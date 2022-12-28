ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Why Southwest Airlines is canceling so many flights

Southwest Airlines is grappling with a wave of cancellations and delays that are stranding holiday travelers, a situation the CEO says highlights its need to modernize its operation. While most carriers were plagued by winter storms over the holiday weekend, only Southwest was forced to cancel a majority of its trips, pointing to systemic scheduling…
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations

Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
IOWA STATE
TODAY.com

Southwest cancels 70% of its flights as travelers try to get home

Thousands of Southwest Airline flights scheduled to depart on Tuesday and Wednesday have been canceled following the beleaguered airline’s admission that it would fly just one-third of its schedule in the travel-heavy days after Christmas. As of Tuesday morning, more than 2,500 Southwest flights, or 62% of its schedule,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS Denver

Southwest Airlines apologizes to stranded passengers

Southwest Airlines says it could take days to rebook tens of thousands of stranded passengers, and nowhere has the airline's meltdown impacted more people than at Denver International Airport. The nation's fourth-largest carrier said it was dealing with "continuing challenges." It canceled more than 70% of its flights on Monday alone. CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White reached out to its PR Team for the latest update for stuck travelers, to which the company responded: "We plan to operate a reduced schedule by flying roughly one-third of our schedule for the next several days. We also implemented a site where Customers can...
DENVER, CO
