Washington County, FL

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No: 22-323-DR JASON C. PRECISE Petitioner and PATRICIA R. …

holmescounty.news
 2 days ago
holmescounty.news

W00000000 HIGHWAY 79 CORRIDOR AUTHORITY BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING The Highway 79 Corridor Authority Board of Directors (the "Authority") announces a regular public …

The Highway 79 Corridor Authority Board of Directors (the "Authority") announces a regular public meeting to which all interested persons are invited. The Authority is a legal entity and public body created pursuant to the provisions of Section 163.01, Florida Statutes, and an Interlocal Agreement among the City of Bonifay, Florida; Holmes County, Florida; and Washington County, Florida. The meeting will be held on January 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. CST at the following location:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Dothan taxpayers spend a half million to defend lawsuit and it’s not over

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -A legal spat between the city of Dothan and non-profit that assists recovering addicts has already cost taxpayers over a half-million dollars and that price tag will continue to escalate. The reason is because Oxford House refuses to give up its fight, which is disappointing to the...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Lynn Haven defendants seek to strike witnesses, charges

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The two remaining defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case are asking a judge to throw out most of the charges and several key witnesses before a February trial. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, are accused of conspiracy and […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for December 28, 2022

Amy Poole, 40, Bonifay, Florida: Violation of conditional release: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Adrian Graham, 37, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of community control: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Andrew Driggers, 20, Greenwood, Florida: Unarmed burglary to structure: Marianna Police Department. John Mills, 52, Marianna, Florida: Obstruction without violence, knowingly driving...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

W00000000 The Town of Caryville is considering the following ordinance to be Titled 23-01 if adopted, the First reading of the ordinance was performed at the regular Town Meeting on December 13, …

ORDINANCE NO. 23-01 AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF CARYVILLE; ADOPTING A LOCAL COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES TAX; PROVIDING FOR NOTICE TO THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. WHEREAS, the Communications Services Tax Simplification Act, as codified in Chapter 202, Florida Statutes, effective October 1, 2001, established a communications...
CARYVILLE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Rev. George Williams

In humble submission to the will of God, we respectfully announce the earthly transition of Rev. George Williams on December 23, 2022, in the comfort of his home in Midland City, Alabama. He was 67 years old and a native of Jackson County, Florida. Rev. Williams was blessed with the...
MIDLAND CITY, AL
WJHG-TV

Search warrant led to drug arrest in Washington County

WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was arrested in Washington County after deputies say there were drugs at her residence. On Wednesday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Vernon. Officials say during the search, they found meth, drug paraphernalia, and two full loaded handguns throughout the property.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Judge denies bond for Crestview man charged with murdering his wife

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A judge denied bond Thursday morning for the 30-year-old man charged with shooting and killing his wife in Crestview on Wednesday. Camden Barnum appeared in court on a charge of murder. Crestview Police say he shot and killed his wife -- 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum -- around...
CRESTVIEW, FL
getthecoast.com

Fatal shooting in Crestview, husband charged with murder

On the morning of December 28, 2022, the Crestview Police Department received a call reporting that a shooting had taken place at a residence on Nun Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum, a female victim, dead inside the home. Her husband, 30-year-old Camden Tyre Barnum, was detained and later transported to the Okaloosa County Jail, where he has been charged with murder.
CRESTVIEW, FL
mypcblife.com

Bay Real Time Operations Center Anniversary

The Bay Real Time Operations Center, or BAYROC, is one year old. BAYROC is a county-wide law enforcement project established to make use of the latest technology to enhance law enforcement response to incidents and solve crimes– sometimes within hours. The same technology is also used to quickly locate missing and endangered adults and children.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Residential fire in Jackson County causes officials to investigate

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after several people were injured in a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire happened on Crow Road near Graceville in Jackson County. Officials said people inside the home were taken to the hospital by helicopter. The Jackson...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

New community complex and fire station coming to Bay County

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. When disaster strikes, as it has before, there’s a much-needed...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Red

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Red, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Labrador Retriever mix is about six months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line […]
PANAMA CITY, FL

