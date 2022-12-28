Read full article on original website
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Dallas Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Drug ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Ron Harper Provides Unexpected Boost In Win Over Mavericks
Back during the early 2000s championship runs of the Los Angeles Lakers, everything, rightfully so, revolved around Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. The two were obviously the stars to lead the franchise, but the Lakers also intelligently surrounded them with excellent role players. The likes of Robert Horry, Rick...
Andew Wiggins' Status For Friday's Game Against Portland Trail Blazers Revealed
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked about Andrew Wiggins’ status and availability for the team’s next game on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers following their win on Wednesday night.
Luka Doncic makes ridiculous shot during historic 60-point game
Luka Doncic put together a history-making night for the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday that was highlighted by an incredible play. The Mavs were down 110-101 to the New York Knicks with 44.1 seconds left and managed to come back thanks to some superior play from Doncic and a few 3-pointers made. The incredible play occurred... The post Luka Doncic makes ridiculous shot during historic 60-point game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BBC
Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win
Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Live updates
Playing on the road has been unkind to the Memphis Grizzlies. After losing three of their last four away from home, Memphis is headed north of the border to face the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors (15-19 ) are not playing their best basketball right now. They have a 10-7 home...
'This Kid Doesn't Quit!’ Luka Makes History - Mavs Coach Kidd Reviews
Luka Doncic willed the Mavericks to victory on Tuesday night on the back of his historic 60-point triple-double performance.
NBA Power Rankings: Mavericks Moving Up After Win Streak?
The Dallas Mavericks are riding high with three straight wins. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?
Luka Doncic Had A Top 5 Game In NBA History, According To Advanced Stats
Luka Doncic's 60-point and 21-rebound triple double is ranking among the greatest NBA games ever player according to advanced stats.
FOX Sports
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Predicting The Los Angeles Lakers 'Win And Loss' Record For The Rest Of The 2022-23 NBA Season
Los Angeles Lakers are in tough situation after Anthony Davis' injury. Per recent reports, he is out until at least mid-January, and even though LeBron James is playing great, the Purple and Gold are not in a good position ahead of the upcoming NBA playoffs.
Rockets vs. Mavericks: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More
The Houston Rockets will close their three-game road-trip Thursday night against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.
NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Hornets prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
The Oklahoma City Thunder will clash with the Charlotte Hornets as the two teams face off at the Spectrum Center on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Hornets prediction and pick. The Thunder defeated the San Antonio Spurs 130-114 on Tuesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander...
Report: Knicks G RJ Barrett (finger) out for a week
New York Knicks wing RJ Barrett will miss Thursday’s game at San Antonio with a finger laceration, the New York
