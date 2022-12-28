WASHINGTON, DC — Congressman Cohen voted to pass the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, known as an omnibus, to keep the government open and make transformative long-term investments at the local and national level. In addition to funding critical national priorities, Congressman announced he secured $46,418,332 in funding for projects in Tennessee’s 9th District in the final 2023 appropriations government funding package, including $23,768,332 million in Community Project Funding and $22,650,000 for three research projects requested by the University of Memphis. This funding responds directly to some of Memphis’s most pressing needs.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO