W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA In Re: PROBATE DIVISION File No: 2022-CP-119 Estate of:NEAL …

The Holmes County Development Commission filed a lawsuit Dec. 14 against the State of Florida to recover property that was formerly used as a prison work camp. The commission deeded the property situated adjacent to the Holmes Correctional Institution to the state in 1991 to provide space for a functioning inmate work camp; however, the commission is seeking to repossess the property under a reverter clause in the deed specifying that the work camp was to employ a minimum of 35 persons at all times. The work camp ceased operations entirely in April last year meaning it has failed to meet the required condition since then.

HOLMES COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO