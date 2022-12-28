Read full article on original website
Related
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Says a Heartfelt Goodbye to the Dear Friend Who Made ‘Red’ Red
“I’m at a loss for words and at the same time, I have so much to say.”. As devastating as it is, it always seems like the outgoing year can never quite leave without a few last-minute heartbreaking farewells. That’s what happened to Young & Restless‘ Michelle Stafford and all who loved stylist and creator of countless hair products, Nick Chavez. He’d waged a long battle against pancreatic cancer and though he fought bravely, in the end, it sadly claimed him.
NME
Haim “at a loss for words” after Stevie Nicks dedicates ‘Hallelujah’ to Christine McVie
Haim have said they are “at a loss for words” after Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks dedicated their song ‘Hallelujah‘ to Christine McVie who died yesterday (November 30). The track featured on Haim’s 2020 album ‘Women In Music Pt. III‘, which Alana Haim wrote in memory...
Ozzy Osbourne spotted looking frail as he reveals wife Sharon Osbourne 'pulls my strings'
Ozzy Osbourne was photographed grocery shopping days after his wife Sharon Osbourne suffered a medical emergency. The "Crazy Train" singer has dealt with his own health issues.
musictimes.com
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Cancer Treatment: Here's What We Know So Far
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green is in an uphill battle with his Stage 4 Cancer diagnosis. Earlier this week, Green's parents penned a shocking announcement on Facebook, revealing the diagnosis of their son, Jeremiah. "Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. He's...
Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade
It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
curetoday.com
Living Life Between Cancer Appointments
When cancer entered our life, fear was a constant. However, we tried to live as joyously as possible between check-ups. The battle began in 1997. My wife’s first skirmish with “C” was when she was in her 40s and received a diagnosis of breast cancer. Our reaction included, but was not limited to, shock, tears, depression, rage and fear.
Comments / 0