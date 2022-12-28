W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No: 22-323-DR JASON C. PRECISE Petitioner and PATRICIA R. …

The Highway 79 Corridor Authority Board of Directors (the "Authority") announces a regular public meeting to which all interested persons are invited. The Authority is a legal entity and public body created pursuant to the provisions of Section 163.01, Florida Statutes, and an Interlocal Agreement among the City of Bonifay, Florida; Holmes County, Florida; and Washington County, Florida. The meeting will be held on January 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. CST at the following location:

