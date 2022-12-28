ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Luka Doncic makes ridiculous shot during historic 60-point game

Luka Doncic put together a history-making night for the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday that was highlighted by an incredible play. The Mavs were down 110-101 to the New York Knicks with 44.1 seconds left and managed to come back thanks to some superior play from Doncic and a few 3-pointers made. The incredible play occurred... The post Luka Doncic makes ridiculous shot during historic 60-point game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BBC

Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win

Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
