Read full article on original website
Robert Abdullah Quali
1d ago
well if he's a boxer his hands are lethal weapons and it should be charged with more than a domestic violence as he physically hit the person
Reply(4)
4
405/9724L
1d ago
men leave these women alone...don't ruin your life...and lose millions...smh wake up America ...👀👀👀👀👀
Reply(4)
4
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis faces career uncertainty after yet another arrest
Gervonta Davis faces an uncertain future after another arrest ahead of a trial in February for a separate matter. “Tank” is due to fight Hector Garcia on January 7 in a warm-up for Ryan Garcia later in the year. However, Davis was jailed this week for alleged domestic battery.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Released From Jail, Issued 'No-Contact' Order In Connection With Recent Arrest
Gervonta Davis was released from jail on Wednesday afternoon and issued a no-contact order in relation to his recent arrest in South Florida. As previously reported by boxingScene.com, Davis was placed under arrest Tuesday afternoon after Parkland (Fla.) police responded to 911 calls of an alleged domestic violence incident in a Parkland residence. Two separate 911 calls—which were revealed by TMZ Sports but which were authenticated by the Broward County Sheriff's Department—revealed a female claiming that she was attacked and that “he’s going to kill me.”
Patrick Xavier Clark arrested for murder of Migos rapper Takeoff
Houston cops have made an arrest in the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff outside a Texas bowling alley last month. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been taken into custody and charged with the murder, police announced Friday. Cops said a fight erupted during a dice game at the venue and that Clark squeezed off shots at some point during the melee. More than one person is believed to have fired a weapon during the fracas, according to police. While Takeoff’s brother and bandmate Quavo was seen arguing with others before the shooting, Takeoff was not directly involved in the skirmish, according to police. The...
Former Fox News Regular Arrested for Extorting Her Mom
Cathy Areu, a former Fox News regular dubbed the “Liberal Sherpa,” was arrested in Miami on Friday for allegedly kidnapping and financially extorting her mother. Investigators allege she stole more than $224,000 from her elderly mother, including proceeds from her reverse mortgage, and opened credit cards in her name. A warrant for her arrest went out in June, but authorities believe she had been evading arrest, even sneaking off to Mexico, according to a Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office press release. She’s also accused of involuntarily placing her mother in an assisted living facility “in an attempt to gain control over her mother’s financial assets,” according to the press release. Areu was a regular unpaid guest on Fox News; a bio still up on the network’s site says she provides “liberal analysis” and hosts the podcast “Liberal Sherpa.” She sued the network in 2020 over harassment claims, which a judge later dismissed.Read it at Miami Herald
Amar’e Stoudemire arrested after allegedly punching his daughter
Former Knicks star Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested Saturday night at his Miami condo on a domestic violence charge after allegedly punching one of his daughters in the jaw and drawing blood, according to the Miami Herald. Stoudemire, 40, is facing a misdemeanor battery charge. He was booked Sunday at 4:09 a.m., according to Miami-Dade Corrections records, and bond was set at $1,500. “I observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants,” the arrest report says, according to the Miami Herald. “The mother of the victim showed me the photo she received from her daughter, which shows the victim crying and blood...
Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Pulls In $5 Million A Month, Estranged Wife Reveals In Divorce War
Trevor Ariza’s estranged wife Bree Anderson said she is unable to pay her bills while the NBA star’s off living the high life — and now she wants a judge to step in, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bree informed the court of her dire financial situation and explained she needs monthly support. Back in September, Trevor’s wife filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court.In her petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two were married in April 2018 but dated for several years before walking down the aisle....
ABC Will No Longer Air BackStreet Boys Holiday Special After Rape Allegation Against Nick Carter
Deadline has confirmed that ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday after a woman who claims Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her when she was a teenager after one of the group’s concerts announced she is filing a lawsuit. The music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, contends she was just 17 when Carter took her into his tour bus following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in 2001. She claims the singer gave her what he called “VIP juice” and then...
thesource.com
T.I. Admits To Snitching On Dead Cousin To Avoid Prison In 2020 Interview
In a 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast, self proclaimed King Of The South T.I. admitted to snitching on a dead family member in order to get out of an illegal gun case. T.I.’s cousin, Toot, was killed before the two could go to trial for a gun case caught...
