TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves to beat Montreal for the 11th consecutive time, Brayden Point had two goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Canadiens 4-1 on Wednesday night. Vasilevskiy is the third goaltender in NHL history to earn a victory in 11 consecutive regular-season games against Montreal. Ottawa’s Alec Connell (Feb. 28, 1925-Feb. 22, 1927) and Toronto’s Turk Broda (Dec. 9, 1939-Jan. 23, 1941) both had 12-game streaks. “He’s a great goaltender,” Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman said. “At the end of the day, he’s a difference-maker for us, especially proving it against this team that we played tonight. Eleven straight is very impressive. First guy in 80 years, none of us have been around that long.” Vasilevskiy is 14-1-2 overall in games against the Canadiens.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO