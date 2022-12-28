ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Canucks Prospects Report: Klimovich, Karlsson, Truscott & More

As the 2023 World Junior Championship gets going in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, it’s time for the final Vancouver Canucks prospects report of 2022. The 2022-23 season is now three (or four depending on the league) months old and there have been plenty of impressive performances from several youngsters in the pipeline.
Yardbarker

Toronto Maple Leafs set to visit Arizona Coyotes in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena for the first time

The Toronto Maple Leafs will hit the ice for their first game at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ when they take on the streaking Arizona Coyotes on Thursday evening. The Coyotes (12–16–5) toppled the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 6–3 on Tuesday. They’ve been one of the National Hockey League’s best teams at home this season, posting a 6–3–2 record through their first stretch of games at the brand-new arena.
TEMPE, AZ
theScore

Maple Leafs' Rielly expected to return vs. Coyotes

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced Wednesday that defenseman Morgan Rielly is expected to return when his side takes on the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, according to Sportsnet's Luke Fox. Rielly last played on Nov. 21 against the New York Islanders. He sustained a knee injury following an...
FOX Sports

Henrique helps Ducks knock off Golden Knights 3-2 in SO

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday night. Trevor Zegras had two assists to pass...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Vegas Golden Knights

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Should there be more than one Vancouver Canucks untouchable?. Donnie & Dhali: Craig Button on the Donnie & Dhali show on the Vancouver Canucks. Don Taylor: “Should Elias Pettersson be considered Vancouver’s only untouchable?”
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings look to extend winning streak against Buffalo Sabres

Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Detroit enters tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak, especially after last night’s big comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings went down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The Wings have 37 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More

In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy