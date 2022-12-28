ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Redlands, CA

Redlands is a peaceful city in San Bernardino County, California. It is full of history and charm, making it an excellent destination for travelers. From beautiful buildings to fascinating exhibits, Redlands has plenty to offer. However, what separates this city from the crowd is its culinary offerings. With so many...
REDLANDS, CA
palmspringslife.com

6 Best Steakhouses in Greater Palm Springs

Dark and lavish, Mr. Lyons specializes in perfectly cooked prime steaks and succulent seafood. Decadent add-ons include bone marrow butter. mrlyonsps.com. Fine beef, chops, and fish pair with a lengthy wine list at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa’s signature steakhouse. An easy choice for dinner, The Steakhouse also serves an elegant Sunday brunch. aguacalientecasinos.com.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Our Desert Past: Murder at Las Palmas

It was 1978 when Palm Springs first experienced its first triple homicide, in the affluent Las Palmas area. While studying that incident, NBC Palm Springs Steve Sumrall has uncovered more details about the house where it occurred and explains it all in this edition of Our Desert Past. Much thanks to Eric Meeks, author of The Best Guide Ever To Palm Springs Celebrity Homes, for his assistance.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Noozhawk

SpaceX Plans 1 More Falcon Rocket Launch This Year From Vandenberg SFB

A busy year at Vandenberg Space Force Base will conclude this week with one more Falcon 9 rocket scheduled to launch to deliver a satellite into orbit for Israel. The Space Exploration Technologies two-stage booster will lift off from Space Launch Complex-4 on the South Base. SpaceX had not released...
LOMPOC, CA
KTLA

California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas

Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
TEMECULA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hot Purple Energy founder missing since Dec. 26 in Morongo Basin

The president and founder of Hot Purple Energy has been reported missing in the Morongo Basin area, authorities announced. Nate Otto, 56, did not return home after riding his bike in the area on Dec. 26. Otto is described as 5 foot, 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. The post Hot Purple Energy founder missing since Dec. 26 in Morongo Basin appeared first on KESQ.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

Missing Dirt Biker Located in Morongo Valley Through Coordinated Community Effort

An injured man missing for more than 24 hours was located in Morongo Valley and airlifted to medical treatment, thanks to the efforts of the high desert community. On Monday (December 26) at around 3:30 p.m. Nathan Otto, a 58 year-old resident of Palm Desert, was reported missing to the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station. Otto was said to have been last seen riding a dirt bike away from a residence in the 5800 block of Paradise Avenue in Morongo Valley. Ottos’ friends reported him missing after he did not return from the ride.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
KTLA.com

More rain hits Southern California; storm expected to dampen New Year’s Eve

Some parts of the Southland saw scattered showers again Thursday morning as an “atmospheric river” continues to deliver precipitation to Southern California. Although this rainfall isn’t expected to stick around Los Angeles and Ventura counties for long – the National Weather Service said there will be “light [rain], if any” for the rest of Thursday and Friday morning – another storm is likely to impact your New Year’s celebrations.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner

News Channel 3 is learning more about the incredible rescue operation that recovered a Coachella Valley business owner after a cold night injured and stuck in the rugged terrain of Morongo Valley. Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 for more on the community effort that led to the successful rescue. Nathan Otto, the founder of The post Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner appeared first on KESQ.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters battle mobile home fire in Rancho Mirage

Firefighters battled a mobile home fire in Rancho Mirage today. Crews responded to the 70200 block of Highway 111 at 9:30 a.m. to a report of a well-involved fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said that four additional engines were requested for multiple exposures. The Cathedral City Fire Department and Palm The post Firefighters battle mobile home fire in Rancho Mirage appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
kvta.com

Ventura County Firefighters Rescue Fallen Horse

(Photos courtesy VCFD PIO) Ventura County firefighters rescued a fallen horse Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported shortly before 1 PM in the 1200 block of Nonchalant Drive in Simi Valley. 28-year-old Murphy had fallen into a shallow culvert and was unable to get back up. The fire department's Urban...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Five Arrested in Ventura County Drug Sting

Nature of Incident: Drug Trafficking Organization Arrests. Report Number: RB #22-152675, RB #22-168281, RB #22-169959. Location: US Highway 101 at Camarillo Springs Road, Camarillo, 400 Block West Ventura Boulevard, Camarillo, 800 Block of Westlake Boulevard, Westlake. Date & Time: December 21, 2022 @ 1440 hours. Unit(s) Responsible: Ventura County Sheriff’s...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hemet man behind bars for alleged cannabis burglary in Desert Hot Springs

A 28-year-old man from Hemet was behind bars today on suspicion of burglarizing $2,000 worth of products from a Desert Hot Springs cannabis dispensary. The suspect was arrested Monday morning in San Jacinto on suspicion of burglary and being a felon and gang member in possession of a firearm, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucer The post Hemet man behind bars for alleged cannabis burglary in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA

