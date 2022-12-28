Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Coyotes, Kings, Avalanche
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins a team to watch when it comes to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes? Meanwhile, where do the Arizona Coyotes sit when it comes to potentially trading Jakob Chychrun?. The Los Angeles Kings have extra defensemen; will they trade one? Finally, are...
Yardbarker
Toronto Maple Leafs set to visit Arizona Coyotes in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena for the first time
The Toronto Maple Leafs will hit the ice for their first game at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ when they take on the streaking Arizona Coyotes on Thursday evening. The Coyotes (12–16–5) toppled the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 6–3 on Tuesday. They’ve been one of the National Hockey League’s best teams at home this season, posting a 6–3–2 record through their first stretch of games at the brand-new arena.
The absurd numbers behind Oilers star Connor McDavid’s 16-gamepoint streak
Connor McDavid is on an absolute heater for the Edmonton Oilers, enjoying one of the best stretches of hockey throughout his entire NHL career. On Tuesday, McDavid extended his current points streak to 16 games after scoring the game-winning goal against the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta. During his ridiculous 16-game stretch, McDavid has now tallied a jaw-dropping 32 points, including 15 goals and 17 assists.
theScore
Maple Leafs' Rielly expected to return vs. Coyotes
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced Wednesday that defenseman Morgan Rielly is expected to return when his side takes on the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, according to Sportsnet's Luke Fox. Rielly last played on Nov. 21 against the New York Islanders. He sustained a knee injury following an...
Coyotes happy showing off home digs against Maple Leafs
The Arizona Coyotes had their share of critics when they announced they were signing a three-year contract to play their
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Vegas Golden Knights
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Should there be more than one Vancouver Canucks untouchable?. Donnie & Dhali: Craig Button on the Donnie & Dhali show on the Vancouver Canucks. Don Taylor: “Should Elias Pettersson be considered Vancouver’s only untouchable?”
Penguins vs. Red Wings, Game 35: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been one of the NHL’s best teams in December. The part of the month that came before the league’s holiday break, anyway. But about the only positive to come out of their 5-1 loss on Long Island Tuesday night is that they won’t have to dwell on it for long, since they’re scheduled to play Detroit tonight at 7:38 at PPG Paints Arena.
Yardbarker
The Statsies: Ilya Mikheyev stars in complete Canucks win over Sharks
The Vancouver Canucks out-skilled the San Jose Sharks in their first game back from the holidays, taking down the visitors in a 6-2 win. Despite the scoreline, it wasn’t complete dominance by Vancouver at home. However, it was definitely an excellent game, with some encouraging trends that the Canucks are establishing. Finally, some consistency in being a decent team, and perhaps, signs of that turnaround coming that Quads always speaks of.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not a First-Pairing Defenseman
Ben Chiarot is a Detroit Red Wings defenceman who is a divisive topic of conversation. Some view him as a blueliner with offensive instincts who likes to join the rush and plays adequate defense in a top-two pairing role. Others believe he needs a veteran defensive stalwart to play with and brings down anyone who doesn’t match that description.
The Hockey Writers
With Canucks Faltering, Lightning Could Go Bargain Hunting
Despite being firmly pressed against the cap year in and year out, Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois still finds ways to improve his team at the trade deadline. He does so by trading away top picks and prospects for players on below-market-value contracts, oftentimes that still have term on these deals as well. This means that while he is paying a premium for someone like Blake Coleman or Brandon Hagel, BriseBois is giving the Lightning a chance to not only win now, but for years in the future as well.
Detroit Red Wings hope to turn the tide against Buffalo Sabres with David Perron leading the charge
The Detroit Red Wings will continue their road trip tonight by taking on the Buffalo Sabres for the third time this season. The Red Wings lost the first two matchups against the Sabres, with the first one being an 8-3 blowout and the second game being a 5-4 shootout loss.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Rasmus Sandin Explains Neck Injury That Temporarily Affected His Vision
TEMPE, Ariz. — Rasmus Sandin knew something was wrong on Dec. 20 when he couldn’t quite see clearly, despite being on the ice to help set up a power-play goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Earlier in the game, he had taken a stick to his neck and...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings return to action at Pittsburgh on Wednesday
DETROIT -- Following the NHL's holiday break, the Detroit Red Wings will open a midweek back-to-back road set on Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop between Detroit (14-11-7; 35 points) and Pittsburgh (19-10-5; 43 points) is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospects Quiet After First Day at WJC
The Montreal Canadiens have six prospects playing in this year’s World Junior Championship (WJC), the most of any NHL team. These prospects are spread out between six different countries, and four play on teams that are expected to medal or come close to winning one. With each having already played their first game, here is a look at how well they have done so far in this year’s tournament.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Rangers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, after a seven-point performance, there is talk about teams that have a shot at Connor Bedard in the NHL Draft Lottery. Carlo Colaiacovo wrote, “NHL tank mode will be officially activated tomorrow after Bedard’s performance tonight.”. The Toronto Maple Leafs might find...
Yardbarker
Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.
Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton...
Comments / 0