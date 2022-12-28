ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, FL

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: Estate of REGINA DIANE DORSEY PROBATE DIVISION deceased. CASE NO. 22000127CPAXMX NOTICE OF SUMMARY ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE …

holmescounty.news
 2 days ago
holmescounty.news

W00000000 HIGHWAY 79 CORRIDOR AUTHORITY BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING The Highway 79 Corridor Authority Board of Directors (the "Authority") announces a regular public …

The Highway 79 Corridor Authority Board of Directors (the "Authority") announces a regular public meeting to which all interested persons are invited. The Authority is a legal entity and public body created pursuant to the provisions of Section 163.01, Florida Statutes, and an Interlocal Agreement among the City of Bonifay, Florida; Holmes County, Florida; and Washington County, Florida. The meeting will be held on January 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. CST at the following location:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

W00000000 The Town of Caryville is considering the following ordinance to be Titled 23-01 if adopted, the First reading of the ordinance was performed at the regular Town Meeting on December 13, …

ORDINANCE NO. 23-01 AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF CARYVILLE; ADOPTING A LOCAL COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES TAX; PROVIDING FOR NOTICE TO THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. WHEREAS, the Communications Services Tax Simplification Act, as codified in Chapter 202, Florida Statutes, effective October 1, 2001, established a communications...
CARYVILLE, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven defendants seek to strike witnesses, charges

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The two remaining defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case are asking a judge to throw out most of the charges and several key witnesses before a February trial. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, are accused of conspiracy and […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for December 28, 2022

Amy Poole, 40, Bonifay, Florida: Violation of conditional release: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Adrian Graham, 37, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of community control: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Andrew Driggers, 20, Greenwood, Florida: Unarmed burglary to structure: Marianna Police Department. John Mills, 52, Marianna, Florida: Obstruction without violence, knowingly driving...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Florida crime at a 50-year low

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) reports the state is at a 50-year low in crime rates. FDLE began tracking crime statistics in 1971 which covers what is known as index crimes. Index crimes include, murders, property crimes, domestic violence, assaults, burglaries and other crimes. Those statistics are compiled into the Annual Uniform Crime Report.
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Search warrant led to drug arrest in Washington County

WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was arrested in Washington County after deputies say there were drugs at her residence. On Wednesday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Vernon. Officials say during the search, they found meth, drug paraphernalia, and two full loaded handguns throughout the property.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

Development commission files suit against the state over prison work camp

The Holmes County Development Commission filed a lawsuit Dec. 14 against the State of Florida to recover property that was formerly used as a prison work camp. The commission deeded the property situated adjacent to the Holmes Correctional Institution to the state in 1991 to provide space for a functioning inmate work camp; however, the commission is seeking to repossess the property under a reverter clause in the deed specifying that the work camp was to employ a minimum of 35 persons at all times. The work camp ceased operations entirely in April last year meaning it has failed to meet the required condition since then.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Residential fire in Jackson County causes officials to investigate

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after several people were injured in a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire happened on Crow Road near Graceville in Jackson County. Officials said people inside the home were taken to the hospital by helicopter. The Jackson...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Two adults, one juvenile arrested for burglary and grand theft

Three females are behind bars in Washington County on burglary and grand theft charges. Two of the females are adults while the third is a 16-year-old juvenile. A call came into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in the afternoon of December 4, reporting a stolen vehicle from a residence on Jones Court. When a deputy arrived on scene, the victim stated three females had stolen their vehicle and fled the scene.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

New community complex and fire station coming to Bay County

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. When disaster strikes, as it has before, there’s a much-needed...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Red

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Red, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Labrador Retriever mix is about six months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

Inmate found dead in Holmes Co. Jail

HOLMES COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A Tennessee man who led authorities on a 50-mile chase through Florida was found dead in his cell in the Holmes County Jail, per the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. According to the HCSO, during a routine security check in the jail, a correctional deputy...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

WCSO warns of phone scam

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam involving a phone call in the Washington County area. According to WCSO, scammers have spoofed the sheriff’s office phone number and have been calling citizens in an attempt to defraud them. The scammers are claiming to be a WCSO deputy calling regarding a subpoena and requesting the person stay on the phone. The caller also claims the person has warrants for their arrest.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Inmate death at Holmes County Jail

HOLMES CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Tennessee man is dead after officials say he was found in his cell in the Holmes County Jail. According to correctional officers with the jail, a deputy was conducting a routine security check when he saw inmate Joshua Cornelius alone in a confinement cell. The inmate allegedly had tied a piece of bedding around his neck and secured the other end to the cell door.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Traffic stop leads to meth seizure, deputies say

WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A traffic stop on Christmas Day led to a meth trafficking arrest, according to deputies. Just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 25, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle near State Rd. 77 and Williams Rd. During the stop, the deputy claimed they smelled narcotics coming from inside the vehicle.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL