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession
T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
David Ortiz's shooter gets 30 years in a Dominican prison, but alleged mastermind is acquitted
Ten of the 13 people accused of attempting to murder David 'Big Papi' Ortiz in the Dominican Republic in 2019 were convicted in a Santo Domingo courtroom on Monday.
Popculture
Rapper Nesly Monterroso Found Dead in Barrel
Rapper Nesly Monterroso was reportedly found dead in a barrel hidden inside the back of an abandoned car in Guatemala on Dec. 5. The 27-year-old was reported missing three days earlier and was last seen near where her body was discovered. The National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) said her cause of death was head trauma, following a blow to the head.
Struggling ‘That’s So Raven’ Actor Orlando Brown Arrested in Ohio On Domestic Violence Charges
Orlando Brown, mostly known for his time on That's So Raven, was arrested in Ohio for domestic violence against his own brother.
Autopsy claims Florida inmate Kevin Desir died from ‘strangulation’ in fight with officers
The family of a Florida man who died in a 2021 physical altercation with prison guards is calling for the release of surveillance video of what happened after a private autopsy concluded he was strangled to death.Kevin Desir, 43, was arrested on marijuana and criminal mischief charges, according to Local10.Desir, whose family says he had a history of bipolar disorder, was sent to North Broward Bureau Facility in South Florida, a prison designated especially for those with mental health challenges and physical disabilities, according to The Guardian.On 17 January, after Desir had been hospitalised for cutting himself, Broward County...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock’s Brother Arrested For 1st Degree Attempted Murder: Report
New reports say Chrisean’s brother Mookie was locked up after allegedly shooting someone. It isn’t just Blueface and Chrisean Rock‘s romance that concerns the public. The volatile couple has commanded attention since their inception, but things have only spiraled as the years progress. Arrests, domestic violence incidents, and physical fights with family members have occurred. As their saga plays out on social media and the couple’s Zeus reality series, news is also surfacing about Chrisean Rock’s brother.
hotnewhiphop.com
Takeoff Murder Suspect Receives $5K From Judge For P.I.: Report
After requesting money to pay for a P.I., a judge granted the motion. The DJ accused of killing Takeoff is determined to prove his innocence and Patrick Xavier Clark now has the chance to hire a private investigator. Clark and his attorney have denied the allegations against him as the Houston musician faces murder charges. Prosecutors claim Clark is the person who fired the shots that took the life of Takeoff. The rapper was attending a private event on November 1 with approximately 30 people when a verbal argument turned deadly. Police say Takeoff was an innocent bystander who wasn’t involved in the disagreement.
Florida pastor, son arrested in alleged $8 million COVID relief fund scam
A Florida pastor and his son were arrested Wednesday after investigators said they fraudulently obtained more than $8 million in federal COVID relief funds, according to an NBC News report.
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Scores Victory In RICO Case As Evidence From 'Illegal' Raid Gets Thrown Out
Fulton County, GA - Young Thug has scored a victory in the ongoing RICO case against his Young Slime Life (YSL) collective regarding evidence that was collected during a raid on his home in 2015. According to FOX5, Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville sided with Thugger at a court hearing...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Fires Shots At Diddy’s Ex
The drama continues to unfold. The drama between Diddy and Yung Miami is continuing to unfold. The City Girls rapper now has some words for one of Diddy’s exes. On Tuesday (December 13), the 28-year-old began taking to her Twitter account to air out some grievances. It all began...
Popculture
Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend
Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Popculture
Comedian Boogie B Killed in Shooting
Beloved comedian and TikTok star Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell has died. Montrell was fatally shot in New Orleans on Friday, Dec. 23 while visiting family for the holidays. He was 43. While Montrell was currently living in Los Angeles, he recently returned to New Orleans to spend the holiday with...
Comments / 31