Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Redlands, CA
Redlands is a peaceful city in San Bernardino County, California. It is full of history and charm, making it an excellent destination for travelers. From beautiful buildings to fascinating exhibits, Redlands has plenty to offer. However, what separates this city from the crowd is its culinary offerings. With so many...
palmspringslife.com
6 Best Steakhouses in Greater Palm Springs
Dark and lavish, Mr. Lyons specializes in perfectly cooked prime steaks and succulent seafood. Decadent add-ons include bone marrow butter. mrlyonsps.com. Fine beef, chops, and fish pair with a lengthy wine list at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa’s signature steakhouse. An easy choice for dinner, The Steakhouse also serves an elegant Sunday brunch. aguacalientecasinos.com.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Our Desert Past: Murder at Las Palmas
It was 1978 when Palm Springs first experienced its first triple homicide, in the affluent Las Palmas area. While studying that incident, NBC Palm Springs Steve Sumrall has uncovered more details about the house where it occurred and explains it all in this edition of Our Desert Past. Much thanks to Eric Meeks, author of The Best Guide Ever To Palm Springs Celebrity Homes, for his assistance.
California woman wins jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by the Pechanga Resort Casino to drop a Christmas present off to a lucky guest.
Noozhawk
SpaceX Plans 1 More Falcon Rocket Launch This Year From Vandenberg SFB
A busy year at Vandenberg Space Force Base will conclude this week with one more Falcon 9 rocket scheduled to launch to deliver a satellite into orbit for Israel. The Space Exploration Technologies two-stage booster will lift off from Space Launch Complex-4 on the South Base. SpaceX had not released...
kclu.org
First in trio of storms drops significant rain in parts of Tri-Counties
The first in a trio of storm systems to hit the Tri-Counties dropped one to two inches of rain in the region, with more expected before New Year’s Day. San Luis Obispo had 1.7” of rain, and Arroyo Grande had 1.8”. In Santa Barbara County, Solvang recorded...
California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
Construction splits 4.3 mile portion of 101 between Carpinteria and Ventura
Commuters and tourists driving between Santa Barbara and Ventura may have seen an increase in traffic and accidents in an area drivers are calling the 101 split. The post Construction splits 4.3 mile portion of 101 between Carpinteria and Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Hot Purple Energy founder missing since Dec. 26 in Morongo Basin
The president and founder of Hot Purple Energy has been reported missing in the Morongo Basin area, authorities announced. Nate Otto, 56, did not return home after riding his bike in the area on Dec. 26. Otto is described as 5 foot, 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. The post Hot Purple Energy founder missing since Dec. 26 in Morongo Basin appeared first on KESQ.
Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $245K sold at Glendale liquor store, jackpot grows to $640M
Nobody hit the jackpot, but two people in Southern California are $245,000 richer after the Mega Millions drawing.
News Channel 3-12
Eucalyptus tree falls on Hwy 101, near el Capitan exit
A large eucalyptus tree fell across highway 101, causing a 5 vehicle accident. The post Eucalyptus tree falls on Hwy 101, near el Capitan exit appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
z1077fm.com
Missing Dirt Biker Located in Morongo Valley Through Coordinated Community Effort
An injured man missing for more than 24 hours was located in Morongo Valley and airlifted to medical treatment, thanks to the efforts of the high desert community. On Monday (December 26) at around 3:30 p.m. Nathan Otto, a 58 year-old resident of Palm Desert, was reported missing to the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station. Otto was said to have been last seen riding a dirt bike away from a residence in the 5800 block of Paradise Avenue in Morongo Valley. Ottos’ friends reported him missing after he did not return from the ride.
Cold winter storm to bring rain, snow to Southern California Tuesday and Wednesday
From shorts and T-shirts to jackets and umbrellas. A cold winter storm headed to Southern California is expected to bring periods of heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures Tuesday will have plummeted by around 20 degrees — only reaching into the 60s in downtown Los Angeles — since our warm Christmas Day weather. KTLA […]
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Airport Feels Impact of Southwest’s Mass Flight Cancellations
While Santa Barbara didn’t get the extreme winter weather that much of the rest of the country did over the holiday weekend, flight cancellations and delays — particularly of Southwest Airlines flights — are still affecting the Santa Barbara Airport. According to an article from the Los...
KTLA.com
More rain hits Southern California; storm expected to dampen New Year’s Eve
Some parts of the Southland saw scattered showers again Thursday morning as an “atmospheric river” continues to deliver precipitation to Southern California. Although this rainfall isn’t expected to stick around Los Angeles and Ventura counties for long – the National Weather Service said there will be “light [rain], if any” for the rest of Thursday and Friday morning – another storm is likely to impact your New Year’s celebrations.
Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner
News Channel 3 is learning more about the incredible rescue operation that recovered a Coachella Valley business owner after a cold night injured and stuck in the rugged terrain of Morongo Valley. Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 for more on the community effort that led to the successful rescue. Nathan Otto, the founder of The post Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner appeared first on KESQ.
Firefighters battle mobile home fire in Rancho Mirage
Firefighters battled a mobile home fire in Rancho Mirage today. Crews responded to the 70200 block of Highway 111 at 9:30 a.m. to a report of a well-involved fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said that four additional engines were requested for multiple exposures. The Cathedral City Fire Department and Palm The post Firefighters battle mobile home fire in Rancho Mirage appeared first on KESQ.
kvta.com
Ventura County Firefighters Rescue Fallen Horse
(Photos courtesy VCFD PIO) Ventura County firefighters rescued a fallen horse Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported shortly before 1 PM in the 1200 block of Nonchalant Drive in Simi Valley. 28-year-old Murphy had fallen into a shallow culvert and was unable to get back up. The fire department's Urban...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Five Arrested in Ventura County Drug Sting
Nature of Incident: Drug Trafficking Organization Arrests. Report Number: RB #22-152675, RB #22-168281, RB #22-169959. Location: US Highway 101 at Camarillo Springs Road, Camarillo, 400 Block West Ventura Boulevard, Camarillo, 800 Block of Westlake Boulevard, Westlake. Date & Time: December 21, 2022 @ 1440 hours. Unit(s) Responsible: Ventura County Sheriff’s...
Hemet man behind bars for alleged cannabis burglary in Desert Hot Springs
A 28-year-old man from Hemet was behind bars today on suspicion of burglarizing $2,000 worth of products from a Desert Hot Springs cannabis dispensary. The suspect was arrested Monday morning in San Jacinto on suspicion of burglary and being a felon and gang member in possession of a firearm, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucer The post Hemet man behind bars for alleged cannabis burglary in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
