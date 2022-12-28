Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Bleach Creator Honors the Anime's Fallen Moms With New Art
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has brought its big flashback arc to an end with the final episodes of Part 1 of the new anime series, and the original creator behind it all is honoring Ichigo Kurosaki and Uryu Ishida's fallen mothers with some special new art! The final episodes of Part 1 explored a special aspect of Ichigo's past by filling in some of the gaps left when his mother and father first met one another all those years ago. At the same time, it also helped to flesh out some of the other characters involved throughout as well.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball: How Did the Anime's CG Design Come to Be?
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made the leap from traditional 2-D animation, which the Shonen franchise has used in the entirety of its history, to CG animation, leaving many nervous about the decision. Luckily, the movie was able to excel expectations and has become the most successful film in the series to date. Recently, a producer on the film went into detail when it came to how the decision was made when it came to this risky venture for the return of the Red Ribbon Army.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Team Addresses the Anime's CG Future
Dragon Ball is gearing up for the new year, and of course, that means fans are looking back at what the series did in 2022. Aside from the recent return of its manga, Dragon Ball went off earlier this year when its anime returned to theaters. The release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero ushered in a new era for the anime, and now, its team is addressing how the film's CG animation could carry on.
otakuusamagazine.com
My One-Hit Kill Sister Anime Shares Trio of Character Trailers
Three new character trailers made their way online for the My One-Hit Kill Sister anime, a show based on the light novel series by Konoe that follows an overpowered and overprotective older sister who gets whisked away to a fantasy world alongside her little brother. The series is currently set to air in 2023, with Crunchyroll simulcasting, and you can see the respective videos for Asahi Ikusaba, Maya Ikusaba and Kilmaria below.
ComicBook
Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Conjures One of Yugi's Favorite Monsters
The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise is running at a steady clip these days even after the passing of the series' original creator, and one magical cosplay is ready to duel with the Dark Magician Girl! Original franchise creator Kazuki Takahashi has left a huge legacy behind as not only has the original run of the series become one of the most popular action franchises of all time, but each of its sequels and spin-offs that have launched in the years since have gone on to find their own relative success among anime and manga fans. That's before even factoring in the trading card game.
otakuusamagazine.com
Sound! Euphonium Anime Sets Theatrical OVA for Summer 2023
The beat must march on, as evidenced by the fact that the Sound! Euphonium anime adaptation is continuing in various forms. The latest to be detailed is the previously announced OVA, which is officially set to premiere in Japan in summer 2023. That puts it nicely ahead of the 2024 plans for the third season, and you can see a teaser trailer and visual for the OVA below.
hypebeast.com
‘Alice in Borderland’ Is Now the Most-Watched Japanese Series on Netflix
In less than a week since the second season of Alice in Borderland premiered, Netflix confirms that the series has set a new streaming record, making it the most-watched Japanese series on the platform. Officially dropped on December 22, season two rose to the #1 spot on Netflix’s Global Top...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch My Life as Inukai-san's Dog: Crunchyroll, Netflix, HIDIVE in Sub & Dub
Join the once-human-turned-dog protagonist Pochita (not to be confused with Chainsaw Man's Pochita) and his owner, Karen Inukai, on their awkward daily encounters in My Life as Inukai-san's Dog! So, here's where you can watch My Life as Inukai-san's Dog online!. My Life as Inukai-san's Dog is told through the...
ComicBook
Fan-Made Resident Evil Remakes Canceled by Capcom
Capcom pulled the plug on some fan-made Resident Evil remakes of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica as well as the original Resident Evil, the remakes' creators said this week. Remakes for the games have been in the works for a while now with footage from the remakes attracting attention on occasion, but it appears that's come to an end now. The announcement was made on social media with a more thorough explanation for the shutdown shared on Discord.
The most controversial character designs of 2022
Character designers often have a hard task on their hands. Everyone has an opinion about the way their favourites should look, and interpretations of famous characters can often be controversial. This has been especially true this year, as we've encountered a whole lot of character designs that have caused a...
otakuusamagazine.com
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Drops Trailer and New Festive Image
The anime The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten (known as Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsu no Ma ni ka Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken in Japanese) will debut on January 7. To get people excited, the franchise not only shared a new trailer, but also released a Christmas-themed image. In the trailer you can hear the opening theme song “Gift” being performed by Masayoshi Ōishi.
game-news24.com
The top 10 best waifu anime in 2022 attracts any viewer
The anime community was blessed with lots of good and popular anime in 2022. As usual, in the new books and in the continuations of the old, there were many attractive and interesting female characters with a taste, color and personality, according to each other. They became so beloved, that they made the best available official merch and fan content, and they also managed to become among the most popular Shikimori users.
otakuusamagazine.com
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Manga Will Now End in 15th Volume
Back in October it was announced that CLAMP’s Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card manga had just one volume to go and would end with the 14th. Those plans have changed, and fans will be delighted to learn that they’re getting another volume beyond that. According to the latest from the series’ official Twitter account, Clear Card will now end with volume 15, which is scheduled to be released in Japan on October 31, 2023.
ComicBook
One Piece Creator Joins TikTok's Anime Trend in New Clip
The controversy that surrounds artificial intelligence art has found its way to the anime world, with one of the biggest artists in the game, Eiichiro Oda, of One Piece fame, taking the opportunity to share a unique take on the villain known as Rob Lucci. With Lucci recently making a comeback as a part of the manga's Final Arc, he has some new power backing him up, though the artificial intelligence has imagined a quite different take on the long-time antagonist.
game-news24.com
Nintendo: Here are the titles that Japanese fans want to transform into anime
Many Japanese want to see different franchises Of Nintendo transformed into anime. Speith is Splatoon, Xenoblade and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. That result was obtained from a survey conducted by Anime Anime in Japan. 1,609 people responded. Of the ten entries in the ranking, five are covered in intellectual property of Nintendo, of which three are on the podium.
Pokemon: Jessie And James' Most Hilarious Failures As Team Rocket Throughout The Anime Series
Over many episodes, Team Rocket has gotten up to no good - and failed several times. These are some of their most hilarious failures.
game-news24.com
The new trailer for the anime Nier Automata enables protagonists to release their characters
It has been long known that Platinum Games action-adventure Nerautomata is going to receive an anime adaptation. The drama about the androids 2B and 9S now has the new trailer and a final release date. The series will appear on January 7th. But what exactly should we expect?. The new...
otakuusamagazine.com
End of Year Round-Up: Big Moments in Anime in 2022
As the end of year 2022 approaches, we’re looking back on memorable moments in anime! Lots of series began, others ended, and others came back for the first time in decades!. We’d love to hear your favorite big events from this year in anime. For now, here are some of ours. Which were you most excited about?
hypebeast.com
‘One Piece Odyssey’ Trailer Previews an Immersive, Combat-Driven RPG
Bandai Namco has released an 11-minute walkthrough trailer for One Piece Odyssey. Slated to arrive on January 12 in Japan and January 13 everywhere else, the role-playing game enables the player to take turns controlling Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates in combat as well as the open-world.
