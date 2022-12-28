ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Daily Jefferson County Union

Aquinas wins rematch with Lake Mills girls at Watertown Holiday Shootout

WATERTOWN -- Senior Macy Donarski totaled a game-high 19 points and La Crosse Aquinas beat Lake Mills' girls basketball team 65-56 at the Watertown Holiday Shootout on Thursday in a rematch of the 2021 state championship game. The Blugolds, who saw their 87-game win streak snapped by the L-Cats in the D3 title game two seasons ago, had the upper hand this time around. Maddie Murphy hit a pair of...
LAKE MILLS, WI
WJCL

Benedictine's road to back-to-back state titles

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Benedictine Cadets' road to the state title wasn't easy, head coach Danny Britt said; "There were so many new places we had to fill...moving people, trying to get people to play both ways." Cadets breezed through their first four playoff games with a total score...
CEDARTOWN, GA

