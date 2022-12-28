Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Prospects Report: Klimovich, Karlsson, Truscott & More
As the 2023 World Junior Championship gets going in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, it’s time for the final Vancouver Canucks prospects report of 2022. The 2022-23 season is now three (or four depending on the league) months old and there have been plenty of impressive performances from several youngsters in the pipeline.
Rosen, Binnington spark Blues to 3-1 win over Blackhawks
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Calle Rosen scored unassisted and Jordan Binnington stopped 21 shots to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-1 victory over the struggling Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Rosen’s goal in the second period snapped a 1-all tie and gave St. Louis victories in both...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Frederic wins fight vs. Bahl, then scores opening goal for Bruins
Trent Frederic gave the Boston Bruins a boost of energy by dropping his gloves for an entertaining fight in Wednesday night's road game versus the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins forward got tangled up with Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl after a whistle in the first period. The wrestling match eventually turned into an actual fight. After struggling at first, Frederic closed strong and managed to land several right-handed punches.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, DeBrusk, Locmeils & More
Despite a three-day holiday break in the last seven days, it certainly was an eventful week for the Boston Bruins with three games sandwiched around their break. The theme of the week was comebacks for the Black and Gold who still sit on top of the NHL standings with a 27-4-3 record.
Stamkos nears 500 career goals as Lightning welcome Canadiens
TAMPA, Fla. — After having their last scheduled game postponed due to weather against the Buffalo Sabres, the Tampa Bay Lightning will be back out on the ice Wednesday night. The Bolts will host the Montreal Canadiens, and all eyes will be on team captain Steven Stamkos as he...
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Wings escape 4-goal hole, top Pens in OT
Jake Walman's sixth career goal came off a feed from Andrew Copp on a two-on-one at 2:13 of overtime Wednesday as the visiting Detroit Red Wings erased a four-goal deficit to top the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4. Dylan Larkin, Joe Veleno, Jonatan Berggren and David Perron also scored and Lucas Raymond...
Detroit Red Wings hope to turn the tide against Buffalo Sabres with David Perron leading the charge
The Detroit Red Wings will continue their road trip tonight by taking on the Buffalo Sabres for the third time this season. The Red Wings lost the first two matchups against the Sabres, with the first one being an 8-3 blowout and the second game being a 5-4 shootout loss.
Andrei Vasilevskiy earns 11th straight win over Canadiens
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves to beat Montreal for the 11th consecutive time, Brayden Point had two goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Canadiens 4-1 on Wednesday night. Vasilevskiy is the third goaltender in NHL history to earn a victory in 11 consecutive regular-season games against Montreal. Ottawa’s Alec Connell (Feb. 28, 1925-Feb. 22, 1927) and Toronto’s Turk Broda (Dec. 9, 1939-Jan. 23, 1941) both had 12-game streaks. “He’s a great goaltender,” Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman said. “At the end of the day, he’s a difference-maker for us, especially proving it against this team that we played tonight. Eleven straight is very impressive. First guy in 80 years, none of us have been around that long.” Vasilevskiy is 14-1-2 overall in games against the Canadiens.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Close to debuting
According to coach Peter Laviolette, although Wilson (knee) isn't expected to play Thursday against Ottawa, he's "getting closer" to making his season debut, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson is clearly on the verge of making his season debut, but he may have to wait for the calendar to flip...
Bergeron breaks late tie, NHL-leading Bruins beat Devils 3-1
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 4:08 remaining in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Wednesday night. Trent Frederic and Pavel Zacha also scored to help NHL-leading Boston improve to 28-4-3. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves. Vitek...
FOX Sports
Stars take on the Wild after Hintz's 2-goal showing
Dallas Stars (20-9-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (19-12-2, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Minnesota Wild after Roope Hintz's two-goal game against the Nashville Predators in the Stars' 3-2 win. Minnesota is 19-12-2 overall and 6-2-0 against the Central Division....
FOX Sports
Ottawa visits the Washington after shootout victory
Ottawa Senators (15-16-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (20-13-4, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Washington Capitals after the Senators took down the Boston Bruins 3-2 in a shootout. Washington has a 20-13-4 record overall and an 11-5-1 record in home...
Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton...
