W00000000 HIGHWAY 79 CORRIDOR AUTHORITY BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING The Highway 79 Corridor Authority Board of Directors (the "Authority") announces a regular public …

holmescounty.news
W00000000 The Town of Caryville is considering the following ordinance to be Titled 23-01 if adopted, the First reading of the ordinance was performed at the regular Town Meeting on December 13, …
ORDINANCE NO. 23-01 AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF CARYVILLE; ADOPTING A LOCAL COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES TAX; PROVIDING FOR NOTICE TO THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. WHEREAS, the Communications Services Tax Simplification Act, as codified in Chapter 202, Florida Statutes, effective October 1, 2001, established a communications...
WJHG-TV
New community complex and fire station coming to Bay County
FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. When disaster strikes, as it has before, there’s a much-needed...
wdhn.com
Local EMA directors discuss contributing factors to recent fires
(WDHN) — Due to the unusually cold temperatures that have been in the forecast for the past week, local fire departments and emergency management agencies have been working overtime to battle the uptick in structure fires. “At least half a dozen and that’s quite a bit because it takes...
holmescounty.news
Development commission files suit against the state over prison work camp
The Holmes County Development Commission filed a lawsuit Dec. 14 against the State of Florida to recover property that was formerly used as a prison work camp. The commission deeded the property situated adjacent to the Holmes Correctional Institution to the state in 1991 to provide space for a functioning inmate work camp; however, the commission is seeking to repossess the property under a reverter clause in the deed specifying that the work camp was to employ a minimum of 35 persons at all times. The work camp ceased operations entirely in April last year meaning it has failed to meet the required condition since then.
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Advises Pleasant Hill Rd. Near Douglas Ferry Rd. Shut Down Due to Structure Fire on December 28, 2022
Pleasant Hill Rd. Near Douglas Ferry Rd. has been temporarily shut down due to a structure fire in the area.
wtvy.com
Dothan taxpayers spend a half million to defend lawsuit and it’s not over
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -A legal spat between the city of Dothan and non-profit that assists recovering addicts has already cost taxpayers over a half-million dollars and that price tag will continue to escalate. The reason is because Oxford House refuses to give up its fight, which is disappointing to the...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance Locating Missing Juvenile Rachel Harlan, 16 of Chipley
The Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Rachel Harlan, 16 year old female was last seen at her residence on Worley Rd. at approximately 8:30 p.m. Rachel was wearing a navy colored jacket, jeans and white shoes. If you have...
WJHG-TV
Residential fire in Jackson County causes officials to investigate
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after several people were injured in a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire happened on Crow Road near Graceville in Jackson County. Officials said people inside the home were taken to the hospital by helicopter. The Jackson...
washingtoncounty.news
Plans brewing to turn condemned Mongoven building into unique community space
The Mongoven building could soon be getting a new look thanks to a Community Development Block Grant Program Hometown Revitalization Disaster Recovery Program (CDBG-HRP) grant the City of Chipley was awarded in 2021. The $852,800 is funded through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) for reacquisition and partial demolition...
washingtoncounty.news
Vernon Historical Society on mission to revive historical church
The Vernon Historical Society is on a mission to bring Hard Labor Church back to its former glory after time and Hurricane Michael have taken a toll on the historical structure. The Washington Primitive Baptist Church, known as Hard Labor Church, is a 90-year-old heart-pine church built in 1931 on...
luxury-houses.net
wdhn.com
House fire in rural Houston County
GORDON, Ala (WDHN)— The cause of a house fire at 68 Willoughby Road is currently under investigation but Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah says the fire could be electrical. No one was in the home at the time of the fire. Several emergency response units were on the...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 28, 2022
Amy Poole, 40, Bonifay, Florida: Violation of conditional release: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Adrian Graham, 37, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of community control: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Andrew Driggers, 20, Greenwood, Florida: Unarmed burglary to structure: Marianna Police Department. John Mills, 52, Marianna, Florida: Obstruction without violence, knowingly driving...
WJHG-TV
Search warrant led to drug arrest in Washington County
WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was arrested in Washington County after deputies say there were drugs at her residence. On Wednesday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Vernon. Officials say during the search, they found meth, drug paraphernalia, and two full loaded handguns throughout the property.
Lynn Haven defendants seek to strike witnesses, charges
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The two remaining defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case are asking a judge to throw out most of the charges and several key witnesses before a February trial. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, are accused of conspiracy and […]
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Red
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Red, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Labrador Retriever mix is about six months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line […]
wtvy.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department responded to a call of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Boll Weevil Circle earlier today. The pedestrian, a 75-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, Captain Billy Haglund of EPD said in a press release.
jacksoncountytimes.net
Rev. George Williams
In humble submission to the will of God, we respectfully announce the earthly transition of Rev. George Williams on December 23, 2022, in the comfort of his home in Midland City, Alabama. He was 67 years old and a native of Jackson County, Florida. Rev. Williams was blessed with the...
WJHG-TV
Satsuma Farmer in Jackson County
After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. Bringing in the New Year at Baytowne Wharf. Updated: 17 hours ago. Kensley Brooks,...
WJHG-TV
Expansion of Philip Griffitts Parkway
The Lynn Haven Animal Shelter has pets available for adoption. Getting Into the Ring with the Downtown Boxing Club part three. Co-owners Chris Stamps and Felix Malespin join the NewsChannel 7 Today team live in-studio to talk about how to join the Downtown Boxing Club and more. Getting Into the...
