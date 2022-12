LOOK: Luka Doncic's career night in pictures

Mavs’ Luka Doncic played the best game of his life (and, honestly, also of the best games we’ve ever seen in the NBA) in a win vs. the New York Knicks Tuesday night. His 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist outing will live in the record books from now on.

Check out some pictures from a historic night below:

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks…

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka…

© Kevin Jairaj | 2022-12-27

The shoes of Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the game against the New York…

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) speaks with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during…

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots during the second half against the New York Knicks…

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket past New York Knicks guard Quentin…

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots in overtime against the New York Knicks at American…

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket as New York Knicks forward Julius…

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) rests during overtime against the New York Knicks at American…

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood (35) in overtime…

