Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
WATCH: Frederic wins fight vs. Bahl, then scores opening goal for Bruins
Trent Frederic gave the Boston Bruins a boost of energy by dropping his gloves for an entertaining fight in Wednesday night's road game versus the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins forward got tangled up with Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl after a whistle in the first period. The wrestling match eventually turned into an actual fight. After struggling at first, Frederic closed strong and managed to land several right-handed punches.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Coyotes, Kings, Avalanche
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins a team to watch when it comes to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes? Meanwhile, where do the Arizona Coyotes sit when it comes to potentially trading Jakob Chychrun?. The Los Angeles Kings have extra defensemen; will they trade one? Finally, are...
FOX Sports
Devils bring home slide into game against the Bruins
Boston Bruins (27-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (22-10-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -114, Devils -107; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils are looking to end their five-game home losing streak with a victory over the Boston...
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Moves to IR
MacKinnon (upper body) was put on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site. MacKinnon, who has been out since Dec. 5, is getting close to being available to return. According to NHL.com, coach Jared Bednar said that the Avalanche forward could be back this week during his Tuesday appearance on Altitude 92.5 FM Denver. If MacKinnon is able to play Thursday against Los Angeles or Saturday versus Toronto then he would be back ahead of schedule from his initial four-week timetable. The 27-year-old forward has eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
Barzal, Lee, Bailey lead Islanders past Penguins, 5-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee each scored twice, Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Tuesday night.Hudson Fasching and Brock Nelson each had two assists and Ilya Sorokin made with 19 saves in his 100th NHL appearance. New York has won two in a row."Top to bottom it was a great game," Barzal said. "It's a great hockey team over there, it's nice to know we can compete with the best."Pierre-Olivier Joseph scored for Pittsburgh and Tristan Jarry made 38 saves, but the Penguins...
FOX Sports
Henrique helps Ducks knock off Golden Knights 3-2 in SO
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday night. Trevor Zegras had two assists to pass...
DeAngelo caps Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win over Sharks
Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia's rally from two goals down in the third period as the Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3. The Flyers tied the game with 2:05 to
Yardbarker
NHL fines Toronto Maple Leafs and Sheldon Keefe, Slovakia stuns USA and more
The NHL has levied a number of fines Wednesday to the organization and head coach Sheldon Keefe in separate incidents. The club was fined $100,000 as a result of violating Article 16.5(b) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The section states: “December 24, Christmas Day, and December 26 shall be off-days for all purposes, including travel, and no Club may request a Player’s consent to practice on such days for any reason, provide, however, if December 26 falls on a Saturday and the league has scheduled NHL games on such date, December 23 may be substituted as an off-day for all purposes, including travel, instead of December 26.”
Wichita Eagle
Daniel Ebrahim Steps Up as One of 161 Ontarians in NCAA Hockey
A large part of the journey for every young, skilled hockey player is similar: play well enough in your hometown, and soon, you’ll leave your hometown to play in an elite league. That trip was true for 22-year-old winger Daniel Ebrahim. The Whitby, Ont. native stood out playing for...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Won't play Wednesday
Martinez (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday against Anaheim. With Martinez on the shelf, Ben Hutton will draw into the lineup versus the Ducks. Martinez, who's been limited to just five assists through 37 games this season, will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's matchup with Nashville.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Off Against the Blues
Chicago gets ready to play in their second contest of the three-game roadtrip. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The team continues the three-game road trip as they square off against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. RECAP. The Blackhawks...
chatsports.com
New York Rangers projected lines, defense pairs, and starting goalie
Here are the latest New York Rangers forward line combinations, defense pairings, and projected starting goalie for their next game. We will update this page regularly throughout the season. Bookmark or add us to your favorites!. New York Rangers Next Game:. Latest Injury News:. None. Last updated: December 29, 2022...
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche’s New Year’s Resolutions for 2023
Last season was a dream for the Colorado Avalanche, who rocked through the postseason on the way to a third Stanley Cup in franchise history. This season is off to more of a pedestrian start, and the Avalanche have some work to do if they’re going to threaten as repeat champions.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospects Quiet After First Day at WJC
The Montreal Canadiens have six prospects playing in this year’s World Junior Championship (WJC), the most of any NHL team. These prospects are spread out between six different countries, and four play on teams that are expected to medal or come close to winning one. With each having already played their first game, here is a look at how well they have done so far in this year’s tournament.
Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton...
Comments / 0