Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"
Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Christmas with Kids Before Welcoming New Baby
The couple will soon welcome another baby together, joining son Miles and daughter Luna Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are enjoying the holiday season. The couple celebrated Christmas this year with son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½, plus Teigen's mom, Pepper. On Monday, the pregnant cookbook author shared a sweet family photo with Legend and their kids, showing her baby bump under a lime green maxi dress. The couple's kids and the singer also dressed in festive colors, wearing variations of red outfits to complement Teigen's green look. As Legend also posted the...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Christmas With Her Family in a Flowy Mint Green Dress
Chrissy Teigen looked effortlessly chic as she posed in front of her Christmas tree with her husband, John Legend, and their two kids, Luna and Miles, on Dec. 26. The couple ditched the cold weather for a tropical oasis for the holiday season. The 37-year-old model, who is expecting her third child, wore a mint-green Jonathan Simkai maxi dress with a v-neckline and a tiered ruched design. The flowing dress also featured spaghetti straps and drawstring accents on the sides and back of the dress. The light dress is a part of the designer’s summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The former “Lip Sync...
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Kelly Osbourne Rocks Matching Christmas Sweater With Dad Ozzy After Giving Birth To 1st Child
Kelly Osbourne just gave birth to her first child so the holidays are looking extra special for her this year. The 38-year-old posed with her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, when they wore matching ugly Christmas sweaters while posing by the tree with a friend, Billy Morrison. Ozzy posted the photo with...
Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos
Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
Khloe Kardashian Unveils Family Portrait With Baby Boy & Daughter True
Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two with a big reveal. The Kardashians star shared her first family portrait with her kids True Thompson, 4, and her baby boy, nearly 5...
‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money
Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
Holiday Chaos! See Photos of ‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff’s Messy Home
Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is doing some major decluttering as she tidies up after the chaotic holiday season. “The wrapping gifts room clean up,” the TLC star, 60, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 26, alongside a photo of the messy space. “The New Year is almost here — may need our workout room.” In the snap, her former fitness space was littered with shopping bags, open boxes and miscellaneous gifts clearly meant for her grandchildren.
musictimes.com
Kanye West NOT MIssing: Location Still Unknown But THIS Is The Reason He's MIA
Kim Kardashian's ex-husband has reportedly been playing a cat and mouse game for the past several weeks over a lawsuit, according to his business manager, as revealed by TMZ. According to The Sun, Thomas St. John is displeased that he can't serve the "All of the Lights" hitmaker with the court documents and is suing the musician for $4.5 million.
Women's Health
The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
See Khloe Kardashian's Family Christmas Photo With Baby Boy and True Thompson
Watch: Is Khloe Kardashian Sleeping With Tristan Thompson? She Says... Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two with a big reveal. The Kardashians star shared her first family portrait with her kids True Thompson, 4, and her baby boy, nearly 5 months, for Christmas. In the...
Popculture
'Good Morning America' Stars Mourn Death of ABC Colleague
This Week executive producer Dax Tejera died suddenly on Friday after a heart attack, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced in a memo to staffers on Christmas Eve. Tejera was 37. The ABC News family, including those on Good Morning America, was shocked by the news, and World News Tonight anchor Rachel Scott delivered a tribute during Saturday's broadcast.
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas
Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
Maralee Nichols dresses her and Tristan Thompson’s son up as Santa for Christmas
Maralee Nichols dressed up her 1-year-old son, Theo, as Santa Claus while celebrating their second Christmas as a family of two. The model, who welcomed the little one with Tristan Thompson last December, took to Instagram Monday to share photos of Theo in a red Santa onesie. “Spotted Santa Claus 🎅🏽♥️,” the 31-year-old captioned the flicks of her son crawling on the floor and getting into a toy Bentley Chiron. The fuzzy outfit was complete with a built-in Santa hat and white trim. Earlier this month, Nichols celebrated her baby boy’s first birthday with a “Winter ONEderland” themed party. “I...
Michael Jackson’s Kids Paris, Prince, & Blanket Enjoy Skiing Trip In Rare Photos Together
Just one day after Christmas, Michael Jackson‘s three children opted to snowboard together in Lake Tahoe, California to celebrate the holiday season (see PHOTOS HERE). The “Billie Jean” singer’s eldest son, Prince Jackson, 25, was spotted in full winter gear along with his sister, Paris Jackson, 24, and baby brother Blanket Jackson (b. Prince Michael Jackson II), 20. The blonde beauty wore a brown puffer coat, brown vest, and burgundy pants, along with matching burgundy gloves.
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Spend First Christmas in New Home: 'Love Christmassing with You'
The couple celebrated the holiday with Zooey’s two children Charlie Wolf and Elsie Otter after moving into their new home together Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are spending their fourth Christmas together — but in a very special new setting. The couple celebrated the holidays in their newly renovated Los Angeles home, Park House, with Deschanel's two children, Charlie Wolf, 5, and Elsie Otter, 7 (whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik). "Christmas photo dump!" Deschanel, 42, wrote on Instagram, sharing a glimpse at the new abode with photos...
AOL Corp
Whoopi Goldberg Says Kim Kardashian 'Cannot Get a Movie Greenlit': But 'I'd Never Minimize' Her
Whoopi Goldberg does not agree with Charlize Theron's take that Kim Kardashian has the power to "get way more off the ground" in Hollywood than acting legend Meryl Streep. During Thursday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 67, responded to the recent comment Theron, 47, made to The Hollywood Reporter about Kardashian's status in Hollywood.
TMZ.com
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, Daughter Named Halo with Alyssa Scott
Nick Cannon is likely already reallllly good at changing diapers, but he's about to get even more reps in ... as he just welcomed baby number 12 to the world. Alyssa Scott, who Cannon previously had a child with, broke the news Thursday -- revealing their daughter, Halo, was born on December 14. Scott says, "I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying "it's a girl" and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face."
