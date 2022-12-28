Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Says Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine Is Embarrassed by Tory Lanez Trial
The Tory Lanez trial is taking its toll on Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. During her emotional testimony on Tuesday (Dec. 13), Megan Thee Stallion spoke about the affect the whole situation is having on her and her current partner. "I feel disgusted, I feel dirty, my own partner...
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness
The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
Megan Thee Stallion's former best friend said Tory Lanez threatened her — but goes radio silent when pressed for details
Kelsey Harris, Megan Thee Stallion's former assistant, was offered immunity for her testimony but was reluctant to detail Tory Lanez's behavior.
Megan Thee Stallion says friendship with Tory Lanez initially filled 'void' after her mother died
"When my mom died, I tried to fill in the void of the family I was trying to create," Megan Thee Stallion explained on the stand on Tuesday.
musictimes.com
Megan Thee Stallion DIss Track Against Drake, DaBaby Coming?
From Nicki Minaj and Latto's Grammy snub battle to Megan Thee Stallion's beef with Drake, DaBaby, and Tory Lanez, 2022 is the year of social media beefs between rappers. Dj Akademiks and Charlamgage Tha God however said that this is not a thing to fret over - in fact, it should mean the rap scene becoming more colorful, since there would so many material to use for new rap songs. Unfortunately, it is not happening.
HipHopDX.com
Joe Budden Is Not A Fan Of Megan Thee Stallion: ‘I Don’t Like That Girl’
Joe Budden has admitted that he doesn’t like Megan Thee Stallion, adding that his opinion of the Houston rapper has been impacted by her relationship with people he knows. The Joe Budden Podcast crew discussed Tory Lanez‘s ongoing court case on episode 586 featuring DJ Akademiks, which was uploaded to YouTube on Thursday (December 15).
HipHopDX.com
Tory Lanez's Lawyer 'Confident' He Will Beat Megan The Stallion Shooting Case
Tory Lanez and his legal team are displaying teflon confidence as the trial over the rapper’s alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion kicks into gear. Jury selection in the high-profile case began in Los Angeles earlier this week, more than two years after Lanez allegedly shot the Houston hitmaker in her feet during a drunken dispute outside Kylie Jenner’s home in July 2020.
Tory Lanez Seemingly Falls Asleep During Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial
Tory Lanez appeared to fall asleep in court Wednesday during his trial for allegedly shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion, closing his eyes and bobbing his head several times during jury instructions, witnesses told TMZ. He also refused to take the stand, a move which hastened the arrival of closing arguments on day eight of the proceedings. The emotional trial has already seen its share of twists and turns, including Megan crying on the stand while recounting her version of events and a witness, Megan’s bodyguard, Alex Spiro, apparently disappearing before he could testify.Read it at TMZ
Adele Shouts Out Megan Thee Stallion After Tory Lanez Verdict: “Do Whatever You Want Now, Baby!”
Adele has publicly shared her support for Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez was found guilty on all counts in their 2020 shooting case. Over the holiday weekend, Adele performed at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace as part of her Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele. During a Friday night show, the “Easy On Me” singer brought up the viral TikTok mash-up of her 2015 hit, “Water Under the Bridge,” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Slim Thug Says Tory Lanez Should’ve “Been Humble” With Megan Thee Stallion
The Houston rapper says Megan initially defended Tory. Tory Lanez’ recent guilty verdict has caused a great divide in the hip hop community. Many celebs flocked to social media to share their opinion on the controversial case. Houston legend Slim Thug is the latest star to express his thoughts on the Megan vs. Tory incident.
Megan Thee Stallion takes the stand in Tory Lanez trial with support from demonstrators
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion testifies in Los Angeles about a 2020 incident in which she accuses Tory Lanez of shooting her.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Bodyguard ‘Missing’ After Failing to Appear at Tory Lanez Court Case
The former bodyguard of Megan Thee Stallion, who was expected to testify for the prosecution in the case against Canadian recording artist, Tory Lanez, is nowhere to be found – but technically isn’t missing – after failing to show up for his testimony. According to TMZ, the...
NPR
Tory Lanez is guilty, so why was Megan Thee Stallion's strength on trial?
For the last two weeks, rapper Tory Lanez has been on trial for allegedly shooting Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion. Since Megan went public with the allegations in August 2020, she's faced significant backlash – on social media, on popular gossip blogs and also from her peers in the hip-hop community. Megan was shot, and yet it somehow feels like she's been the one on trial. This week, NPR's Louder Than A Riot senior producer Gabby Bulgarelli joins host Brittany Luse to talk about her reporting inside the courtroom, how social media has impacted the trial and the ripple effect this verdict might have for Black women across the country.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Legal Battle Against 1501 Moving To Trial
Megan Thee Stallion’s lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment is officially going to trial after the Houston rapper scored an early legal win. Rolling Stone reported a judge sided with the 27-year-old musician in a pre-trial ruling. According to the outlet, a Texas judge declined the record label’s request to claim the 2021 project Something for Thee Hotties did not count as an album in the rapper’s, legal name Megan Pete, contract terms. 1501, founded by Carl Crawford, made the request in September 2021 and argued the court should dismiss the pending trial under these circumstances. More from VIBE.comMegan Thee Stallion Is The...
musictimes.com
Megan Thee Stallion On A Roll: Rapper Secures 1501 Album Dispute Win After Tory Lanez Verdict
After scoring her biggest legal win yet with the Tory Lanez felony assault trial, it looks like the odds are heavily in favor of Megan Thee Stallion as she scored a small early victory on her 1501 Entertainment lawsuit. Earlier this year, the "Savage" rapper embarked on a legal battle...
