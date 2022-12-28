Read full article on original website
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Under the Knife With Toga
My Hero Academia has seen both heroes and villains step up to the plate when it comes to the anime's sixth season, with both Class 1-A and the League of Villains working to forge their own version of Hero Society. With Toga suffering a massive loss as a result of the Paranormal Liberation War, she remains a fan-favorite member of Shigaraki's forces, so it should come as no surprise that anime fans continue bringing her to life via cosplay.
ComicBook
Bleach Creator Honors the Anime's Fallen Moms With New Art
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has brought its big flashback arc to an end with the final episodes of Part 1 of the new anime series, and the original creator behind it all is honoring Ichigo Kurosaki and Uryu Ishida's fallen mothers with some special new art! The final episodes of Part 1 explored a special aspect of Ichigo's past by filling in some of the gaps left when his mother and father first met one another all those years ago. At the same time, it also helped to flesh out some of the other characters involved throughout as well.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball: How Did the Anime's CG Design Come to Be?
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made the leap from traditional 2-D animation, which the Shonen franchise has used in the entirety of its history, to CG animation, leaving many nervous about the decision. Luckily, the movie was able to excel expectations and has become the most successful film in the series to date. Recently, a producer on the film went into detail when it came to how the decision was made when it came to this risky venture for the return of the Red Ribbon Army.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
hypebeast.com
‘Alice in Borderland’ Is Now the Most-Watched Japanese Series on Netflix
In less than a week since the second season of Alice in Borderland premiered, Netflix confirms that the series has set a new streaming record, making it the most-watched Japanese series on the platform. Officially dropped on December 22, season two rose to the #1 spot on Netflix’s Global Top...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 8
It's beginning to look just a bit like Christmas everywhere you go on Amazon Prime Video. The halls of the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list have been decked with the new holiday movie Your Christmas or Mine?, a classic family switcheroo rom-com about two young lovers who surprise each other for family visits only to find out that the other had the same idea. But all is not merry in Middle-Earth, as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fallen to its lowest ranking yet, dropping all the way down to No. 8. The Peripheral remains the No. 1 show on Prime Video.
otakuusamagazine.com
Sound! Euphonium Anime Sets Theatrical OVA for Summer 2023
The beat must march on, as evidenced by the fact that the Sound! Euphonium anime adaptation is continuing in various forms. The latest to be detailed is the previously announced OVA, which is officially set to premiere in Japan in summer 2023. That puts it nicely ahead of the 2024 plans for the third season, and you can see a teaser trailer and visual for the OVA below.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie’, A Cinematic Continuation Of The Popular Manga and Anime Series
It’s hard enough to find one person you want to spend the rest of your life with. Imagine having to take your pick out of five girls who all want to marry you. Throughout The Quintessential Quintuplets, we watched high school student Futaro Uesugi (Josh Grelle) contend with five schoolgirls who either refused to study or outright failed at it as their beleaguered tutor: Ichika, (Lindsay Seidel), Nino (Jill Harris), Miku (Felecia Angelle), Yotsuba (Bryn Apprill), and Itsuki (Tia Ballard) Nakano.
7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount and more (Dec. 23-26)
Our guide on what to watch this weekend, including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Top Gun: Maverick and Emily in Paris season 3
2023 Netflix TV Show Premiere Dates: All The Confirmed New And Returning Series
Here is a rundown of all the new and returning 2023 Netflix TV shows...
game-news24.com
The new trailer for the anime Nier Automata enables protagonists to release their characters
It has been long known that Platinum Games action-adventure Nerautomata is going to receive an anime adaptation. The drama about the androids 2B and 9S now has the new trailer and a final release date. The series will appear on January 7th. But what exactly should we expect?. The new...
The Prime Video Comedy 'Your Christmas or Mine?' Is Set in London — Was It Filmed There?
Imagine planning to surprise your significant other for Christmas, only to find out they've boarded a train to surprise you for Christmas on your home turf!. That's the Christmas-themed conundrum Hubert James Hughes (Asa Butterfield) and Hayley Taylor (Cora Kirk) find themselves in during the events of the Prime Video Your Christmas or Mine? rom-com.
otakuusamagazine.com
Yuri is My Job! Anime Trailer Updates Staff, Ending Theme Details
When the Yuri is My Job! anime premieres in April 2023, its episodes will close out to the tune of the “Yume ga Sametemo” ending theme, as performed by lead cast members Yui Ogura and Sumire Uesaka. That’s just one piece of information revealed in the latest trailer, which also came through with some updates to the staff list.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch My Life as Inukai-san's Dog: Crunchyroll, Netflix, HIDIVE in Sub & Dub
Join the once-human-turned-dog protagonist Pochita (not to be confused with Chainsaw Man's Pochita) and his owner, Karen Inukai, on their awkward daily encounters in My Life as Inukai-san's Dog! So, here's where you can watch My Life as Inukai-san's Dog online!. My Life as Inukai-san's Dog is told through the...
ComicBook
Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a Trailer Previews Theme Song: Watch
Video games are no stranger to jumping in the world of anime, with major franchises such as Castlevania, Persona, Street Fighter, Pokemon, and Dragon Quest hitting the world of animation. Next year will see plenty of anime arriving from the medium, but Nier: Automata will be the first video game receiving an anime adaptation in January, as a new trailer gives viewers a first look at the opening theme that will bring a new 2-B story to the small screen.
game-news24.com
Jujutsu Kaisen Manga sold a huge number of copies in the last Recorded Week of 2022
In 2022, many sales trackers announce the number of possible items when the year starts. Oricon, a Japanese company that trains manga sales throughout the year, released the information for the final week of 2022 it will give to recording. Jujutsu Kaisen continues to sell like hotcakes. Between the years...
game-news24.com
Nintendo: Here are the titles that Japanese fans want to transform into anime
Many Japanese want to see different franchises Of Nintendo transformed into anime. Speith is Splatoon, Xenoblade and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. That result was obtained from a survey conducted by Anime Anime in Japan. 1,609 people responded. Of the ten entries in the ranking, five are covered in intellectual property of Nintendo, of which three are on the podium.
otakuusamagazine.com
Studio Pierrot Founder Yuji Nunokawa Has Passed Away
Yuji Nunokawa, the founder of long-running anime production house Studio Pierrot and an industry icon, has passed away. According to the studio, Nunokawa passed away on December 25 at the age of 75, and his close friends and family will hold a service followed by a memorial service from Studio Pierrot.
Martin McDonagh's 'The Banshees of Inisherin' is officially streaming on HBO Max
Martin McDonagh's 'The Banshees of Inisherin' starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson has officially landed on HBO Max.
