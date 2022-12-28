ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WacoTrib.com

Hudson, Black, Porter among top Texas recruits

While many of the top football prospects in the Class of 2023 have made up their minds and signed on the dotted line, the recruiting process for the Class of 2024 is just beginning to pick up steam. And Central Texas can boast some of the most highly coveted recruits...
WACO, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

12 players named academic all-state

SAN MARCOS — Now that football season has ended in Texas, the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) released their academic all-state selections for the 2022 season. The academic all-state selections recognize athletes who excel in these categories: GPA, class rank, and SAT and ACT scores. Hopkins County had 12 football players make the academic all-state team: five from Como-Pickton, four from Cumby, and three from Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Top Ten Texas Towns With The Weirdest Names

They say "Everybody's Somebody In Luckenbach" well at least Dale Watson says it and it's with the spirit of Luckenbach, one of the weirdest names for a Texas town that we present to you our list of the Top Ten Weirdest Named Texas Towns. We're even going out on a...
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Hilarious! 5 Things A Non-Texan Has Learned About Texas After Being Here 1 Year!

Having lived in Texas my whole life, there are things I tend to take for granted until I leave our state. I am quickly reminded how lucky we are to live in such a great state. Two things I am especially grateful for? The weather here in Texas and the friendly folks. Having visited quite a few places all over the country, you quickly come to realize and appreciate what you have back home.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food.
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

New Poll Reveals Texans Attitudes On Issues Ahead of 2023 Legislature.

A new poll was conducted this month by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas in Austin, revealing Texans’ attitudes on government, institutions, and certain issues. Polls like this aid in presenting the attitudes of Texans and where they stand when it comes to social, legislative, and institutional issues. The polling was conducted in the early part of December and 1,200 Texans were polled.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so if you have never tried their food, pay them a visit next time you are around.
TEXAS STATE
countylinemagazine.com

Three Texans Dominate Country Grammy Nominations

Texas artists once again dominate the Grammys’ Country Western categories in the Sunday, February 5, ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. Central Time. Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris are two previous Grammy winners from the Upper East Side of Texas receiving multiple nominations this year. Central Texas country icon Willie Nelson — who previously won 10 Grammy awards — challenges both with nominations in three categories. All three are nominated for Best Album and Best Country Solo Performance.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds

(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
TEXAS STATE

