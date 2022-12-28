ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Georgia trailer: 'All we need is an opportunity at this one game'

After the regular season finale loss to Michigan at Ohio Stadium, Ohio State players, coaches and fans didn't know what the team's fate would be. The Buckeyes weren't going to the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff seemed like a longshot. The goals from the season, it appeared, had gone out the window.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia

The Ohio State Buckeyes are regarded as clear underdogs for the College Football Playoff semi-final against Georgia, but Urban Meyer sees one thing the Buckeyes can do to improve their chances. Meyer was somewhat bullish about Ohio State’s capability of causing Georgia trouble, saying the Bulldogs’ secondary could be a spot where Buckeyes players could... The post Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State

On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Ohio State star has strong message about Georgia

After a blowout loss to the archrival Michigan Wolverines in their last game, the Ohio State Buckeyes face a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes are decidedly the underdog in the game, with Georgia currently sitting as a 6.5-point favorite in most sports books. But one Ohio State star doesn’t seem to think that should be the case.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
COLUMBUS, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

College Football Playoff: What if Georgia loses?

Three plays. Georgia was just three plays away from ending a four-decade championship drought. Leading Alabama in overtime, with the Tide pinned 41 yards from the end zone on second down, the Bulldogs just had to make three more stops against a true freshman quarterback, and the national championship was theirs. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was rattling to its foundations, tension and anticipation ready to blow the roof off the still-new joint.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Cincinnati Reportedly Close To Hiring Ohio State Assistant

Cincinnati continues to poach members of Ohio State's staff. Last week, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported that the Bearcats are expected to name Buckeyes player personnel Zach Grant their new general manager. They're also in line to add another Ohio State assistant. Per Zenitz, Cincinnati is about to hire recruiting...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ regrets from the Michigan loss might surprise you

ATLANTA — It was Jim Knowles’ call, the zero blitz against Michigan that left Ohio State football cornerback Cam Brown in a do-or-die situation along the sideline. Brown didn’t — make the tackle, that is — and Cornelius Johnson raced off for a 69-yard touchdown that opened a 45-23 victory at Ohio Stadium. That was the first of five explosive touchdowns for the Wolverines that day. A month and several hundred miles away, they still hang in the backdrop of the Buckeyes’ preparation to face Georgia in a Peach Bowl playoff semifinal on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Star Not Feeling Good On Tuesday

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was scheduled to meet with reporters this Tuesday. He didn't show up for his appearance because he's under the weather. Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum provided an update on his teammate. "Oh no, Miyan’s good," Trayanum said, via Eleven Warriors. "He’s just a little...
COLUMBUS, OH
DawgsDaily

Kirk Herbstreit Claps Back at Will Muschamp

As anticipation for this weekend's college football playoff matchups continues to build, the teams have been fulfilling their duties meeting with the media for their weekly press conference.  Georgia's defensive coordinator Will Muschamp was asked about playing against Ohio State during his ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Ohio State Defender Has Honest Comment About Stetson Bennett

Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett has shown his ability to make plays with his legs on more than a few occasions this season. But Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers says his team is prepared for it, specifically Bennett's moves in the open-field. "Stetson Bennett is a great player," Chambers told reporters...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

