Also, keep in mind that Eversource is being driven by the pressure of their investors such as Black Rock bank who are hell bent on using investors money to drive this country towards globalism. Nothing more important to them than ESG Score and forcing another recession so they can buy up more struggling companies and effectively “rule the world” through financial means. Not to mention they meet with the White House to help forward political agenda., (they can get away with stuff that the constitution disallows government to do) don’t believe me.. do the research yourself. No matter what your affiliation, you should be concerned.
we moved..had to turn lights off so they say you want an estimated rate for 10.00 or an actual reading for 35.00!! Can you imagine now you're charged to turn them off lol Good ol Ct
people can't afford stuff now and they're going to make it 50% more people need to stand up and do something the government laughs at everybody knowing that people ain't going to do nothing cuz they're scaring coward
Related
Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1
Dan Haar: How much will you pay for electricity? This calculator might surprise you
Connecticut’s New Truck Tax: What You Need to Know
Higher energy bills to greet the new year. Here's what you need to know.
Ralph Nader to announce new local newspaper in Connecticut
Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Connecticut
CT budget picture brightens, surplus deposits reduce state pension payments
Connecticut families lack funds to heat their homes this winter
Recreational marijuana sales begin in Connecticut in two weeks
CT recreational marijuana sales begin 1/10/23
BEST OF 2022: With trash plant closing, Connecticut rethinks waste policy
Wealthy Connecticut Residents Received Millions in Federal Dollars After Hurricane Sandy
Remember Ames? The department store is returning to New England
BEST OF 2022: Did Ned Lamont offer the largest tax cut in Connecticut history? By one standard, yes.
'This makes my brain hurt': Connecticut used disaster aid to rebuild million-dollar homes
New state laws taking effect on January 1
New Connecticut laws going into effect in January
Ames Department Stores to return in 2023
BEST OF 2022: A quarter of Connecticut doctors work for big hospitals. Is that good for patients?
Nancy on Norwalk
NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/
Comments / 30