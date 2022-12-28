Cheaper solar panels could be on the way after a scientific breakthrough.Using enhanced halide perovskite – a man-made material with repeating crystals shaped like cubes – in place of silicon could produce less expensive devices that stand up better to light and heat, according to researchers led by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).Solar power still accounts for a little less than 3% of electricity generated in the US in large part because of the high cost to produce solar cells.One way to lower the cost of production would be to develop solar cells that use less-expensive materials...

2 DAYS AGO