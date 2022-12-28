ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield, PA

Zero in the First? No Problem as Sheffield Rallies Past Smethport; Owens, Farrell Beat Redbank Valley Dec. 27

By Chris Rossetti
d9and10sports.com
 2 days ago
YourErie

PSP searching for missing Crawford County woman

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is searching for a missing Crawford County woman. Kelli Marie Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. Mead is described as white with blonde hair, blue eyes and eyeglasses. She […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local lottery player hits it big in Clinton County

Middletown, Pa. — In January of 2022, a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 23, 2021 drawing was sold in Clinton County. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 08-13-27-37-44-47, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Sheetz, 288 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize. More than 39,500 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

18 Year Old Female Accidentally Shot in Aliquippa

Story by Sandy Giordano and Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published December 28, 2022 6:23 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) State Police say the victim of a Tuesday evening shooting is an 18 year old female who suffered single gunshot wound. After investigating, they determined that the female was struck by an accidental discharge while her 2 year old son and multiple others were nearby at Valley Terrace Apartments. The female was life flighted to a hospital. Charges are pending for an 18 year old male for tampering with evidence, recklessly endangering, and other firearms charges.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police in Meadville Searching for Missing Woman

Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are asking for the public's help to find a missing person. Kelli Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough, was last known to be at her work, which is Embassy Health Care on Park Ave. Ext. in West Mead Township, at 10 a.m. Dec. 28, troopers said.
MEADVILLE, PA
wesb.com

Bradford McDonald’s Temporarily Closed

The McDonald’s in Bradford is closed until further notice. According to a sign taped to the door, the fast-food restaurant is currently closed due to maintenance. It is unknown at this time what specific maintenance issue caused the closure, or how long the restaurant will be closed for.
BRADFORD, PA
venangoextra.com

Kennerdell man to join state police

Timothy Hummel, a resident of Kennerdell, is among the 102 cadets who have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. Hummel has been assigned to the Montoursville region and will report for duty on Jan. 3. The class was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it...
KENNERDELL, PA
wtae.com

Police: Woman accidentally injured in Beaver County shooting

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a woman was shot when a gun was accidentally fired in Beaver County Tuesday. It happened at the Valley Terrace Apartments on Superior Avenue in Aliquippa. An 18-year-old woman was shot and taken to the hospital. The woman's 2-year-old son and other...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Man Remains Missing Since 2016 Fire in North East

A North East man remains missing nearly six years after his residence burned down, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Timothy Green, 61, previously lived at 57 West Main Street in North East, but his residence burnt down on the morning of Dec. 30, 2016, as a result of what's being called a suspicious fire.
NORTH EAST, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Crash closes lane of ‘The Grade’ in New Castle

NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP – The southbound passing lane on “The Grade,” Route 61 between Frackville and Saint Clair, was closed briefly Monday afternoon for a vehicle accident. Firefighters from Frackville, Englewood, and Altamont responded to the scene along with Shenandoah Ambulance around 3:30pm. A Chevrolet pickup truck...
NEW CASTLE, PA

