Georgia trailer: 'All we need is an opportunity at this one game'
After the regular season finale loss to Michigan at Ohio Stadium, Ohio State players, coaches and fans didn't know what the team's fate would be. The Buckeyes weren't going to the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff seemed like a longshot. The goals from the season, it appeared, had gone out the window.
Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia
The Ohio State Buckeyes are regarded as clear underdogs for the College Football Playoff semi-final against Georgia, but Urban Meyer sees one thing the Buckeyes can do to improve their chances. Meyer was somewhat bullish about Ohio State’s capability of causing Georgia trouble, saying the Bulldogs’ secondary could be a spot where Buckeyes players could... The post Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State
On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
thecomeback.com
Ohio State star has strong message about Georgia
After a blowout loss to the archrival Michigan Wolverines in their last game, the Ohio State Buckeyes face a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes are decidedly the underdog in the game, with Georgia currently sitting as a 6.5-point favorite in most sports books. But one Ohio State star doesn’t seem to think that should be the case.
Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
50% off Annual VIP Pass to Bucknuts with Ohio State in CFP and recruiting on-going
With the college football playoffs about to get started and Ohio State recruiting on-going, now is the time to get on board at Bucknuts!!!. Are you ready for the Buckeyes in the college football playoffs, recruiting and the transfer portal and Ohio State and Big Ten basketball?. We are! The...
Day One Georgia Practice Observations
Georgia took the field on Wednesday afternoon, and media was allowed inside for the first time during the CFP season. Here are our initial thoughts on the practice window.
Which Georgia football signees and targets are playing in all-star games?
With 2023 right around the corner, that means that the two main high school all-star games, the All-American Bowl, the Under Armour All-America Game, and the Polynesian Bowl are coming up as well. The All-American Bowl, which will be played in San Antonio, Texas, will be held on Saturday, Jan....
College Football Playoff: What if Georgia loses?
Three plays. Georgia was just three plays away from ending a four-decade championship drought. Leading Alabama in overtime, with the Tide pinned 41 yards from the end zone on second down, the Bulldogs just had to make three more stops against a true freshman quarterback, and the national championship was theirs. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was rattling to its foundations, tension and anticipation ready to blow the roof off the still-new joint.
cleveland.com
What a roof means for Ohio State, and vibes from the OSU offense and Georgia defense: Buckeye Talk
ATLANTA, GA -- On this Wednesday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises and Stephen Means share their thoughts after talking to Ohio State offensive players and coaches and Georgia defensive players and coaches on Tuesday. And, not surprisingly, Doug has a theory. Chip Trayanum, Miyan Williams and the Ohio State running back...
Key Ohio State Player Appears To Be Under The Weather This Week
Ohio State is three days away from facing No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. As the Buckeyes continue preparing for the Bulldogs, they're keeping an eye on running back Miyan Williams, the team's leading rusher. A short time ago, Ohio State beat writer...
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Georgia, Good News For Ohio State
The numbers don't look too great for Ohio State heading into College Football Playoff tilt with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. But one fascinating stat may offer the Buckeyes a fair amount of hope that they can pull the upset. Since the College Football Playoff was first introduced in 2014,...
Cincinnati Reportedly Close To Hiring Ohio State Assistant
Cincinnati continues to poach members of Ohio State's staff. Last week, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported that the Bearcats are expected to name Buckeyes player personnel Zach Grant their new general manager. They're also in line to add another Ohio State assistant. Per Zenitz, Cincinnati is about to hire recruiting...
Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ regrets from the Michigan loss might surprise you
ATLANTA — It was Jim Knowles’ call, the zero blitz against Michigan that left Ohio State football cornerback Cam Brown in a do-or-die situation along the sideline. Brown didn’t — make the tackle, that is — and Cornelius Johnson raced off for a 69-yard touchdown that opened a 45-23 victory at Ohio Stadium. That was the first of five explosive touchdowns for the Wolverines that day. A month and several hundred miles away, they still hang in the backdrop of the Buckeyes’ preparation to face Georgia in a Peach Bowl playoff semifinal on Saturday.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
Ohio State Football Star Not Feeling Good On Tuesday
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was scheduled to meet with reporters this Tuesday. He didn't show up for his appearance because he's under the weather. Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum provided an update on his teammate. "Oh no, Miyan’s good," Trayanum said, via Eleven Warriors. "He’s just a little...
Buckeyes use big second half to roll to 90-59 win over Alabama A&M
It was understandable for the Ohio State men’s basketball team to be a bit rusty as it hosted Alabama A&M for its final nonconference game on Thursday afternoon. After all, the Buckeyes had not played in eight days due to the holiday break and were set to resume Big Ten play with a visit to Northwestern on Sunday.
Kirk Herbstreit Claps Back at Will Muschamp
As anticipation for this weekend's college football playoff matchups continues to build, the teams have been fulfilling their duties meeting with the media for their weekly press conference. Georgia's defensive coordinator Will Muschamp was asked about playing against Ohio State during his ...
Ohio State Defender Has Honest Comment About Stetson Bennett
Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett has shown his ability to make plays with his legs on more than a few occasions this season. But Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers says his team is prepared for it, specifically Bennett's moves in the open-field. "Stetson Bennett is a great player," Chambers told reporters...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Significant Staff Loss
It's a pretty regular occurrence for the Ohio State Buckeyes to lose staffers at the end of the season as other schools try to replicate their success. But this latest loss right before the College Football Playoff hits hard. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Ohio State's personnel and...
247Sports
