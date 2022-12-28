ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

Shooting in East El Paso leaves one person dead

EL PASO, Texas - Crimes Against Persons detectives are on the scene of a shooting that took place in East El Paso before 2 A.M. Wednesday morning. It happened 1400 block of N. Zaragoza Road. Police tell ABC-7 two people in a white vehicle shot a man leaving the 1111...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Victim shot in far east El Paso during fight

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a person was shot Wednesday morning during a physical altercation within a group. According to officials, it happened before 3:18 a.m. at 366 Citadel. Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and is...
EL PASO, TX
US105

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso

El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One person dead, another injured near Kern Place

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was found dead and another injured in west El Paso. ABC-7 is working to get more details, but police say it happened on the 500 block of Gregory. Police said the call came in just before 4 p.m. Stay tuned to ABC-7 for updates on this developing story. The post One person dead, another injured near Kern Place appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank feeds hungry migrants on El Paso streets

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is feeding migrants. The organization makes sandwiches and other food items at its headquarters. Volunteers and staff members go into areas with a heavy migrant presence to give out food. Many migrants are delayed leaving El Paso by flight cancellations or other logistical issues. The post El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank feeds hungry migrants on El Paso streets appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KCBD

Tuesday morning top stories: Southwest cancels more than 2,400 flights

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police offering reward in deadly Christmas night shooting. 20-year-old Ivan Reed was shot at an apartment complex on East 4th Street near Ute Ave. Sunday night. If you know anything please call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Here’s what we know: 20-year-old dies in...
EL PASO, TX
US105

Here’s Where You Can Celebrate & Bring In The New Year In El Paso

In a few more days, we can say Adios, Sayonara & Goodbye to the year of 2022. And of course this is the perfect time to start planning on where to go for the New years Eve festivities. Sometimes it's nice to enjoy & celebrate at home; but if you want to party one last time in 2022, you have plenty of chances.
EL PASO, TX
borderreport.com

Police, city crews dismantle makeshift migrant camp in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police officers and crews with the city’s Environmental Services Department on Monday dismantled an impromptu migrant camp that sprung up near a shelter in Downtown El Paso. The operation on Father Rahm Street, just south of Sacred Heart church, began shortly...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Pedestrian hit, severely injured on Loop 375

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was hit and severely injured on the Border Highway on Saturday evening. Preliminary reports show that a person was hit in the eastbound lanes of Loop 375 near the Fonseca exit. That person had to be taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Traffic...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

New shelters to open soon in two vacant EPISD schools amid El Paso’s disaster declaration

EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans can expect to see two new shelters open soon according to Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino. The City is inspecting EPISD's vacant Morehead and Bassett Middle Schools to make sure facilities are appropriate. The internet systems, fire systems, and kitchens are all being checked. Once inspection is complete, the The post New shelters to open soon in two vacant EPISD schools amid El Paso’s disaster declaration appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

2022’s top news story: The fall of El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales

At the beginning of 2022, Yvonne Rosales was entering her second year as the first woman elected as district attorney for the 34th Judicial District, which includes El Paso, Hudspeth and Culberson counties. By the end of the year, she was a private citizen, forced from office by a series...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

67-year-old man with dementia goes missing in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — EPPD are asking for the public’s help in locating a 67-year-old man who reportedly went missing Thursday at 12:49 p.m. in East El Paso. According to police, 67-year-old Perry Leon Wilson was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at 12:49 p.m. and was reported missing at the 1400 block of Meadow […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

2 women killed in head-on crash in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A man has been charged after a deadly head-on crash in Las Cruces took the lives of two women Thursday evening. 31-year-old Nicholas Esteban Gurrola is officially with two felony counts of vehicular homicide, involving alcohol or drugs. He was also charged with one felony count of causing a crash, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Sanitation crews, police move to toss Downtown migrant camp sites

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) and crews with city’s Environmental Services Department (ESD) moved into Downtown El Paso Monday and began cleaning the impromptu camp that sprung up around the nearby shelter. According to our KTSM crew the operation at Father Rahm, just south of Sacred Heart, […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy