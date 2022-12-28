Read full article on original website
Aztec High hosts Rumble in the Jungle basketball tournaments this week
AZTEC − Teams from across New Mexico and from as far away as Arizona and Texas are set to take part this week in boys and girls basketball tournaments at the Lillywhite Gym at Aztec High School. The Rumble in the Jungle tournaments get underway on Wednesday at 9...
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa High Lady Bronchos take complete control in 43-point win
MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa High Lady Bronchos had too much fun on the court in day two of the Monahans Chamber of Commerce Tournament against the San Elizario Eagles. Bronchos finished with a 43-point win over the Eagles. Watch the video above for the full highlights.
Oklahoma suffers first losing season since 1998 with loss to Florida State in Cheez-It Bowl
In his first season as Oklahoma's head coach, Brent Venables and the Sooners finish with a 6-7 record after their 35-32 loss to Florida State.
Defending 5A boys champion Tulsa Memorial fends off Roff to win Tournament of Champions opener
By Mike Moguin Tulsa Memorial senior Montae Collins celebrates after helping his team to 46-38 comeback win against Roff on Wednesday afternoon TULSA - No matter what class you are in, there are no lightweights in the Tournament of Champions in Tulsa, and it was on full display on Wednesday's ...
Aquinas wins rematch with Lake Mills girls at Watertown Holiday Shootout
WATERTOWN -- Senior Macy Donarski totaled a game-high 19 points and La Crosse Aquinas beat Lake Mills' girls basketball team 65-56 at the Watertown Holiday Shootout on Thursday in a rematch of the 2021 state championship game. The Blugolds, who saw their 87-game win streak snapped by the L-Cats in the D3 title game two seasons ago, had the upper hand this time around. Maddie Murphy hit a pair of...
WJCL
Benedictine's road to back-to-back state titles
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Benedictine Cadets' road to the state title wasn't easy, head coach Danny Britt said; "There were so many new places we had to fill...moving people, trying to get people to play both ways." Cadets breezed through their first four playoff games with a total score...
West Ranch 'saves season' in 25-point comeback win over Notre Dame at Classic at Damian
The Wildcats won 65-61 in overtime
Mater Dei girls basketball team putting it all together
Mater Dei Catholic girls use big second and third quarters to hand Tucson Sahuaro its first loss of the season in the SoCal Holiday Classic
Kirtland Central, Navajo Prep open tournament play with wins
FARMINGTON − The Kirtland Central High School girls basketball team opened tournament play this week at Roswell High School with a runaway win over Belen, keeping the Lady Broncos record this season unblemished with their 11th consecutive win. Meantime, the Navajo Prep boys basketball team also remained unbeaten this...
