Read full article on original website
Related
3printr.com
Hexagon acquires software specialist LocLab
The software company Hexagon, which specializes in digital reality solutions, announced the acquisition of LocLab, a leader in digital twin creation. LocLab’s proprietary technology, enabled by a high level of automation using proven workflows and artificial intelligence, allows for the cost- and time-efficient creation of digital twins. LocLab’s in-house...
Israeli startup makes inroads with personal flying vehicle
Beersheva, Israel, Dec 21 (Reuters) - An Israeli-made electric vehicle designed to fly commuters on short trips far above streets overcrowded with cars has made its maiden unmanned flight, a milestone the developer says will help it reach the market in the next two years.
globalspec.com
AI lets robots recognize people
An artificial intelligence (AI) system that lets robots identify people based on images of people uploaded ahead of time has been developed by Toppan, a provider of integrated solutions in the printing, communications, security, packaging, décor and electronics industries. According to its developers, the AI system enhances the capabilities...
Tech Times
How ElectrifAi Solves the Data Problem to Leverage AI Solutions
Large enterprises have a data problem. Organizations often treat data like it's gold, but data isn't actionable by itself. Brands might be obsessed with collecting and storing data, but they often don't know how to put it to use. Instead, they hold it in the hopes of using it someday, leaving it languishing in storage.
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
Healthcare IT News
AI is fast addressing data requirements and advancing interoperability, says one expert
New rules and requirements add to the complexity of healthcare – something that artificial intelligence can address, according to Vignesh Shetty, senior vice president and general manager of Edison AI and Platform for GE Healthcare (GEHC). Healthcare IT News asked Shetty about the progress that has been made on...
healthcareguys.com
Transforming Medical Coding and Billing Processes with Artificial Intelligence
Providers and Payers would be familiar with a situation where their medical coders struggle to proceed when there is more than one way to code a particular medical diagnosis and treatment. The latest revision of WHO’s International Classification of Diseases ICD-11 contains 17,000 unique codes and more than 120,0000 codable...
Are Robots & Automation Killing Human Jobs? What to Know About Our Employment Future in America
Are Robots & Automation Killing Human Jobs? What to Know About Our Employment Future in America. Will Robots & Automation Kill Most Human Jobs by 2030?Photo byUniversity San Diego.
Solar panel breakthrough could lead to cheaper renewable energy
Cheaper solar panels could be on the way after a scientific breakthrough.Using enhanced halide perovskite – a man-made material with repeating crystals shaped like cubes – in place of silicon could produce less expensive devices that stand up better to light and heat, according to researchers led by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).Solar power still accounts for a little less than 3% of electricity generated in the US in large part because of the high cost to produce solar cells.One way to lower the cost of production would be to develop solar cells that use less-expensive materials...
The novel desalination technologies making potable water more accessible
Number 11 in Interesting Engineering's series showcasing the best innovations of 2022 relates to two significant developments in seawater desalination technologies we reported in August. Desalination is a general term for methods used to remove salt content from water sources such as seawater or salty groundwater. Desalination processes can be...
itechpost.com
What are Performance Testing Services
Performance testing is one kind of non-functional software testing procedure that can determine how the speed, scalability, stability, and responsiveness of a specific application can hold up under a provided workload. Performance test service is an important service that can make sure the quality of software. The main goal of performance test service is to find out and eliminate the bottlenecks in the performance of a software application.
hubpages.com
AI: Revolutionizing the Way We Live and Work
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Artificial intelligence (AI) is a rapidly evolving field that has the potential to revolutionize the way we live and work. At its core, AI refers to the development of computer systems that are able to perform tasks that would normally require human intelligence, such as learning, decision-making, and problem-solving. While the concept of AI has been around for decades, recent advances in technology and data processing have led to significant progress in the field, and AI is now being applied in a wide range of industries and applications.
aiexpress.io
Remembering robotics companies we lost in 2022
There are many reasons robotics companies fail. From an ill-conceived thought to poor execution or the shortcoming to boost funding, constructing and operating a sustainable robotics firm is difficult. That is by no means a enjoyable recap to jot down. We don’t wish to see startups fail, however inevitably many...
grid.news
Calling nuclear fusion a potential ‘climate solution’ may undermine actual solutions
When scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory announced a “breakthrough” in nuclear fusion research this month, many eyes quickly turned to climate change. Stories from the BBC, CNN and other major outlets mentioned the potential for “limitless” clean energy and discussed fusion’s place as a global warming fix within their opening paragraphs. Even Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, in announcing the new result, touted its potential to provide “clean power to combat climate change.”
TechCrunch
The rise of platform engineering, an opportunity for startups
However, Stack Overflow noted, only 38% of the 34,906 respondents reported having a developer portal to make it easy to find tools and services. Similarly, data observability tools are only available to a minority of developers. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The...
marktechpost.com
This Machine Learning Framework Collaborates Heterogeneous Natural Language Processing Tasks via Federated Learning
One of the key elements in the significant success of big machine learning models in various Natural Language Processing (NLP) applications is learning from the massive amount of data. However, the public’s growing privacy concerns and the tightening of data protection laws create barriers between data owners, making it more difficult (and often even forbidden) to gather and keep private data for training models centrally. Federated learning (FL) has been suggested to train models cooperatively using decentralized data in a privacy-preserving way, quickly gaining appeal in academia and business. FL is motivated by such privacy protection concerns.
XQuant Looks to Expand Data Automation Solutions in S. Korea
XQuant is now marketing its data automation solutions with leading companies in South Korea. In a Wednesday (Dec. 28) press release, the firm said that it is now collaborating with NICE and Hana Bank on its solutions for financial institutions and FinTech businesses. XQuant’s data automation solutions use artificial intelligence...
hospimedica.com
Capsule-Sized Biobatteries Could Power Ingestible Cameras in Small Intestine
Image: Capsule-sized ingestible biobatteries could allow new view of digestive system (Photo courtesy of Binghamton University) Tech companies have developed many devices that work outside the body, such as cell phones, smart watches, tablets and hundreds of others. Inside the body, though? That’s obviously trickier for several reasons, but power for a device is a big one. Now, a team of biobattery researchers think they have a solution for the hard-to-reach small intestine, which winds around the human gut for an average of 22 feet.
3DPrint.com
2023 3D Printing Predictions: 3D Printing in Healthcare
Technological innovations are considered among the top priorities for the healthcare industry, especially following the impact of the pandemic, which has challenged the traditional functioning of healthcare systems worldwide. Three years after the onset of Covid-19 took center stage, it has become clear that a paradigm shift has accelerated the need for new and innovative ecosystems, promising to aid complicated surgeries, help patient recovery, and ease time and financial pressures for medical institutions.
Three 2023 Predictions for the Automated Future of Retail
E-commerce experienced a decade’s worth of growth in just three months at the pandemic’s beginning. This rapid shift away from physical channels exposed the crack’s in retail’s foundation: labor shortages, shipping costs, and increased customer expectations. With e-commerce leveling off and brick-and-mortar stories staging a comeback, companies are rethinking their warehouse and fulfillment strategies.
Comments / 0