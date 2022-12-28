ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Rhonda Detlefsen
1d ago

Also, keep in mind that Eversource is being driven by the pressure of their investors such as Black Rock bank who are hell bent on using investors money to drive this country towards globalism. Nothing more important to them than ESG Score and forcing another recession so they can buy up more struggling companies and effectively “rule the world” through financial means. Not to mention they meet with the White House to help forward political agenda., (they can get away with stuff that the constitution disallows government to do) don’t believe me.. do the research yourself. No matter what your affiliation, you should be concerned.

kathi wiech
1d ago

we moved..had to turn lights off so they say you want an estimated rate for 10.00 or an actual reading for 35.00!! Can you imagine now you're charged to turn them off lol Good ol Ct

lollol
1d ago

people can't afford stuff now and they're going to make it 50% more people need to stand up and do something the government laughs at everybody knowing that people ain't going to do nothing cuz they're scaring coward

WTNH

Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Connecticut’s New Truck Tax: What You Need to Know

Beginning Jan. 1 2023, Connecticut will impose a new per-mile truck tax on Class 8 through Class 13 motor vehicles. The Department of Revenue Services recently issued guidance for the highway user fee, enacted by the legislature in 2021, to assist trucking companies with compliance. According to the nonpartisan Office...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Ralph Nader to announce new local newspaper in Connecticut

WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have started to abandon coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader plans to announce the publication of the pilot edition of The Winsted Citizen. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will be the […]
WINSTED, CT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut

Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Connecticut

(STACKER) – Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Recreational marijuana sales begin in Connecticut in two weeks

(WTNH) – Recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut start exactly two weeks from today. Dispensaries are getting ready to welcome more customers. Recreational marijuana sales begin January 10, which is about 18 months after Governor Ned Lamont signed it into law. Two weeks from Tuesday, nine dispensaries across the state will open their doors for recreational […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

New state laws taking effect on January 1

HARTFORD, Conn. — As 2023 rings in, so will a whole set of new laws in Connecticut. These laws range from erasing thousands of criminal records to an increase in lawmakers’ salaries. “I would expect many of us are going to be watching to see how these things...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk, CT
NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.

 https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/

