Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gowatertown.net
Six figure Powerball prize could go unclaimed
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18 draw remains unclaimed, and the ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police: Missing teen found in Detroit Lakes
(Fargo, ND) -- A local family is resting a bit easier after some welcome news came down the wire Monday evening. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that 15-year-old Hailie Carlson was found in Detroit Lakes and is safe. Carlson, who went missing early on Christmas Day, had been...
valleynewslive.com
Runaway teen found safe in Detroit Lakes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: A family member of 15 year-old Hallie Carlson tells Valley News Live that she was found safe in Detroit Lakes in the evening of December 26. Carlson left her home early Christmas morning. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Fargo Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Hailie...
valleynewslive.com
Flight delays hit Fargo over Christmas
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the season of giving, people expect gifts laughs, and if traveling, a bit of a headache. But for holiday flyers, that headache was bigger than they were expecting. “My flight was at six in the morning,” said Aaron Abaurrea, who’s flight was originally...
valleynewslive.com
Winning Lottery prize sold in Fargo remains unclaimed
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A $150,000 Powerball winning lottery ticket that was purchased in Fargo has yet to be claimed. This ticket was purchased for the July 18th, 2022 drawing and must be claimed at the North Dakota Lottery Office by January 14th, 2023. The ticket was bought...
newsdakota.com
$150,000 Powerball Prize Remains Unclaimed
BISMARCK, N.D.(NewsDakota.com/NDAG) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18, 2022, draw remains. unclaimed, and the lucky ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man accused of Attempted Murder, other charges committed to North Dakota State Hospital
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man facing more than a dozen charges, including attempted murder, is now in the custody of the North Dakota State Hospital. Court documents filed Tuesday obtained by WDAY Radio show 28-year-old Maichael Yousa has been committed to the hospital for treatment. Police say he was...
kvrr.com
$150k Powerball ticket sold in Fargo hasn’t been claimed
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – A winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 bought in Fargo hasn’t been claimed. The winner bought it at the Casey’s on 45th Street South July 18th. The ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball for $50,000. It also had the power play option tripling the money.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Snowiest December on record??
Oh JOY more snow on the way??? Yeah, there was a drip of sarcasm there. I'll admit I like the snow, you know to ski, snowmobile....all the outdoor stuff but it's getting redundant!! If you are wondering how snowy has this December been? Well, it the SNOWIEST START to the month of December on record for Fargo. We've picked up 28.1" of snow through the 26th making it the snowiest start to the month. The SNOWIEST December on record goes back to 2008 with 33.5" for the month. We need 5 1/2" before the month is done to make it the SNOWIEST December on record for Fargo.....what the heck....lets DO IT!!!
kvrr.com
Red River Zoo animals use Christmas trees for playtime
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The animals at the Red River Zoo love the holiday season not only for the cold temperatures, but also for the trees. While the animals are able to play outside, even in the cold temperatures, they still can get bored. Zookeepers are always looking for ways to introduce new items to the animals. Christmas trees are a great enrichment tool. They have to be natural, without paint or decorations.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in North Dakota (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in North Dakota. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in North Dakota. GOLF’s other course...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU athletic director on Bison playing for another FCS football championship: "You've got to pinch yourself"
(Fargo, ND) -- NDSU Athletic Director Matt Larson says he and the Bison football team are fired up and ready to head to Frisco, Texas next week to compete for a national championship. "This is my seventh trip down to Frisco and there are still times where you've got to...
valleynewslive.com
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area may ring in New Year with another Winter Storm
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Lakes Area may ring in the New Year with another winter storm. The National Weather Service says winter impacts are possible, but uncertainty remains with the track of the system and how sever it might be. Forecasters expect the system to move into the Lakes Area January 2 and 3, with a 60% chance of 2 inches of snow or more across West Central Minnesota.
herosports.com
FCS Championship: Anonymous FCS Coaches Predict The NDSU vs. SDSU Winner
The highly-anticipated FCS championship showdown between North Dakota State and South Dakota State is still 1.5 weeks away. It gives us media folks plenty of time to break down and predict what we think will happen. But what do those in the coaching profession think about the final outcome on...
How To See NDSU & SDSU In Frisco At FCS Championship
After an exciting season of college football, the icing on the cake for many Bison and SDSU Jackrabbit fans was to hear that these two major rivals would be Texas bound. For North Dakota State University this will be their 10th trip in 12 years to the Division I FCS national championship game The match-up in Frisco, Texas is a wish-granted scenario. The NDSU Bison will take on South Dakota State University Jackrabbits at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
valleynewslive.com
Water main break floods street in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are working to clean up after a water main break in north Fargo on Wednesday morning. Water poured onto the sidewalk and into the street near 501 4th Street North. The original call came in just after 10:30 a.m. Valley News Team’s Aaron Walling said water was pouring into the street from multiple spots.
valleynewslive.com
Area snowfall opens snowmobile trails in ND
N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Parks and Recreation say the snowpack brought on by the recent winter storms has made for great snowmobiling conditions across the state. There are 13 state snowmobile trails covering 2,800 miles maintained by member of Snowmobile North Dakota. These trails are open through...
KNOX News Radio
Fargo man ordered to ND State Hospital
A preliminary hearing this week for a Fargo man was canceled in favor of further treatment and analysis at the North Dakota State Hospital. According to court documents Maichael Yousa faces 13 counts – including attempted murder – for causing a crash on I-29 that injured a motorcyclist at speeds of nearly 100 mph. Yousa was eventually apprehended by law enforcement after an exchange of gunfire in which he was struck two times.
valleynewslive.com
Night 12 of sleeping outside for Ukraine
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mark Lindquist is an Air Force veteran from Moorhead who has been working throughout the year to help the people in Ukraine. Now, he is raising awareness for Ukrainians who are without power in the dead of winter. He calls it Operation: Sleep Out: he is sleeping outside in a tent for 17 days in order to drum up donations.
Comments / 0