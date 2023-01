Our annual Who’s Who issue celebrates real estate professionals from all around Chicagoland and in 2022, we highlighted an especially great group. Each profile outlines how the agents and lenders got to where they are today, what keeps them going and, most importantly, why they do what they do. Below, check out the 10 Who’s Who profiles which saw the most clicks this year. And click here to see who made the full list of Who’s Who in Chicagoland real estate.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO