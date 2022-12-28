Zero in the First? No Problem as Sheffield Rallies Past Smethport; Owens, Farrell Beat Redbank Valley Dec. 27

Read full article on original website
paonlinecasino.com
Live! Pittsburgh GM Talks Upgrades To Guest Experience, Casino Smoking Debate
Live! Casino Pittsburgh has come a long way since opening its doors to gamblers a little over two years ago, While there might not have hotel rooms or Citizens Bank Park as its next door neighbor, there is no doubting that this Hempfield Township property is positively impacting the local community.
beavercountyradio.com
18 Year Old Female Accidentally Shot in Aliquippa
Story by Sandy Giordano and Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published December 28, 2022 6:23 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) State Police say the victim of a Tuesday evening shooting is an 18 year old female who suffered single gunshot wound. After investigating, they determined that the female was struck by an accidental discharge while her 2 year old son and multiple others were nearby at Valley Terrace Apartments. The female was life flighted to a hospital. Charges are pending for an 18 year old male for tampering with evidence, recklessly endangering, and other firearms charges.
erienewsnow.com
State Police in Meadville Searching for Missing Woman
Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are asking for the public's help to find a missing person. Kelli Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough, was last known to be at her work, which is Embassy Health Care on Park Ave. Ext. in West Mead Township, at 10 a.m. Dec. 28, troopers said.
Central Pa. electrical supplies company plans to acquire Ohio business
A Swatara Township-based wholesale distributor of electrical supplies has announced that it plans to acquire a company in Ohio. Schaedler Yesco Distribution has entered into an agreement to acquire Yesco Electrical Supply. The companies expect the deal to be completed in February. Yesco Electrical Supply is based in Columbiana, Ohio....
State police investigating after woman shot in Beaver County
State police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was shot in Beaver County Tuesday evening. The shooting took place at the Valley Terrace Apartments, 300 Superior Ave., in Aliquippa, around 6:30 p.m. According to a state police report, the woman was struck by an accidental discharge of a gun while...
wesb.com
Bradford McDonald’s Temporarily Closed
The McDonald’s in Bradford is closed until further notice. According to a sign taped to the door, the fast-food restaurant is currently closed due to maintenance. It is unknown at this time what specific maintenance issue caused the closure, or how long the restaurant will be closed for.
venangoextra.com
Kennerdell man to join state police
Timothy Hummel, a resident of Kennerdell, is among the 102 cadets who have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. Hummel has been assigned to the Montoursville region and will report for duty on Jan. 3. The class was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it...
Man in serious condition after Christmas Day shooting in Columbiana County
A man was flown to the hospital and is in serious condition after a Christmas Day shooting in Columbiana county.
wtae.com
Police: Woman accidentally injured in Beaver County shooting
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a woman was shot when a gun was accidentally fired in Beaver County Tuesday. It happened at the Valley Terrace Apartments on Superior Avenue in Aliquippa. An 18-year-old woman was shot and taken to the hospital. The woman's 2-year-old son and other...
erienewsnow.com
Man Remains Missing Since 2016 Fire in North East
A North East man remains missing nearly six years after his residence burned down, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Timothy Green, 61, previously lived at 57 West Main Street in North East, but his residence burnt down on the morning of Dec. 30, 2016, as a result of what's being called a suspicious fire.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Crash closes lane of ‘The Grade’ in New Castle
NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP – The southbound passing lane on “The Grade,” Route 61 between Frackville and Saint Clair, was closed briefly Monday afternoon for a vehicle accident. Firefighters from Frackville, Englewood, and Altamont responded to the scene along with Shenandoah Ambulance around 3:30pm. A Chevrolet pickup truck...
Local library closed due to broken water pipe
The Brookfield branch of the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library is temporarily closed due to a broken water pipe in the building.
