ComicBook
Bleach Creator Honors the Anime's Fallen Moms With New Art
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has brought its big flashback arc to an end with the final episodes of Part 1 of the new anime series, and the original creator behind it all is honoring Ichigo Kurosaki and Uryu Ishida's fallen mothers with some special new art! The final episodes of Part 1 explored a special aspect of Ichigo's past by filling in some of the gaps left when his mother and father first met one another all those years ago. At the same time, it also helped to flesh out some of the other characters involved throughout as well.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball: How Did the Anime's CG Design Come to Be?
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made the leap from traditional 2-D animation, which the Shonen franchise has used in the entirety of its history, to CG animation, leaving many nervous about the decision. Luckily, the movie was able to excel expectations and has become the most successful film in the series to date. Recently, a producer on the film went into detail when it came to how the decision was made when it came to this risky venture for the return of the Red Ribbon Army.
hypebeast.com
‘Alice in Borderland’ Is Now the Most-Watched Japanese Series on Netflix
In less than a week since the second season of Alice in Borderland premiered, Netflix confirms that the series has set a new streaming record, making it the most-watched Japanese series on the platform. Officially dropped on December 22, season two rose to the #1 spot on Netflix’s Global Top...
otakuusamagazine.com
Yuri is My Job! Anime Trailer Updates Staff, Ending Theme Details
When the Yuri is My Job! anime premieres in April 2023, its episodes will close out to the tune of the “Yume ga Sametemo” ending theme, as performed by lead cast members Yui Ogura and Sumire Uesaka. That’s just one piece of information revealed in the latest trailer, which also came through with some updates to the staff list.
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Helena Christensen Goes Swimming In A Strapless One-Piece To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday
Model behavior! Helena Christensen really made a splash for her 54th birthday, plunging into chilly winter waters to celebrate another year around the sun. The Danish beauty celebrated her Christmas day birthday with an impromptu swim in Copenhagen. Sharing the birthday fun, she caught the moment for her Instagram followers and posted a video of the action on Monday, Dec. 26.
7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount and more (Dec. 23-26)
Our guide on what to watch this weekend, including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Top Gun: Maverick and Emily in Paris season 3
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Hot Pink Barbie Swimsuit on Holiday Trip: 'Barbie Girl in a Santa World'
Seth Green and Aimee Garcia left their seals of approval on Gellar's Instagram post Sarah Michelle Gellar is thinking pink this holiday season. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum channeled her inner (and outer!) icon in a hot-pink, one-piece swimsuit emblazoned with the Barbie logo while on a trip with friends: the Barbie™ Babe One Piece by Show Me Your Mumu, which retails for $118. "I'm a Barbie girl, in a Santa world 🎶 #barbiesdreamvacation," Gellar, 45, wrote in her caption. Among the comments left was one from her former Buffy...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Introduces a New Fusion Saiyan
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, its fusion fighters are known the world over. From Vegito to Gogeta, the anime has shown time and again how powerful fusions can be in battle when the time calls. And now, it seems another fighter is joining the ranks all thanks to Dragon Ball Legends.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Team Addresses the Anime's CG Future
Dragon Ball is gearing up for the new year, and of course, that means fans are looking back at what the series did in 2022. Aside from the recent return of its manga, Dragon Ball went off earlier this year when its anime returned to theaters. The release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero ushered in a new era for the anime, and now, its team is addressing how the film's CG animation could carry on.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch My Life as Inukai-san's Dog: Crunchyroll, Netflix, HIDIVE in Sub & Dub
Join the once-human-turned-dog protagonist Pochita (not to be confused with Chainsaw Man's Pochita) and his owner, Karen Inukai, on their awkward daily encounters in My Life as Inukai-san's Dog! So, here's where you can watch My Life as Inukai-san's Dog online!. My Life as Inukai-san's Dog is told through the...
Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, Rocks See-Through Sweatshirt Over Black Swimsuit On Vacation: Photo
After a showstopping Barbie swimsuit look on Christmas, Sarah Michelle Gellar is ready for her next close-up! The former Buffy The Vampire Slayer star, 45, took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 27, to show off another resort-ready vacation look. In the photo, the mom of two looked youthful and stunning in a black swimsuit with ruffled sleeves, layered by a white netted hoodie-style cover up. She finished the look with a white manicure, pink ball cap reading “White Lotus Resort & Spa,” and double braids. “Vacation Sarah at her best…. Just waiting ‘for some high-end gays’ to join me,” she cleverly captioned the snap.
wegotthiscovered.com
The episodic reboot of a studio-killing fantasy bomb makes amends by reaching #1 on streaming
It’s one thing to kill a franchise at the first hurdle, but it’s something else entirely to run an entire studio into the ground, with 2007’s disastrous The Golden Compass hammering the final nail into the coffin of New Line Cinema as a standalone entity, before the outfit was absorbed into Warner Bros. less than a year after the blockbuster’s release. Praise be to the age of reboots, then, because His Dark Materials was a substantially better and much more well-received adaptation of the source material.
game-news24.com
The new trailer for the anime Nier Automata enables protagonists to release their characters
It has been long known that Platinum Games action-adventure Nerautomata is going to receive an anime adaptation. The drama about the androids 2B and 9S now has the new trailer and a final release date. The series will appear on January 7th. But what exactly should we expect?. The new...
ComicBook
Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Conjures One of Yugi's Favorite Monsters
The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise is running at a steady clip these days even after the passing of the series' original creator, and one magical cosplay is ready to duel with the Dark Magician Girl! Original franchise creator Kazuki Takahashi has left a huge legacy behind as not only has the original run of the series become one of the most popular action franchises of all time, but each of its sequels and spin-offs that have launched in the years since have gone on to find their own relative success among anime and manga fans. That's before even factoring in the trading card game.
game-news24.com
New: Zero to zero, Dead: Introducing Anime, Reverbering and Ending Themes Revealing: Zero to Zero
After quite a long time with the date of the new NieR Automata anime release, even though Aniplex announced that as January 7, 2023, then Crunchyroll took it back to January to confirm it. The show is going to air on Jan. 7, 2023 in Japan. Crunchyroll will handle water-removing for other countries like Japan. There were also the NieR Automata anime opening and ending themes, as well as a peek at Devola and Popola in the show.
Iu2019m a real-life Rapunzel u2014 my long locks inspire indecent proposals on the street
A real-life Rapunzel has revealed how men lust over her long and luscious locks — with some even proposing to the blond bombshell because they’re so mesmerized by her mane. Olga Naumova, who hails from Moscow, Russia, said she had thin hair as a child, and her parents covered it with a babushka headscarf until her locks began to grow more densely. The model — whose mane measures 5 feet, 2 inches long — says her hair has now become her defining feature, and she’s overwhelmed with attention. “I didn’t realize how long my hair was until people started complimenting me,” Naumova...
ConsumerAffairs
HBO Max is now available on Amazon Prime Video
For those looking to simplify their streaming services, the latest news from Prime Video and HBO Max is certainly going to be exciting. Amazon has announced that HBO Max will once again be available through Prime Video. After the two streamers took a hiatus in 2021, the companies have worked together to provide a simpler streaming experience for customers.
