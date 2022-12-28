ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Bumrah fit but selectors cautious, Pant sent to NCA before Australia Tests

By Sidharth Monga
ESPN
ESPN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g3B6H_0jwGTZmi00

While he has started batting in the nets, Rohit Sharma is expected to be fully fit by the end of the first week of January, in time for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. That made him unavailable for the T20Is starting January 3. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have been rested after the full tour of Bangladesh. It is learnt that neither of them asked for the break, but the selectors felt they needed the rest.

Jasprit Bumrah was declared fit and was available for selection, but the selectors don't want to rush him back. They want to simulate training for him that replicates the workload of a proper match, and see how he holds up before he is brought back to international cricket.

That is also the reason why Ravindra Jadeja , who was earlier named in the squad for the Bangladesh tour, is still out of international cricket. The selectors now want to see him in match simulation just to be sure of his match fitness.

Rishabh Pant has been sent to the NCA for strength and conditioning before the Test series against Australia. The team management feels he will have a key role to play in the Tests, and needs this housekeeping break after playing 44 internationals this year. India need to win three of four Tests against Australia to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

A significant development is the promotion of Hardik Pandya to full-time vice-captain in both formats, which comes as a recognition of his leadership ability. That should also be a sign that the place of Rahul, the previous vice-captain, is not set in stone in either white-ball format.

Shikhar Dhawan has been dropped even though he captained the ODI side when the main players focused on T20Is in the last two years. In Rohit's absence in the third ODI against Bangladesh, Ishan Kishan scored a double-century. There is also Shubman Gill fighting for the opening slot. Even Pant can't be ruled out as an opener although his spot, for now, seems to be in the middle order where he scored a hundred against England three innings ago.

One big concern for India as they enter the World Cup year is the unavailability of Prasidh Krishna , who was their point of difference in the middle overs with his height, pace and hard lengths. Prasidh sustained a back injury on the eve of India A's series against New Zealand in September, and is yet to recover. That is probably why the net has been cast wider in the ODIs: Mohammed Shami is back, Arshdeep Singh is set to get a run, and Umran Malik is named in the squad as well.

Deepak Chahar is yet to recover from the injury he sustained during the Bangladesh tour, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar 's name was not discussed at all, which points to his being dropped.

The selectors seem to be settling in on Yuzvendra Chahal as the sole legspinner in the white-ball squads, which is why Ravi Bishnoi has been released after spending time with the squads last year.

Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj have been given a break for the T20I series, and will be back for the ODIs.

These teams were selected by the already sacked panel of selectors as the BCCI is yet to appoint the replacement panels. It is learnt that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ashok Malhotra, Sulakshana Naik and Jatin Paranjpe has been sent all the applications, but hasn't shortlisted the candidates it wants to interview. It is expected a decision on the new panel will finally be announced in the first week of January.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Team India drops ‘Virat’ shocker ahead of Sri Lanka series

The Indian selectors made many changes to Team India squads for the upcoming T20Is and ODIs against Sri Lanka. While the axing of a few players like Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was expected, no one saw Virat Kohli’s omission from the T20I side coming. Virat Kohli’s exclusion from...
ClutchPoints

‘Fool, vulture’ Rahul Dravid blasted for dubious Rishabh Pant move

India head coach Rahul Dravid was mercilessly trolled after wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was not included in the national squad for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka. Taken aback by the Chetan Sharma-led selection panel’s move, Rishabh Pant’s admirers went on to dub it a “truly shocking”...
The Independent

England all-rounder Alice Capsey nominated for ICC award

England all-rounder Alice Capsey has been shortlisted for the ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year award.An impressive year for the 18-year-old saw her named alongside Australia’s Darcie Brown and India duo Renuka Singh and Yastika Bhatia.Capsey’s year included scoring 80 ODI runs at an average of 20 and 234 T20I runs at 33.42 with one wicket.She made a good impression at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, coming in at three in the order throughout the tournament.Highlights at the Games saw her score 44 against Sri Lanka as well as becoming the second player to hit a half-century for...
ng-sportingnews.com

South African bowler Anrich Nortje hit by flying camera during Boxing Day Test

The annual Boxing Day Test often produces memorable moments, but rarely ones as bizarre as Anrich Nortje's run-in with the Spidercam on Tuesday. The South African bowler was fielding at backward-square during Australia’s first innings on Day 2 when he was hit by a flying camera. The impact saw...
ClutchPoints

Fans mock Virat Kohli after ‘strange’ Sri Lanka news

Netizens mocked India batting maestro Virat Kohli after he was left out of the national squad for next month’s T20I series against Sri Lanka. Though the Indian selectors made many changes like dropping the veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the T20I side and Shikhar Dhawan from the One-Day International team, it was Virat Kohli’s exclusion that grabbed the limelight. India’s batting mainstay’s removal came as a surprise to both his fans and former cricketers, considering the batting maestro was the top scorer in last month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.
The Associated Press

Pakistan in trouble after Williamson hits double century

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — New Zealand pushed Pakistan onto the backfoot in the first test after Kane Williamson hit a marathon unbeaten double century on Thursday. Williamson’s 200 not out in 10 hours earned New Zealand a meaningful 174-run lead as the visitors declared at a monumental 612-9 at tea, with tailender Ish Sodhi scoring a career-best 65.
wtatennis.com

Cornet, Rinderknech put France 2-0 up on Argentina in United Cup

PERTH, Australia -- Alizé Cornet passed the test of a first-time encounter at the United Cup, defeating Maria Lourdes Carle 6-2, 6-1 in 1 hour and 15 minutes. The French WTA No.2 was then backed up by her ATP No.1 counterpart Arthur Rinderknech, who extended his team's lead over Argentina to 2-0 after defeating Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-2. Cornet, a quarterfinalist at the 2022 Australian Open, had never faced No.147-ranked Carle before. Consequently, the first five games were filled with extended baseline exchanges as both players probed each other's games while refusing to miss.
GEORGIA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Australia, David Warner display their gritty side during scorching day at MCG

For all the big shots and brilliant wickets we've seen from Australia, perhaps more impressive was the gritty side they showed on day two of the Boxing Day Test. In scorching temperatures at the MCG, the Aussies were able to compile an 197-run lead and lost just two wickets in the entire day of play, putting South Africa right out of the contest in the second Test.
SB Nation

Cricket player in Australia gets clocked by low flying SkyCam

A scary moment during the Boxing Day test between Australia and South Africa is raising questions about broadcasting standards in the sport. Anrich Nortje of South Africa was in the field when a low-flying SkyCam crashed directly into him. Fox Sports has apologized for the incident, but questions linger. Most...
BBC

Great Britain face high-altitude tie against Colombia to make Davis Cup Finals

Great Britain will need to beat Colombia in a tie played 2,500 metres above sea level to reach next year's Davis Cup Finals. The hosts have selected the Pueblo Viejo Country Club's clay court on the outskirts of capital city Bogota for February's qualification encounter. Great Britain, who last won...
The Independent

From the 1966 World Cup to London 2012 Olympics – Pele’s visits to Great Britain

Pele, who has died at the age of 82, made many high-profile visits to Britain.The Brazilian great’s humility and beaming smile won him adulation across the globe, first as a player and then a United Nations ambassador.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of his trips to Britain, with Brazil, club side Santos and after his retirement.First trip to Wembley – as a spectatorA near-capacity crowd at Wembley in May 1963 booed the announcement that Pele would not be featuring in the international friendly against England, which ended 1-1.Pele was still feeling the effects of injuries sustained...
ESPN

ESPN

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy