Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Three Things to Know About Mississippi State Quarterback Signee Chris Parson
Here are a few things to know about one of the Bulldogs' top signees.
Three predictions for Alabama-Mississippi State
Three predictions for eighth-ranked Alabama in its matchup with No. 21 Mississippi State Wednesday night (8 p.m. CT/SEC Network) at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville. Mississippi State will not make more than 32 percent of its 3s. Even after making 7 of 19 attempts (37 percent) in a 58-52 loss to...
thechampaignroom.com
Mississippi State’s defense cannot be overlooked
On Monday, the Mississippi State Bulldogs will be playing with heavy hearts after the tragic passing of head coach Mike Leach. The legendary coach’s death has overshadowed the ReliaQuest Bowl between Mississippi State and Illinois. For Mississippi State, defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been named head coach and has...
wtva.com
Tupelo hopes to continue growth in 2023
Tupelo is one of the fastest-growing cities in northeast Mississippi and that is expected to continue in 2023. Tupelo is one of the fastest-growing cities in northeast Mississippi and that is expected to continue in 2023.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on with Grant: Aldi now open in Starkville
Get ready to bust out the brown paper and cloth bags folks, the Aldi grocery store located at 607 Hwy. 12 opened on Dec. 13, just before Christmas. I got the chance to explore the new store Wednesday in the Triangle Crossing Shopping Center with all its fresh vegetables and quirky snacks lining aisle after aisle right after paying a quarter to use its iconic pay-to-use shopping carts.
wtva.com
Louisville water system in full operation; boil water alert in effect
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Louisville’s water system is in full operation again, the city announced Wednesday morning, Dec. 28. Customers should boil their water until further notice. The city has been working to restore water service after the weekend's winter storm caused multiple line breaks. According to the City...
wtva.com
Downtown Columbus shooting under investigation
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police responded Thursday afternoon to a shooting in Columbus. Columbus Police Capt. Rick Jones said the incident began at approximately 1:41 at the Candlewood Apartments in downtown Columbus. He said the victim is in poor condition. This is a developing story and will be updated as...
wtva.com
Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
wtva.com
Aberdeen alderwoman to appeal week-long jail sentence
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Monroe County judge ordered Aberdeen Alderwoman Lady Garth to spend five days in jail for causing a disturbance during a city board meeting. Mayor Charles Scott said she did that multiple times at a meeting in September after he stopped Nicholas Holliday from illegally serving as Ward 1 alderman.
wcbi.com
Lee County Coroner identifies victim in fatal car crash Tuesday morning
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman killed in a Tupelo car crash has been identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 37-year-old Shoshuna Wesco, of Houston, died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, yesterday morning. Wesco was driving one of the vehicles involved.
Commercial Dispatch
Arrest expected soon in Christmas Eve shootout
No arrests have been made in a Christmas Eve shooting that left one dead and four wounded, according to the Columbus Police Department. A CPD press release issued Sunday reported a 22-year-old man and a 48-year-old man got into an argument at a Christmas Eve party at a home in the 90 block of Luxapalila Drive. Weapons were produced and gunfire erupted, leaving the 48-year-old fatally shot.
wtva.com
New police chief was sworn into office in Columbus today.
New Police Chief Joseph Daughtry takes oath of office in Columbus. The City of Columbus held a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday afternoon for new Chief of Police Joseph Daughtry.
wtva.com
Family member reacts to deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A cheerful holiday gathering turned deadly after shots were fired leaving one person dead and four wounded in Columbus. It happened on Christmas Eve before 11 p.m. in a home on Luxapalila Drive. An argument broke out between 48-year-old Algren Hampton and a 22-year-old. Weapons were...
Commercial Dispatch
Who runs the city? New chief says it won’t be criminals
“I met this young man when he was around 19 years old,” said retired New Orleans Police Department Lt. Ira Thomas. “… When he learned I was a police officer, he kind of latched onto me. He wanted to know everything about being a police officer.”. The...
wtva.com
Local car rental companies are sending cars to Nashville
TUPELO, MISS (WTVA) - Local car rental companies are sending cars to Nashville because of the southwest airlines travel nightmare. The two Hertz car rental locations in Tupelo have been busy this week because of that. It is because there are stranded passengers in the Nashville. They have all been scrambling to find rental cars.
wtva.com
Tupelo to close several streets for New Year's Eve party
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Several streets will be closed before and during Tupelo’s New Year’s Eve Party on Saturday. 6 a.m. – Main Street between Broadway Street and Spring Street. 6 a.m. – Fairpark Drive from Main Street to Troy Street. East and westbound traffic will...
wcbi.com
Man accused of assaulting, robbing elderly woman turned himself in
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of assaulting and stealing a woman’s money after a traffic crash turned himself in to police. 33-year-old Dimario Barry was charged with aggravated assault and robbery. Investigators said Barry and a 66-year-old woman were involved in a traffic accident in the...
KXII.com
Inmate escapes from Mississippi jail after escaping from Choctaw County Jail
(KXII) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said two escapees, Tyler Payne and Traverro McElroy, were missing when jail officials performed a headcount on Christmas morning. Witnesses said they saw one of the inmates push a van into Fork Lake off Texas Highway 154 and then got into a silver or white Toyota or Honda.
Commercial Dispatch
Richardson claims J5 owner ‘deflecting culpability’ in federal case
Antwann Richardson is asking to be prosecuted separately from Jabari Edwards in the federal criminal case against him, claiming that Edwards’ defense is “antagonistic, inconsistent and irreconcilable” with his own. He argues Edwards’ attempts to shift blame to Richardson make it impossible for Richardson to get a...
wtva.com
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
Comments / 0