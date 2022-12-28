ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hockey Writers

Canucks Prospects Report: Klimovich, Karlsson, Truscott & More

As the 2023 World Junior Championship gets going in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, it’s time for the final Vancouver Canucks prospects report of 2022. The 2022-23 season is now three (or four depending on the league) months old and there have been plenty of impressive performances from several youngsters in the pipeline.
NBC Sports

WATCH: Frederic wins fight vs. Bahl, then scores opening goal for Bruins

Trent Frederic gave the Boston Bruins a boost of energy by dropping his gloves for an entertaining fight in Wednesday night's road game versus the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins forward got tangled up with Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl after a whistle in the first period. The wrestling match eventually turned into an actual fight. After struggling at first, Frederic closed strong and managed to land several right-handed punches.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, DeBrusk, Locmeils & More

Despite a three-day holiday break in the last seven days, it certainly was an eventful week for the Boston Bruins with three games sandwiched around their break. The theme of the week was comebacks for the Black and Gold who still sit on top of the NHL standings with a 27-4-3 record.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NHL roundup: Wings escape 4-goal hole, top Pens in OT

Jake Walman's sixth career goal came off a feed from Andrew Copp on a two-on-one at 2:13 of overtime Wednesday as the visiting Detroit Red Wings erased a four-goal deficit to top the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4. Dylan Larkin, Joe Veleno, Jonatan Berggren and David Perron also scored and Lucas Raymond...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Andrei Vasilevskiy earns 11th straight win over Canadiens

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves to beat Montreal for the 11th consecutive time, Brayden Point had two goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Canadiens 4-1 on Wednesday night. Vasilevskiy is the third goaltender in NHL history to earn a victory in 11 consecutive regular-season games against Montreal. Ottawa’s Alec Connell (Feb. 28, 1925-Feb. 22, 1927) and Toronto’s Turk Broda (Dec. 9, 1939-Jan. 23, 1941) both had 12-game streaks. “He’s a great goaltender,” Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman said. “At the end of the day, he’s a difference-maker for us, especially proving it against this team that we played tonight. Eleven straight is very impressive. First guy in 80 years, none of us have been around that long.” Vasilevskiy is 14-1-2 overall in games against the Canadiens.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Close to debuting

According to coach Peter Laviolette, although Wilson (knee) isn't expected to play Thursday against Ottawa, he's "getting closer" to making his season debut, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson is clearly on the verge of making his season debut, but he may have to wait for the calendar to flip...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Stars take on the Wild after Hintz's 2-goal showing

Dallas Stars (20-9-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (19-12-2, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Minnesota Wild after Roope Hintz's two-goal game against the Nashville Predators in the Stars' 3-2 win. Minnesota is 19-12-2 overall and 6-2-0 against the Central Division....
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Ottawa visits the Washington after shootout victory

Ottawa Senators (15-16-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (20-13-4, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Washington Capitals after the Senators took down the Boston Bruins 3-2 in a shootout. Washington has a 20-13-4 record overall and an 11-5-1 record in home...
WASHINGTON, DC

