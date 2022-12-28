W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: Estate of REGINA DIANE DORSEY PROBATE DIVISION deceased. CASE NO. 22000127CPAXMX NOTICE OF SUMMARY ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE …

Read full article on original website
Florida Gov. DeSantis Orders Flags Lowered For Slain Law Officer
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday ordered that flags be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Cpl. Ray Hamilton, who was fatally shot Christmas Eve in the line of duty. DeSantis ordered that flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset at
holmescounty.news
W00000000 HIGHWAY 79 CORRIDOR AUTHORITY BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING The Highway 79 Corridor Authority Board of Directors (the "Authority") announces a regular public …
The Highway 79 Corridor Authority Board of Directors (the "Authority") announces a regular public meeting to which all interested persons are invited. The Authority is a legal entity and public body created pursuant to the provisions of Section 163.01, Florida Statutes, and an Interlocal Agreement among the City of Bonifay, Florida; Holmes County, Florida; and Washington County, Florida. The meeting will be held on January 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. CST at the following location:
holmescounty.news
W00000000 The Town of Caryville is considering the following ordinance to be Titled 23-01 if adopted, the First reading of the ordinance was performed at the regular Town Meeting on December 13, …
ORDINANCE NO. 23-01 AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF CARYVILLE; ADOPTING A LOCAL COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES TAX; PROVIDING FOR NOTICE TO THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. WHEREAS, the Communications Services Tax Simplification Act, as codified in Chapter 202, Florida Statutes, effective October 1, 2001, established a communications...
Lynn Haven defendants seek to strike witnesses, charges
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The two remaining defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case are asking a judge to throw out most of the charges and several key witnesses before a February trial. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, are accused of conspiracy and […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 28, 2022
Amy Poole, 40, Bonifay, Florida: Violation of conditional release: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Adrian Graham, 37, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of community control: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Andrew Driggers, 20, Greenwood, Florida: Unarmed burglary to structure: Marianna Police Department. John Mills, 52, Marianna, Florida: Obstruction without violence, knowingly driving...
WALA-TV FOX10
Okaloosa County man gets 25-year federal prison sentence on drug trafficking, gun charges
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - An Okaloosa County, Fla., man received a 25-year federal prison sentence drug trafficking and gun charges, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida announced Thursday. Kendall Ivan Brown, 41, was sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine,...
washingtoncounty.news
Florida crime at a 50-year low
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) reports the state is at a 50-year low in crime rates. FDLE began tracking crime statistics in 1971 which covers what is known as index crimes. Index crimes include, murders, property crimes, domestic violence, assaults, burglaries and other crimes. Those statistics are compiled into the Annual Uniform Crime Report.
WJHG-TV
Search warrant led to drug arrest in Washington County
WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was arrested in Washington County after deputies say there were drugs at her residence. On Wednesday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Vernon. Officials say during the search, they found meth, drug paraphernalia, and two full loaded handguns throughout the property.
holmescounty.news
Development commission files suit against the state over prison work camp
The Holmes County Development Commission filed a lawsuit Dec. 14 against the State of Florida to recover property that was formerly used as a prison work camp. The commission deeded the property situated adjacent to the Holmes Correctional Institution to the state in 1991 to provide space for a functioning inmate work camp; however, the commission is seeking to repossess the property under a reverter clause in the deed specifying that the work camp was to employ a minimum of 35 persons at all times. The work camp ceased operations entirely in April last year meaning it has failed to meet the required condition since then.
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance Locating Missing Juvenile Rachel Harlan, 16 of Chipley
The Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Rachel Harlan, 16 year old female was last seen at her residence on Worley Rd. at approximately 8:30 p.m. Rachel was wearing a navy colored jacket, jeans and white shoes. If you have...
WJHG-TV
Residential fire in Jackson County causes officials to investigate
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after several people were injured in a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire happened on Crow Road near Graceville in Jackson County. Officials said people inside the home were taken to the hospital by helicopter. The Jackson...
fosterfollynews.net
Marianna, Florida Police Department Arrests Andy Avants for Possession of Paraphernalia and Methamphetamine on December 27, 2022
On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at approximately 2:45 am officers with the Marianna Police Department were made aware of a driver asleep behind the wheel at the Tom Thumb. While checking the welfare of the driver, contraband was observed near the dash of the vehicle. The driver and registered owner...
washingtoncounty.news
Two adults, one juvenile arrested for burglary and grand theft
Three females are behind bars in Washington County on burglary and grand theft charges. Two of the females are adults while the third is a 16-year-old juvenile. A call came into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in the afternoon of December 4, reporting a stolen vehicle from a residence on Jones Court. When a deputy arrived on scene, the victim stated three females had stolen their vehicle and fled the scene.
Panama City Beach man charged with shooting dog in dog park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man was arrested after he allegedly shot a dog during an altercation in a dog park, Panama City Police said. The incident happened at a dog park on Balboa Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at about noon after shots were fired. Witnesses told police that […]
WJHG-TV
New community complex and fire station coming to Bay County
FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. When disaster strikes, as it has before, there’s a much-needed...
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Red
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Red, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Labrador Retriever mix is about six months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line […]
wdhn.com
Inmate found dead in Holmes Co. Jail
HOLMES COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A Tennessee man who led authorities on a 50-mile chase through Florida was found dead in his cell in the Holmes County Jail, per the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. According to the HCSO, during a routine security check in the jail, a correctional deputy...
washingtoncounty.news
WCSO warns of phone scam
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam involving a phone call in the Washington County area. According to WCSO, scammers have spoofed the sheriff’s office phone number and have been calling citizens in an attempt to defraud them. The scammers are claiming to be a WCSO deputy calling regarding a subpoena and requesting the person stay on the phone. The caller also claims the person has warrants for their arrest.
WJHG-TV
Inmate death at Holmes County Jail
HOLMES CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Tennessee man is dead after officials say he was found in his cell in the Holmes County Jail. According to correctional officers with the jail, a deputy was conducting a routine security check when he saw inmate Joshua Cornelius alone in a confinement cell. The inmate allegedly had tied a piece of bedding around his neck and secured the other end to the cell door.
WJHG-TV
Traffic stop leads to meth seizure, deputies say
WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A traffic stop on Christmas Day led to a meth trafficking arrest, according to deputies. Just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 25, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle near State Rd. 77 and Williams Rd. During the stop, the deputy claimed they smelled narcotics coming from inside the vehicle.
