An injured man missing for more than 24 hours was located in Morongo Valley and airlifted to medical treatment, thanks to the efforts of the high desert community. On Monday (December 26) at around 3:30 p.m. Nathan Otto, a 58 year-old resident of Palm Desert, was reported missing to the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station. Otto was said to have been last seen riding a dirt bike away from a residence in the 5800 block of Paradise Avenue in Morongo Valley. Ottos’ friends reported him missing after he did not return from the ride.

MORONGO VALLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO