Tuesday’s high school basketball

 2 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bethune-Bowman 74, Lake Marion 44

Blythewood 42, Lower Richland 34

Calhoun Academy 45, Summerville Faith Christian 35

Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 74, Hartsville 47

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 58, James Island 55

Concord First Assembly, N.C. 57, Cardinal Newman 52

Crestwood 96, Lee Central 52

D.W. Daniel 66, Elbert County, Ga. 52

Dorman 65, Balboa City, Calif. 52

Edisto 47, Battery Creek 31

Elevation Prep, N.C. 92, York Prep 55

Emerald 83, Greenwood Christian 64

Greer Middle College 74, New Hope Leadership 59

Hammond 70, Wagener-Salley 54

Hart County, Ga. 51, Pendleton 43

Heathwood Hall 58, Concord First Assembly, N.C. 53

J.L. Mann 72, Clarke Central, Ga. 45

Lake City 76, Timberland 24

Matthews Butler, N.C. 89, Fox Creek 34

New Hope Leadership 65, Anderson Christian 63

Northwestern 86, Comenius 48

Oakbrook Prep 58, Asheville Homeschool, N.C. 45

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 70, Estill 43

Palisades, N.C. 87, Lewisville 64

Patrick Henry Academy 68, Orangeburg Prep 60

Philadelphia Roman Catholic, Pa. 67, St. James 33

Porter-Gaud 63, Colleton County 45

Quality Education Academy, N.C. 79, South Florence 60

Richland Northeast 63, Hickory Home School, N.C. 34

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 47, C.A. Johnson 33

Scott’s Branch 68, Wilson Hall 56

Stephens County, Ga. 70, Walhalla 61

Summerville 83, Boiling Springs 68

Tampa Catholic, Fla. 88, Myrtle Beach 51

W.J. Keenan 53, A.C. Flora 47

Wheeler, Ga. 66, River Bluff 38

Wren 72, Loganville, Ga. 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Blythewood 65, Manning 46

Camden 62, W.J. Keenan 42

Crestwood 66, Baptist Hill 11

Fountain Inn 57, Berea 27

Hammond 50, Irmo 41

Heathwood Hall 58, Concord First Assembly, N.C. 50

Lawndale Burns, N.C. 51, Chesnee 45

Legacy 47, Green Level, N.C. 30

Powdersville 48, Stephens County, Ga. 28

South Pointe 59, Lower Richland 46

Trinity Byrnes School 51, Hartsville 48

Wade Hampton (G) 51, Loganville, Ga. 43

West Florence 44, Lee Central 40

Wheeler, Ga. 65, Indian Land 44

Whitwell, Tenn. 55, Blacksburg 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

