in choppy trade as liquidity dries up

BENGALURU, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares swung between small gains and losses on Wednesday in the absence of major triggers, with liquidity drying up ahead of the year-end and weaker global cues. The Nifty 50 index was mostly unchanged at 18,125.40, as of 11:46 a.m. IST, and the S&P...
Cheddar News

Stocks Close Lower on Wall Street, Adding to Recent Losses

The New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in New York. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a point on Wednesday. Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street as worries grow that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to bring on a recession if that’s what it takes to get inflation under control. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
The Independent

Asian shares extend losses after Wall Street decline

Shares slipped in Asia on Thursday after benchmarks fell more than 1% on Wall Street in the middle of a mostly quiet and holiday-shortened week.U.S. futures were mixed and oil prices declined. Investors are watching to see how China's relaxation of its stringent COVID-19 policies, and the outbreaks of infections that have followed, will affect business activity and travel. One concern is that the massive outbreaks could generate new, potentially vaccine resistant variants of the virus, “leading to knock-on virus surges across the globe, China’s reopening could still mark a positive step over the long run in light of...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Wall Street opening lower; S&P off 0.2% after holiday break

BANGKOK — (AP) — Wall Street is reopening Tuesday with stocks slightly lower following a holiday break. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is flat just after the open, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%. Investors in Europe and Asia bid up stocks following news air passengers arriving in China from abroad will no longer have to observe a quarantine, the latest step toward dropping once-strict virus-control measures in the world's No. 2 economy. Oil prices are rising. Southwest Airlines is down the most in almost three months after a wave of flight cancellations attracted scrutiny by regulators.
msn.com

Nasdaq slips to two-month lows as tech wreck continues

Investing.com --The Nasdaq slipped to more than two-month lows Wednesday, as investors continued to ditch tech stocks with just days to go until the trading year comes to a close. The Nasdaq fell 1.1% to its lowest level since Oct. 13. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip as COVID surge in China makes investors uneasy

SINGAPORE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Asian equities weakened slightly on Thursday as soaring COVID cases in China unsettled investors and cast doubt over chances of a swift recovery for the world's second biggest economy after the relaxation of stringent COVID curbs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS...
Zacks.com

3 Under-$10 Technology Stocks Wall Street Analysts Recommend

Technology stocks have delivered an uncharacteristically sluggish performance in 2022. A tech-focused exchange-traded fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) declined 28.4% and lagged the S&P 500 by 7.8% this year through Dec 22. Wall Street analysts expect the plunge in technology stocks this year to give way to a...
AOL Corp

Oil trims losses as softer dollar offsets Chinese demand fears

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices pared losses after falling by over $2 earlier in the session, as a weaker dollar partially offset demand fears resulting from surging COVID-19 cases in China. Brent futures for February were down $1.08, or 1.3%, at $82.18 a barrel by 1439 GMT. The more active March...
kalkinemedia.com

Australian shares drop on strong dollar, China COVID woes; energy drops

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares extended losses on Thursday, weighed by gold and oil stocks, as a stronger greenback and COVID-19-led demand concerns from top consumer China dented investors' sentiment. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 7,051.3 by 2305 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Wednesday. Energy stocks...
US News and World Report

Stocks Rally on Wall Street; Job Market Remains Strong

Stocks rallied on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday as investors reviewed the latest government update showing that the labor market remains strong. The S&P 500 rose 1.8% as of 3:02 p.m. Eastern. More than 95% of stocks within the benchmark index gained ground. It's the latest oscillation in what has been a volatile, holiday-shortened week for stocks.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Netflix, Cal-Maine Foods, Southwest and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The airline stock rose 3.7%, paring back losses from the previous session when it dropped more than 5%. Severe disruptions at Southwest Airlines have drawn outsized criticism from frustrated travelers, who have dealt with thousands of canceled flights from airlines this week because of winter weather. Southwest Airlines canceled another 60% of its flights on Wednesday. According to The Dallas Morning News, it's expected to restore its full schedule on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy