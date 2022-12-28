More than 60 cars broken into in one night at East Sacramento apartments

Dozens of cars broken into overnight in East Sacramento 02:11

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a string of more than 60 overnight car break-ins.

Tuesday morning, victims at two different apartment complexes in East Sacramento neighborhoods found their cars vandalized, with windows busted out entirely.

Police say 47 cars were broken into at the Commons at American River apartment complex. The costly mess comes just two days after Christmas and five days before rent is due.

"A window is like $400, $500 and I am a college student," said Rosio Gonzalez as she showed CBS13 her damaged car. "There's just glass everywhere, and the fact that nobody even saw this happen is just ridiculous."

Tuesday's overnight rain left victims with an even worse headache.

"It's soaked. My car is absolutely soaked inside," a second victim said.

Each person CBS13 spoke with Tuesday said it appears the cars were vandalized seemingly for no reason.

"Because there's nothing stolen, it makes no sense at all," said Jamie Harrison, whose sunglasses and other items in his broken-into car were left untouched.

"All they did was just like ransack and that's it. They didn't take anything," said Gonzalez.

Their car registration was not stolen and it's unclear if the perps were searching for something or just breaking into cars out of spite.

"Why someone would do this, I don't know," said Harrison.

From the inside out, cleanup began Monday at the Commons.

"We're fixing the door glass, vacuuming out the interior," said John Young, owner of a local glass repair shop Autoglass Combat Vet.

Young said he is busiest around the holidays because of a rise in car break-ins.

"Every December, it seems like that's the trend," Young said.

About ten minutes down the road from the Commons, a similar picture.

Another 14 cars were broken into outside a gated apartment complex on Ramona Avenue, the Crossings, where police say street-parked cars off property were vandalized in the same way.

It's unclear at this time if the two incidents are connected to the same suspect(s).

Back at the Commons at American River, neighbors are frustrated. They say a similar attack on 27 cars happened just two months ago and little has been done.

"We've never seen security. You can ask anybody here," said Gonzalez.

CBS13 saw a security vehicle patrol the Commons parking lot while on the scene, but residents said that was a first.

"We have cameras that was recently installed but as you can see, that is not going to stop anybody," said Harrison.

We tried to get answers Tuesday from Commons management on if a fence and better security are being considered. Management in the leasing office would provide no comment. The number provided for the apartment's owner could not be reached Tuesday night.

Neighbors at the Commons are also asking for a break in rent payment. With rent due on the first, they're asking for more time to come up with the money as more than 40 residents are shelling out hundreds to repair their cars.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses of the crime to contact Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Click this link to submit digital evidence like videos or photos to SPD through an online portal.