Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
Biden Administration constructing immigration processing facility with capacity for 1,000 migrants in El Paso sectorEdy ZooEl Paso, TX
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Dem Rep. Pleads for Help, Tells MSNBC in El Paso Biden Should ‘Absolutely’ Be at the BorderApril McAbeeEl Paso, TX
KVIA
Shooting in East El Paso leaves one person dead
EL PASO, Texas - Crimes Against Persons detectives are on the scene of a shooting that took place in East El Paso before 2 A.M. Wednesday morning. It happened 1400 block of N. Zaragoza Road. Police tell ABC-7 two people in a white vehicle shot a man leaving the 1111...
Man barricaded himself after reported domestic assault in Far East El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso Police Department, on Monday a man barricaded himself in a home in Far East El Paso and prompted the SWAT team to be called out after reportedly punching a woman and holding a knife to her throat while holding 1-year-old infant. Police arrested 36-year-old Hector […]
KVIA
Victim shot in far east El Paso during fight
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a person was shot Wednesday morning during a physical altercation within a group. According to officials, it happened before 3:18 a.m. at 366 Citadel. Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and is...
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso
El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
KVIA ABC-7
One person dead, another injured near Kern Place
EL PASO, Texas -- One person was found dead and another injured in west El Paso. ABC-7 is working to get more details, but police say it happened on the 500 block of Gregory. Police said the call came in just before 4 p.m. Stay tuned to ABC-7 for updates on this developing story. The post One person dead, another injured near Kern Place appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
SWAT responds to a barricaded person inside a home in East El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas - At the 2200 block of Tierra Bonita is where SWAT has responded to a barricaded person inside an East El Paso home. Officers initially responded to a family assault in progress after midnight. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is...
KVIA ABC-7
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank feeds hungry migrants on El Paso streets
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is feeding migrants. The organization makes sandwiches and other food items at its headquarters. Volunteers and staff members go into areas with a heavy migrant presence to give out food. Many migrants are delayed leaving El Paso by flight cancellations or other logistical issues. The post El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank feeds hungry migrants on El Paso streets appeared first on KVIA.
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Southwest cancels more than 2,400 flights
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police offering reward in deadly Christmas night shooting. 20-year-old Ivan Reed was shot at an apartment complex on East 4th Street near Ute Ave. Sunday night. If you know anything please call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Here’s what we know: 20-year-old dies in...
Here’s Where You Can Celebrate & Bring In The New Year In El Paso
In a few more days, we can say Adios, Sayonara & Goodbye to the year of 2022. And of course this is the perfect time to start planning on where to go for the New years Eve festivities. Sometimes it's nice to enjoy & celebrate at home; but if you want to party one last time in 2022, you have plenty of chances.
borderreport.com
Police, city crews dismantle makeshift migrant camp in Downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police officers and crews with the city’s Environmental Services Department on Monday dismantled an impromptu migrant camp that sprung up near a shelter in Downtown El Paso. The operation on Father Rahm Street, just south of Sacred Heart church, began shortly...
KVIA
Pedestrian hit, severely injured on Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was hit and severely injured on the Border Highway on Saturday evening. Preliminary reports show that a person was hit in the eastbound lanes of Loop 375 near the Fonseca exit. That person had to be taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Traffic...
Delicious Restaurants El Pasoans Sorely Miss – Did You Eat There?
Some great restaurants have come and gone in El Paso. Here are a few that I really miss. The Back Door Lounge. It was located at the corner of Mesa and Rio Grande. They moved Downtown briefly but closed that location quickly. Best place ever for drinks and a burger or sandwich.
KVIA ABC-7
New shelters to open soon in two vacant EPISD schools amid El Paso’s disaster declaration
EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans can expect to see two new shelters open soon according to Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino. The City is inspecting EPISD's vacant Morehead and Bassett Middle Schools to make sure facilities are appropriate. The internet systems, fire systems, and kitchens are all being checked. Once inspection is complete, the The post New shelters to open soon in two vacant EPISD schools amid El Paso’s disaster declaration appeared first on KVIA.
elpasomatters.org
2022’s top news story: The fall of El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales
At the beginning of 2022, Yvonne Rosales was entering her second year as the first woman elected as district attorney for the 34th Judicial District, which includes El Paso, Hudspeth and Culberson counties. By the end of the year, she was a private citizen, forced from office by a series...
myfoxzone.com
Texas National Guard installs more than 2 miles of new fencing near El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — The Texas National Guard will be installing more fencing along the border in El Paso. Last week, guardsmen put up more than two miles of fencing to hold back thousands of migrants trying to cross illegally into the United States. People on both sides of...
Shipping containers to remain along Rio Grande ‘as long as necessary’
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A soccer stadium in Juarez, Mexico, has become the new landmark for migrants intent on seeking asylum in the U.S. to cross the Rio Grande. This, as the barrier of barbed wire, soldiers, Humvees and shipping containers pushes the flow of unauthorized migration farther away from Downtown El Paso. […]
67-year-old man with dementia goes missing in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — EPPD are asking for the public’s help in locating a 67-year-old man who reportedly went missing Thursday at 12:49 p.m. in East El Paso. According to police, 67-year-old Perry Leon Wilson was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at 12:49 p.m. and was reported missing at the 1400 block of Meadow […]
2 women killed in head-on crash in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A man has been charged after a deadly head-on crash in Las Cruces took the lives of two women Thursday evening. 31-year-old Nicholas Esteban Gurrola is officially with two felony counts of vehicular homicide, involving alcohol or drugs. He was also charged with one felony count of causing a crash, […]
Sanitation crews, police move to toss Downtown migrant camp sites
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) and crews with city’s Environmental Services Department (ESD) moved into Downtown El Paso Monday and began cleaning the impromptu camp that sprung up around the nearby shelter. According to our KTSM crew the operation at Father Rahm, just south of Sacred Heart, […]
