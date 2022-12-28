Read full article on original website
Tri-City Americans at Portland Winterhawks: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (23-4-2-1) take on the Tri-City Americans (15-15-0-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Wednesday, December 28, 7pm. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Americans audio. Follow:. The box score.
DeAngelo caps Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win over Sharks
Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia's rally from two goals down in the third period as the Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3. The Flyers tied the game with 2:05 to
Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep boys bounce back; Chloe DeHaro scores 46 points in West Valley girls win
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Gonzaga Prep 51, Bellarmine Prep 45: Jamil Miller scored 19 points, Henry Sandberg added 14 and the No. 5 Bullpups (7-1) downed the host Lions (5-7) at the Bellarmine Prep Holiday Tournament in Tacoma. G-Prep led by...
Late-arriving Tahoma holds off Richland to win 'Top of Peak' title
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - In the end, the late-comers stole the show at the annual "Top of the Peak" holiday girls basketball tournament. Originally, fifth-ranked Tahoma was slated to be part of the field at the national "Cactus Jam" tournament in balmy Arizona. But at the last minute, the Bears' travel ...
