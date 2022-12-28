Read full article on original website
Eugene Public Library wins national award
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Public Library says a nationwide publication has placed the library in the top 3% of public libraries nationwide. According to Library Journal, a publication focused on public libraries across the United States, Eugene Public Library was named a “Star Library” in the magazine’s 2022 ratings. Eugene Public Library said the rating places the library at the top of its class nationwide, and was earned by the library’s cost-effective delivery of key services in the 2020 fiscal year.
Locals weigh in on Eugene firework ban as New Year's approaches
EUGENE, Ore.-- Fireworks are no longer allowed in Eugene to help ring in the New Year. Back in September, Eugene City Council voted 6-2 to ban all fireworks within city limits. The biggest argument for the ban was safety, and it went into effect on October 29. The ban includes any use of sparklers, fountains, ground spinners, and smoke devices.
DOUGLAS ELECTRIC HAS 1489 METERS WITHOUT POWER AS OF MID-DAY WEDNESDAY
As of mid-day Wednesday, crews with the Douglas Electric Cooperative have 1489 meters without power, due to the storm that hit the state Monday and Tuesday. Assistant General Manager Phil Bigler said while their staff were on a rest period Tuesday night, contract crews were working to restore the transmission issues in the Umpqua area. Bigler said unfortunately, one of their pieces of equipment had a mechanical failure so they were unable to complete those repairs. A replacement piece of equipment is now in place as progress continues.
Amtrak reducing fares for Oregon routes
SALEM, Ore. -- Amtrak Cascades riders will soon be able to take advantage of lower fares for travel to several stops in the Willamette Valley, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. According to ODOT, starting on January 4 riders can travel to Portland from Eugene for as low as...
Eugene-Springfield Fire respond to house fire on Laurelwood Lane
On Wednesday at 2:22 a.m., Eugene-Springfield fire responded to a fully involved house fire at 2730 Laurelwood Lane. Fire officials don't yet know what started the fire, but when they arrived they saw the fire burning inside the homes garage and attic. Our live shot buddy who was on the...
DEPUTIES SEEKING DRIVER IN HIT AND RUN INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the driver involved in a hit and run incident in the Oakland area on Tuesday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 200 block of Timothy Court near Oakland after a caller said a wreck had taken place. While on the way, deputies learned that a silver SUV had had crashed off the road and into a pasture. The motorist was allegedly trying to leave and was driving around in the field. A resident walked out into the field to confront the subjects in the vehicle.
Lebanon firefighters dispatched to hospital for fire scare
LEBANON, Ore. -- Lebanon Community Hospital got a visit from the Lebanon Fire District early Tuesday morning when they investigated reports of smoke, although LFD says no fire was found. According to LFD, firefighters were dispatched to the hospital at about 5:23 a.m. on December 27. Officials said smoke had...
DEPUTIES JAIL WOMAN DUE TO WARRANTS
Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a woman for warrants after an investigation early Tuesday. A DCSO report said at about 2:30 a.m. while looking into the possible misuse of 911, the 36-year old woman was contacted in the 1000 block of Union Gap, between Sutherlin and Oakland.
Eugene-Springfield Fire respond to rescue operation due to fallen tree
EUGENE, Ore. — High winds are affecting Oregonians across the state. The weather has caused power outages and trees to fall in local roadways and dwellings. Early Tuesday morning, Eugene-Springfield Fire responded to what's being called a rescue operation, according to the City of Eugene's Fire & EMS CAD calls.
MAN JAILED FOR REPORTED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed for a reported strangulation incident by Roseburg Police early Saturday. Information from RPD said at about 12:20 a.m. officers responded to the 1400 block of Southeast Mill Street for a disturbance. The victim had evidence that she had been strangled and had other minor injuries.
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged menacing incident Monday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 11:30 p.m. neighbors said there was a disturbance in the 100 block of Clellon Court, in the Green area, with children yelling and crying. A second caller indicated that several people had come to their residence stating that 24-year old Joshua Anderson had been hitting everyone and had pointed a pistol at some in the residence.
PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER FOOT REPORTEDLY RUN OVER
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a vehicle reportedly ran over a juvenile’s foot on Tuesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 5:30 p.m. a 16-year old and a 17-year old were walking in the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of Roberts Creek Road in Green. The driver did not see the juveniles as it was dark and the parking lot had no lighting. The report said the teens were both wearing dark clothing and staring at their phones as they walked.
Some Oregon trout withstand rising water temperatures, study finds
In September 2020, the Archie Creek fire near Roseburg, Oregon, burned all 5,000 acres of the Hinkle Creek watershed, home to rainbow, cutthroat and steelhead trout. Oregon State University scientists who had been studying the fish for years figured the loss of tree cover would mean warmer stream temperatures that would stress, and ultimately kill, […] The post Some Oregon trout withstand rising water temperatures, study finds appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
TWO CHARGED WITH 4TH DEGREE ASSAULT, FOLLOWING FRIDAY NIGHT INCIDENT
Two people were charged with 4th degree assault following a Friday night incident in the Winchester area. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 7:30 p.m. a 52-year old woman called dispatch and said she had been pushed down by an 80-year old man, which caused prolonged pain to a large contusion on her arm. The woman said she got up and pushed the man down, then hit him in the face multiple times while sitting on his chest. This allegedly occurred in the 400 block of Elmar Drive.
Tons of cars need repairs after freezing rainstorm, auto shops say
EUGENE, Ore. -- After freezing rain just before Christmas took its toll on vehicles, repair shops in Eugene are seeing a lot more action than usual and some drivers are going to have to sit tight for a while. Dustin Caldwell, President & Owner of Old Dominion Collision Repair Center...
WIND ADVISORY STARTS MONDAY NIGHT AT 7:00 P.M.
A Wind Advisory begins Monday night at 7:00 p.m. for central Douglas County and surrounding areas. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said south winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 miles per hour are expected. The Advisory area includes the eastern Douglas County foothills, Josephine County and eastern Curry County.
Man jailed after allegedly stabbing another during argument, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is facing an assault charge after allegedly stabbing another man during an argument on Tuesday, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to a Dari Mart at 111 Monroe St. at about 6:45 p.m. on December 27 after a stabbing was reported. Police said they arrived to find a man in his 50s had been stabbed during an argument with another man. Police said they provided emergency medical assistance until Eugene Springfield Fire arrived to take the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.
I-5 shut down in both directions near Eugene amid winter storm
Interstate 5 is shut down in both directions near Eugene as the region continues to be battered by icy weather conditions Thursday evening.
EUGENE MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED DUII AND ELUDE INCIDENT
A Eugene man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office after an alleged DUII and elude incident early Monday. A DCSO report said just before 1:15 a.m. a pickup was observed in the area of West B Avenue and Second Street in Drain, which was allegedly driving recklessly. When a deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, the pickup failed to yield and continued to drive northbound on Second Street. Shortly after the pursuit began, the vehicle crashed down an embankment and into some blackberry bushes.
